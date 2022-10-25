ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

wyo4news.com

Food Bank of Wyoming receives grant to expand Food For Kids Program

WYOMING — Food Bank of Wyoming is proud to announce the organization recently received a $50,000 Promising Practices grant from Save the Children U.S. to support their Totes of Hope™ program. The Save the Children Promising Practices grant will support Food Bank of Wyoming’s efforts to alleviate hunger for children across the state.
mybighornbasin.com

SYP: Richard Jones, Wyoming Citizens Against Normalization

Richard Jones, from the group Wyoming Citizens Against Normalization, discussed the adverse effects of marijuana on the individual and society. He also spoke about how there is big money behind the “normalizing” of pot and how insidious it’s become.
K2 Radio

Wyoming Police On High Alert For Halloween This Year

Every day you worry about your child's safety and every day it seem that more and more things are popping up for you to worry about. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath, teach them right from wrong and hope they make good choices. I know, easier typed than done.
bridgervalleypioneer.com

Uinta County Fire Department grateful for volunteers

EVANSTON — Uinta County Fire Department Chief Administrative Officer Eric Quinney said, “We are extremely grateful for our volunteers; they are on call 24/7, 365 days a year and generously give up time with family and activities. We couldn’t operate without them. We are always looking for more volunteers who want to serve their community.”
K2 Radio

Gordon Shows Where Wyoming Plans to Allocate COVID Relief Funds

Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release where the state plans to allocate funds it received from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Gordon set up the Wyoming Survive, Drive, and Thrive task force last year to determine how to use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, with several of its proposal approved by the Wyoming legislature in Senate File 66.
K2 Radio

Some Wyoming Cops Warn of New Candy-Colored Drug Targeting Kids

The Douglas Police Department and the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police [WASKOP] are warning about a version of the synthetic opioid fentanyl that looks like candy. But a spokeswoman for the Cheyenne Police Department says the threat of the fentanyl actually turning up in Halloween candy is...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The supply of diesel in the United States has dropped to its lowest seasonal level since 1945, according to federal data, meaning there’s less than a month of the fuel stockpiled in the country. Wyoming gas distributors have struggled with...
cowboystatedaily.com

Flamethrowers: One More Reason Why Wyoming Is Better Than California

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two years ago, Allan Hovland became enthralled with flamethrowers. “It was just one of those things. I was looking at a YouTube video of somebody using a flamethrower and I thought, ‘I gotta have that. That looks like so much fun,’” he told Cowboy State Daily on Friday.
cowboystatedaily.com

Will Deregulation California-Proof Wyoming Electricity Providers?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Minerals, Business, and Economic Development Committee on Thursday discussed a pair of draft bills exploring deregulation models that could help provide more protection for Cowboy State electricity providers. Islands of Deregulation. The first bill would create industrial power zones...
oilcity.news

Wyoming celebrates Bat Week

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Oct. 24 through Oct. 31 is Bat Week, an international celebration to raise awareness about the need for bat conservation. Devils Tower National Monument park staff said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that they’ve been studying 11 bat species for several years and that Devils Tower Natural History Association has donated more than $11,000 to support the monument’s bat conservation work in 2022. They said bats are the only flying mammal and they eat their body weight every night in insects, which helps protect crops. Scientists developing navigational aids for the blind have studied how bats use echolocation. Bats also help pollinate fruits.
oilcity.news

Wyoming Department of Health: ‘Tis the season to get flu shots’

CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Wyoming Department of Health said it is recommending people consider getting vaccinated against influenza as flu season arrives. “We know flu shots are safe and continue to be the most important strategy for influenza protection,” Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist, said in the WDH’s press release. “Flu vaccines reduce illness, hospitalizations and deaths. We recommend flu shots for everyone six months of age and older.”
