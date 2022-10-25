Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Man arrested for firing BB gun, smashing multiple car windows in Arlington
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Police have arrested a suspect for firing a BB gun at multiple cars in Arlington. Arlington County Police arrested Luis Tavares Sanchez Manuel, 37, of Capitol Heights, MD and charged him with 12 counts of Destruction of Property. Additional charges are anticipated. Late...
Police investigating homicide after 18-year-old killed in Woodbridge shooting
Detectives said the investigation revealed rounds were fired in the wooded area behind a local business, which then hit the victim. Police said the suspect vehicle quickly left the scene after the shooting.
Shooting outside of 7-Eleven leaves man dead in Woodbridge
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A shooting outside of a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge Thursday night left a man dead and police searching for answers. Officers with the Prince William Police Department responded to the convenience store, located on Richmond Highway, nearby Mt. Pleasant Drive, around 10:24 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. At the scene, they found someone in the parking lot providing first aid care to a man, later identified as 18-year-old Milton Escalante Escobar, who was suffering from gunshot wounds.
Prince William County police look for suspects who shot Dunkin Donuts employee
Prince William County Police Department is looking for two suspects who robbed a Dunkin Donuts in Woodbridge early Friday morning, and then shot an employee at a different Dunkin location shortly afterward.
NBC Washington
1 Rescued From SUV After Crash Outside Fairfax County Costco
Firefighters rescued someone who was trapped inside an SUV that crashed and fell onto its side in a Costco parking lot Friday in Chantilly, Virginia, authorities say. Fairfax County police said it appeared the SUV ran over a tree in the Costco parking lot on Chantilly Crossing Lane before the vehicle somehow flipped on its side. The tree fell onto a car, damaging the four-door black sedan.
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Dozens of vehicles damaged yet again as police search for serial window smasher
More Arlington residents woke up this morning to find their car windows shattered by an unknown vandal or group of vandals who had previously damaged nearly three dozen vehicles in a week-long smashing spree. ARLnow has received reports of freshly smashed car windows in the Westover and Yorktown neighborhoods and...
NBC Washington
Woman Killed in Bailey's Crossroads Area Pedestrian Crash: Police
A pedestrian was struck and killed in the Bailey’s Crossroads area Wednesday night, Fairfax County police said Wednesday. It’s the fifth fatal pedestrian crash announced by Fairfax County police this month. Officers were called to the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike near Carlin Springs Road and found a...
Richmond County man killed in ATV crash in Northumberland
Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly ATV crash in Northumberland County that occurred Tuesday morning.
Victim identified in deadly shooting outside Richmond apartments on Chamberlayne Ave
Richmond Police Department detectives are continuing to investigate a homicide shooting in the Ginter Park neighborhood of Richmond's North Side.
Fairfax Police investigating after 4 cars were stolen overnight
The Fairfax County Police Department is asking residents of the eastern part of the county to be careful after four cars were stolen and several others were broken into overnight in the Rose Hill area.
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for shooting, killing acquaintance inside car in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON - D.C. Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman inside a car they were both riding in on Thursday, according to police. Metropolitan Police officials say they responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue Northwest around 12:21 p.m. on Thursday and found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.
Richmond police asking for help finding armed robbery suspect
It was determined that a woman tried to walk out of the store without paying for items. When the employees confronted the woman, she took out a knife and threatened the employee before leaving the store, heading south on Richmond Highway.
loudounnow.com
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Ashburn Fatal Crash
A 19-year-old Ashburn man died after a crash Wednesday evening at the intersection of Gloucester Parkway and Runnymeade Terrace. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded shortly before 10 p.m. Oct. 26 for reports of a crashed white 2018 Honda Civic. The...
popville.com
Update: Arrest Made. Woman Killed in a Shooting 12:20pm this afternoon near Dunbar High School
“Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW. No look out at this time. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT # I20220542769. Update: An adult female has been pronounced dead on the scene. Preliminary, the incident appears to have been contained to a single vehicle and one person is being interviewed by detectives. A firearm was recovered on the scene and there is no threat to the community.”
Shots fired in moving car, driver killed
One woman was killed in a shooting in a car on Thursday afternoon, police said. This was the second deadly shooting in the district in less than 24 hours.
Police investigating after Manassas hotel shooting leaves man injured
Police are continuing to investigate a shooting at outside a Manassas hotel in the early morning hours of Wednesday that left one man injured.
Va. couple arrested after injured 2-year-old child was allegedly abandoned in motel and died
ASHLAND, Va. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old mother and her 24-year-old boyfriend were arrested after a 2-year-old child was allegedly found alone in a motel and later died. On Saturday, Oct. 15, at approximately 12:10 a.m., Ashland Police Department officers responded to a motel in the 800 block of England Street, police said. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the 2-year-old child alone and in "medical distress."
Police: Masked abduction suspect forced juvenile into car at gunpoint in Loudoun
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 25000 block of Hartwood Drive in the South Riding area for a report of an abduction. During the preliminary investigation, it was determined that the victim, a juvenile, was forced into their car at gunpoint by a masked man.
Victims of deadly Fredericksburg police chase crash identified
There were five occupants total inside the suspect vehicle. The driver and one other occupant died on impact. The other three occupants were transported to Mary Washington Hospital and remain in critical condition.
fox5dc.com
Video showing possible abduction of woman in North Rosslyn was 'training exercise'
ARLINGTON, Va. - Police in Arlington now say no crime was committed after searching for two men who seemingly abducted a woman in a North Rosslyn neighborhood Thursday evening. Around 4:36 p.m., officers from the Arlington County Police Department were called to N. Colonial Court at N. Colonial Terrace for...
