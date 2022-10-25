Read full article on original website
Fall fishing explosion in progress: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Anglers have been scrambling to get their yellow perch tackle in order, and keep their fingers crossed the great Lake Erie yellow perch fishing that popped up this week off Huron and Port Clinton will continue. Perch fishing has been a roller coaster ride in recent years,...
Brook Park demolishes former Super 8 ‘nuisance’ hotel
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- The former Super 8 by Wyndham hotel at 16644 Snow Road came down with a rumble Oct. 24, with Mayor Ed Orcutt taking the first swipe from inside the excavator cab. Orcutt initially pursued having the hotel shut down in 2020 when he served as Ward...
Medina County’s new Sharon Nature Preserve opens for visitors
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County Park District opened its 20th facility today (Oct. 27) -- a nature preserve in Sharon Township. The property was purchased through a $500,000 grant from the Clean Ohio Greenspace Conservation Program in 2014 and was partially developed beginning in September of this year. The...
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
Akron Leader Publications
Falls to clean up contaminated property
CUYAHOGA FALLS — Cuyahoga Falls City Council approved three ordinances at its Oct. 24 meeting that will make it possible for the city to clean up a lead-contaminated property for future use as community green space. The three ordinances allow the city to work with the Community Improvement Corporation...
cleveland19.com
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tanker truck hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday along State Route 8 in the Stow area. Police and firefighters from Stow and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene at of the deadly rollover incident on State Route 8 at around 1:30 a.m.
Multiple people injured in 5-vehicle crash on Ohio 2 in Lorain County
BROWNHEIM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people were seriously injured and two others, including a 2-year-old child, were hospitalized after a five-vehicle crash Thursday on Ohio 2 in Lorain County. The State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at about 5:18 p.m. east of Vermilion Road. Traffic on Ohio 2...
It’s Brunswick’s turn to try to run herd on deer
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- City Council members and law enforcement officials on Monday (Oct. 24) addressed recent resident concerns about overpopulation of deer in the city and property damage being caused by wildlife. Ward 2 Councilman Nick Hanek pointed out that “this is a hotly debated issue in a city to...
These 25 Medina County restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
MEDINA, Ohio - Here are the Medina County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 480 of the nearly 627 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Medina County cited were...
columbusneighborhoods.org
Mansfield Reformatory – Driving with Darbee
The Ohio State Reformatory, also known as the Mansfield Reformatory, is a historic prison located in Mansfield, Ohio. It was built between 1886 and 1910 and remained in operation until 1990, when a United States Federal Court ruling ordered the facility to be closed. Architectural historian Jeff Darbee takes a tour of the facility to learn more about its history and paranormal activity.
Bond set for men accused in Lake Erie fishing tournament scandal
A pair of fishermen are facing potential prison time for charges of cheating in a Lake Erie Walleye tournament that took place last month.
whbc.com
AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They measured 52 inches of snow at the Akron Canton Airport weather station last Winter. That’s just above the average. Look for less this Winter predicts AccuWeather, pointing to another La Nina setting up, also bringing above-normal temperatures but more rainfall.
cleveland19.com
Fishermen plead not guilty to cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two anglers who allegedly stuffed lead weights into fish during a Lake Erie tournament faced a Cuyahoga County judge on Wednesday. Court records show that 42-year-old Jacob Runyan and 35-year-old Chase Cominsky were recently indicted on charges that include, cheating, attempted grand theft, and unlawful ownership of wild animals.
wqkt.com
Body of Apple Creek man found in Chippewa Lake
The body of an Apple Creek man was found this week in Medina County’s Chippewa Lake. Shortly after seven o’clock on Monday night, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the public boat ramp off Westfield Landing Road regarding a man found in the water. According to the sheriff’s office, 32-year old Matthew Trowbridge was found in the water adjacent to the ramp, lodged between his 14-foot aluminum boat and trailer. He was pronounced dead after being taken to Lodi Hospital. The sheriff’s office say it appears Trowbridge possibly slipped either getting in or out of his boat and fell into the water. Both alcohol and foul play have been ruled out as the cause of death, which will be determined once an autopsy is performed.
Erie County reports sudden spike in overdoses
It's the second overdose alert Erie County has issued in the prior 10 days. County health officials there said three drug overdoses have happened in the county over the past 24 hours, according to a Wednesday news release from the Erie County Health Department.
Strongsville auto repair shop to relocate from West 130th Street to Pearl Road
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An automotive repair shop that has been in business for about four years in Strongsville plans to relocate from the east-central part of town to the south end. Chieffalo’s Auto Repair, now at the northwest corner of Ohio 82 and West 130th Street, received permission in September...
whbc.com
UPDATE: Large Canton Fire Now Smoldering, Building to Come Down
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fire in a building that covers an entire city block in Canton. Canton fire crews were at the scene part of the night at a vacant five-story warehouse building that abuts the railroad tracks between 5th and 6th Streets NE, just east of Cherry Avenue.
At least three youth arrested during barricade incident at Massillon juvenile correctional facility are from Cuyahoga County
MASSILLON, Ohio – At least three of the 12 youth arrested at a juvenile correctional facility in Massillon over the weekend are from Cuyahoga County, court records show. State officials on Tuesday released the names of those arrested during a barricade incident at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility but have not provided further details about what happened.
Secret Service motorcade draws attention on BW campus: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- Anyone catching sight of a motorcade, which included two armored vehicles and a Berea police car, on the Baldwin Wallace University campus recently might have believed something extraordinary was afoot. In fact, there was no high-profile guest being ferried around in the bullet-proof vehicles. The mock motorcade,...
cleveland19.com
2 skydivers crash through roof of Geauga County building after mid-air collision
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies assisted with a weekend skydiving accident in Troy Township. Deputies were initially dispatched to the Cleveland Skydiving Center on Grove Road in Troy Township on the afternoon of Oct. 22. According to the report from the...
