buckinghamshirelive.com

You could win a McDonald's Gold Card offering free food for a year

McDonald’s customers can grab a spooktacular offer every day this week – exclusively via the McDonald’s App. And from this Tuesday up until Halloween (Monday, October 31), customers have the chance to win the McDonald’s VIP Gold Card. Customers can play once per day to redeem...
momcollective.com

Making Dinner Fast in the Slow Cooker

My slow cooker is an underused kitchen appliance. It works very well but does not get quite enough attention as it deserves. My mom always referred to “the slow cooker” as a “crock pot” for her cooking needs. I remember she bought me mine as a gift for our first home. I have owned mine for over ten years; probably the longest-lasting appliance I have owned. It has survived many moves and is one of the easiest dinner cleanups.
Thrillist

Cracker Barrel Just Launched Pre-Orders for Its To-Go Thanksgiving Meals

The best part about Thanksgiving is sitting down to a large meal, and diving in. Cracker Barrel is making getting to that part of the holiday even easier, with fully prepared Heat n’ Serve Meals and Homestyle Holiday Pies now available for pre-orders. "At Cracker Barrel, we understand how...
AOL Corp

Cold weather is coming! This space heater has 45,000 five-star reviews and it's just $27

Halloween is next week and if you haven't felt that fall chill yet, you will soon. In just a few weeks, that cozy blanket isn't going to cut it anymore. That means you're going to have to kick your home heating game up a notch. For those hesitant about turning up the thermostat too soon, Amazon has a solution: the GiveBest Electric Space Heater. Right now you can get it for just $27 when you apply the on-page coupon.
Yahoo!

Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of deals— score over $1,000 off (yes, really)!

Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less, including TVs, smart devices and home goods. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last.
cohaitungchi.com

The Difference Between Diet Coke and Coke Zero is More Than Taste

A crisp, refreshing sip of Coke on a hot summer’s day is hard to beat. As someone who doesn’t really like soda (or pop depending on where you’re from), in the heat of summer even I find myself craving an ice-cold Coca-Cola. Even when it’s not hot outside, Coke is a popular choice for many, providing the perfect burst of energy and fizz. For soda lovers trying to cut down on sugar or calories, drinking low-calorie, low-sugar Coke is the perfect way to get your fix. The question is, which should you choose between Diet Coke and Coke Zero?
purewow.com

Everyone's Favorite Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven Is Hugely Discounted for Way Day 2

Ah, air frying—that's the cooking method that deploys ultra-hot air to cook meals with way less oil, and in turn, makes it healthier for you—is arguably the top sensation among busy people trying to get a good dinner on the table—fast. And today's your lucky day, because one of the most renowned air fryers, the Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven, is 32 percent off at the Way Day 2 sale.
CNET

Don't Buy Distilled Water. Save Money and Make It Yourself in 5 Easy Steps

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Distilled water is the purest form of water you can find: simple hydrogen and oxygen, with 99.9% of other minerals, chemicals and pollutants removed. It's used for a variety of things in medical settings and at home. And while you can buy distilled water at the store or on Amazon, if you use it often, it helps to know how to make your own. All you need is two pots, water, a stove and a few minutes of your time. Trust me, it's a game changer.
thefreebieguy.com

Kohl’s: TRIPLE STACK DEAL: Clearance Apparel + 20% Off + $10 Off Promo

Time to start holiday shopping! Through October 30th at Kohl’s, find awesome deals in the sale and clearance sections. Save even more by stacking two promo codes at checkout!. Get $10 off your order of $50 or more with coupon code USAVE10. Get another 20% off your order with...
techunwrapped.com

3 ideal places to place your WiFi repeater

To have a good Wi-Fi connection at home, one option we have is to buy a wireless repeater. What it basically does is enhance the signal that reaches a certain area of ​​the house. Although they are not always enough, the normal thing is that we improve the coverage. However, you must take into account where to place it so that it works as well as possible. That is why in this article we are going to talk about 3 perfect places to place the Wi-Fi repeater.
KXAN

18 best pirate costumes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s almost Halloween. You’re rapidly running out of time to find the costumes you need for your parties or trick-or-treating. If you can’t stand making your own, a great option is a pirate costume. Because of pirate costumes’ enduring popularity, there are plenty of designs to choose from. Plus, there is a pirate costume out there for every age and body type. You don’t have to spend the big bucks to get a solid pirate costume either, but if you want to splurge, you can get a costume you can wear year after year.

