Related
wyo4news.com
Food Bank of Wyoming receives grant to expand Food For Kids Program
WYOMING — Food Bank of Wyoming is proud to announce the organization recently received a $50,000 Promising Practices grant from Save the Children U.S. to support their Totes of Hope™ program. The Save the Children Promising Practices grant will support Food Bank of Wyoming’s efforts to alleviate hunger for children across the state.
Kearney Hub
Wyoming school chief holds event on 'sexualization of children'; teachers are livid
A woman sitting in the back of the room at the state superintendent’s conference on Tuesday raised her hand and announced to the crowd that she had quit teaching a year ago. “It’s because of this,” the woman said, gesturing to the audience. With just a couple...
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Richard Jones, Wyoming Citizens Against Normalization
Richard Jones, from the group Wyoming Citizens Against Normalization, discussed the adverse effects of marijuana on the individual and society. He also spoke about how there is big money behind the “normalizing” of pot and how insidious it’s become.
oilcity.news
‘Teachers need time to innovate’: Wyoming SBE, RIDE group hear calls to relax excessive standards, testing
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Board of Education and Gov. Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education, or RIDE, Advisory Group held a joint meeting last week to discuss public feedback the two groups have been gathering in regards to how to improve Wyoming’s education.
Wyoming Police On High Alert For Halloween This Year
Every day you worry about your child's safety and every day it seem that more and more things are popping up for you to worry about. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath, teach them right from wrong and hope they make good choices. I know, easier typed than done.
bridgervalleypioneer.com
Uinta County Fire Department grateful for volunteers
EVANSTON — Uinta County Fire Department Chief Administrative Officer Eric Quinney said, “We are extremely grateful for our volunteers; they are on call 24/7, 365 days a year and generously give up time with family and activities. We couldn’t operate without them. We are always looking for more volunteers who want to serve their community.”
oilcity.news
National Museum of Military Vehicles founder earns Wyoming Economic Development Association award
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Economic Development Association has awarded Dan Starks, founder and chairman of The National Museum of Military Vehicles, its 2022 Innovation Award. Presented annually, the award recognizes an innovative project that significantly impacts a Wyoming community and its citizens. It is intended to recognize participants...
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 Checks
How much would $1,000 help you and your family right now? The state has plans to issue $1,000 checks to some citizens. This money could help you cope with high inflation and other expenses. The money will come in the form of tax rebates.
Gordon Shows Where Wyoming Plans to Allocate COVID Relief Funds
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release where the state plans to allocate funds it received from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Gordon set up the Wyoming Survive, Drive, and Thrive task force last year to determine how to use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, with several of its proposal approved by the Wyoming legislature in Senate File 66.
Some Wyoming Cops Warn of New Candy-Colored Drug Targeting Kids
The Douglas Police Department and the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police [WASKOP] are warning about a version of the synthetic opioid fentanyl that looks like candy. But a spokeswoman for the Cheyenne Police Department says the threat of the fentanyl actually turning up in Halloween candy is...
oilcity.news
Grand Teton elk reduction program starts Nov. 5; 475 hunting permits authorized for 2022
CASPER, Wyo. — Federal and state wildlife resource managers have determined that an elk reduction program is necessary in Grand Teton National Park this season, the park said in a press release Thursday. The need for the program is determined on an annual basis depending on how the Jackson...
Can You Actually Use The Now Rare Burning Barrel In Wyoming?
When I was a kid, taking our trash out consisted of me carrying the trash to the burning barrel and lighting it on fire. That method of waste management is frowned upon, but since there are so many waste removal companies you really don't need to burn the trash. In...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The supply of diesel in the United States has dropped to its lowest seasonal level since 1945, according to federal data, meaning there’s less than a month of the fuel stockpiled in the country. Wyoming gas distributors have struggled with...
cowboystatedaily.com
Flamethrowers: One More Reason Why Wyoming Is Better Than California
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two years ago, Allan Hovland became enthralled with flamethrowers. “It was just one of those things. I was looking at a YouTube video of somebody using a flamethrower and I thought, ‘I gotta have that. That looks like so much fun,’” he told Cowboy State Daily on Friday.
cowboystatedaily.com
Will Deregulation California-Proof Wyoming Electricity Providers?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Minerals, Business, and Economic Development Committee on Thursday discussed a pair of draft bills exploring deregulation models that could help provide more protection for Cowboy State electricity providers. Islands of Deregulation. The first bill would create industrial power zones...
Is Sacagawea Really Buried In Wyoming? Some Doubt It
As a young woman, about 12 years old, Sacagawea and several other children were taken captive and made slaves by a group of Hidatsa Indians. She was made to live in a Hidatsa village near present-day Washburn, North Dakota. At about age 13, she was sold into a non-consensual marriage...
oilcity.news
WYDOT: Private roadside installations prohibited; state offers free memorials for families
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding citizens that private roadside memorials are prohibited by law, but there is a state-run alternative to commemorate loved ones. Wyoming law prohibits any encroachment, such as advertising signs or private memorials, on highway right of way, WYDOT said in...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Weed and Pest Council’s 78th annual Fall Conference kicks off Nov. 1 in Cody
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council will hold its 78th annual Fall Conference from Nov. 1 through Nov. 3 at the Holiday Inn Cody – Buffalo Bill Village, 1701 Sheridan Ave. in Cody. “The conference will go over successful and ongoing projects, funding opportunities, continuing...
oilcity.news
Wyoming celebrates Bat Week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Oct. 24 through Oct. 31 is Bat Week, an international celebration to raise awareness about the need for bat conservation. Devils Tower National Monument park staff said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that they’ve been studying 11 bat species for several years and that Devils Tower Natural History Association has donated more than $11,000 to support the monument’s bat conservation work in 2022. They said bats are the only flying mammal and they eat their body weight every night in insects, which helps protect crops. Scientists developing navigational aids for the blind have studied how bats use echolocation. Bats also help pollinate fruits.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Department of Health: ‘Tis the season to get flu shots’
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Wyoming Department of Health said it is recommending people consider getting vaccinated against influenza as flu season arrives. “We know flu shots are safe and continue to be the most important strategy for influenza protection,” Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist, said in the WDH’s press release. “Flu vaccines reduce illness, hospitalizations and deaths. We recommend flu shots for everyone six months of age and older.”
