This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Distilled water is the purest form of water you can find: simple hydrogen and oxygen, with 99.9% of other minerals, chemicals and pollutants removed. It's used for a variety of things in medical settings and at home. And while you can buy distilled water at the store or on Amazon, if you use it often, it helps to know how to make your own. All you need is two pots, water, a stove and a few minutes of your time. Trust me, it's a game changer.

6 DAYS AGO