kpic
Oakridge fire camp begins transition to smaller fire organization; Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Community Meeting at the Oakridge Highschool Auditorium planned for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will also be shared through the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. Tuesday evening brought heavy rain fall to the fire area, continuing to reduce the amount of active fire. Officials say...
kpic
Ecological burn planned at Mount Pisgah, Thursday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday, October 27, an ecological burn is planned at Mount Pisgah. Lane County parks is teaming up with the Friends of Burford Park and Mt. Pisgah, along with US Fish & Wildlife Service and Rivers to Bridges partners plan to conduct the burn as weather permits. They say the burn will help enhance prairie and savanna habitats within the park.
kpic
House fire in Eugene on 1500 block of West 28th Street, Thursday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: A Eugene-Springfield official says that the fire was determined to be accidental. The fire was caused by an extension cord. The Electrical Safety Foundation International (EFSI) offers many extension cord safety tips. Here are a few to follow:. Do not overload extension cords or allow...
kpic
Egan Warming Centers preparing to open amid colder weather
EUGENE, Ore. — The Egan Warming Centers, which lay out a spread of different locations throughout Eugene and Springfield, they're gearing up to open soon. Tim Black with St. Vincent De Paul says they're hoping to have enough volunteers who can help out at the locations. Each volunteer has to go through a round of training before they're poised to make sure the needs of unhoused guests are taken care of.
kpic
Halloween creatures unite for a swim at Willamalane's 2nd annual 'Haunted Lagoon'
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Willamalane Park Swim Center is inviting the community to come in costume for a fun trick-or-treat outing before changing and taking a dip in their indoor haunted lagoon. Ghosts, goblins and other water monsters will be waiting for you inside. Come if you dare. "We also...
kpic
Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale
UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
kpic
Linn County Sheriff's Office resume recovery of downed aircraft
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Sheriff Michelle Duncan of Linn County reported on October 20th, that her office continued to assist in the recovery of a downed aircraft from September near Mount Jefferson. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says, the aircraft recovery presented significant challenges and the USDA Forest Service...
kpic
Semi-truck hits flagger's car on Highway 58; no injuries reported
East of Oakridge, over on Highway 58 at mile marker 32 a semi-truck hit where a flagger's car. The flagger's car was with a backhoe doing work on the side of the highway. ODOT confirms there are no injuries in this collision, and as of right now all lanes of Highway 58 are open.
kpic
Ducks basketball teams hosting open scrimmage Tuesday
EUGENE, Ore. — If you can't make it out to the Oregon Women’s Basketball scrimmage friday night, you have a chance to see both Oregon Men's and Women's Basketball next week during an open practice. The doors at Matthew Knight Arena open for this free event at 4:30...
kpic
Dangers of Halloween decorations for wildlife
EUGENE, Ore. — Outdoor Halloween decorations can be fun and add to the holiday excitement, but they can also be troublesome and even deadly for wildlife. A viewer shared this photo with us, showing a deer in south Eugene with what appears to be fake spiderweb decorations tangled around its antlers. We've also seen situations where deer become trapped or stuck in objects after getting curious.
kpic
Sheldon, Roseburg volleyball squads advance in 6A playoffs
EUGENE, Ore. — Sheldon High volleyball is one of several local teams moving on to Round 2 of the OSAA Volleyball playoffs. The #3 Irish swept #30 Glencoe on Wednesday to advance to the second round of the 6A Bracket. Sheldon will host #19 St. Mary’s Academy on Saturday in Round 2.
kpic
Eugene homeowners may face paying more in taxes if street levy passes
EUGENE, Ore. — Voters can see this measure on the November 8th ballot this year. If it passes, it will also be the fourth time it passes since 2008. The city has a list of 42 streets in Eugene that are in line for improvement. One of those roads is between the intersections of River Road and Division. Brian Richardson says curb ramps will be needing some revisions to comply with ADA standards.
kpic
UO student life gives message of safety to students for Halloween weekend
EUGENE, Ore. — The Student Life division at the University of Oregon is encouraging students to stay safe and keep each other safe for the holiday weekend. That also means being remaining in good conduct and behavior on and off campus. Party patrols with Eugene Police will be out...
kpic
Douglas County Tax Collector issues statement on printing error
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Tax Collection Office has issued a statement Thursday in the form of a letter from Dan Wilson, the County Tax Collector. In it, Wilson states he'd like to "sincerely apologize" to property owners "for the unfortunate error on your property tax billing statement this year."
kpic
Bras for Cause: Supporting local cancer patients in Lane County
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Oregon Cancer Foundation has been holding their annual Bras for Cause fundraiser all month long. How does Oregon Cancer Foundation help local cancer patients and where does the money that they raise from Bras for Cause go?. “We are a very unique organization,...
kpic
Prescription Drug Take Back event in Veneta, Saturday
VENETA, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to help community members to safely dispose of their prescription drugs. LCSO says this is a no-questions-asked prescription drug drop off, in effort to prevent the unsafe disposal of prescription drugs and to prevent...
kpic
Reckless driver in custody after pursuit and forcible stop
EUGENE, Ore. — A man was taken into custody on Thursday near Hwy 126 for reckless driving and leading police on a pursuit and a forcible stop. Eugene Police said, shortly after 1:00 p.m. on October 27th, a man was reported at 1126 Hwy. 99N stumbling around the lot, trying to go into businesses, and taking flowers out of his vehicle and throwing them around. There was a subsequent call reporting the man in a vehicle at Gilbert Shopping Center, 1170 Hwy. 99 N, who was getting in and out of a sedan, stabbing at it with an item, driving recklessly, and throwing trash out of his vehicle.
kpic
Oregon women's basketball star Sedona Prince will undergo season-ending surgery
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team will be without one of their stars this season. The team confirmed Friday that senior forward Sedona Prince has a torn ligament in her left elbow that will require season ending surgery. Prince will have surgery in November and will not return for her remaining eligibility with the Ducks, choosing to pursue her professional basketball career.
kpic
Ducks look to slow down Cal's passing attack
It has been full speed ahead for Oregon as they head to the Bay Area this weekend on a 6-game winning streak to take on CAL. But in college football, we often talk about trap games. Where one team should win but go into the game with the wrong mentality.
kpic
City of Coburg accepting write-in candidates for mayor on ballot
COBURG, Ore. — If you live in Coburg, you may have noticed there are no candidates running for mayor on the ballot. The City of Coburg says they will be conducting a write-in campaign. They say on the ballot, there will be a line for a write-in vote, which will allow a write-in candidate to self-promote in the community.
