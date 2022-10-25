Read full article on original website
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia manTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Halloween-week Events in Luray & Nearby TownsTracy LeicherLuray, VA
FREE tablets via Luray weekend eventTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Luray firefighters battle Dollar Tree blazeTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Augusta Free Press
Fishersville family donates holiday tree to the City of Charlottesville
The City of Charlottesville has secured a tree for the Downtown Mall thanks to a family in Fishersville. According to a news alert sent out by the city, urban forrester Steve Gaines and the Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department are to thank for the donation. The city is now asking...
WHSV
Valley Country Cooking to open in Valley Mall
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two years after Valley Country Cookin closed during the pandemic, new ownership is hoping to bring a familiar name back to the Valley Mall. “My wife got here 13 years ago and this is the second place that we ate and we really enjoyed it. We want to open it back up as the old Country Cooking, or as close as we can get it and we want everyone to come back and enjoy it,” said Greg Martz, one of the owners of Valley Country Cooking.
WHSV
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board hosts trunk or treat event
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Services Board (HRCSB) is calling the Friendly City to come out and trunk or treat Thursday evening. Organizers say that Arc, Special Olympics and other local providers will attend. Director of developmental services for HRCSB, John Malone, says the event aims to bring...
WHSV
JMU sends message about Halloween weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Halloween weekend is a popular time for college students to get together. JMU has a plan in place to help make sure everyone stays safe. Mary-Hope Vass, JMU’s communication director said one thing the university does is sends messages to students reminding them of safe and responsible actions when the weekend comes. It’s a team effort to help enforce those actions.
breezejmu.org
Harrisonburg homes spread fear and haunts for the Halloween season
As pumpkin-flavored cold brews fly out of coffee shops and temperatures drop each night, it appears fall has settled into the Shenandoah Valley. Around Harrisonburg, houses are already decked out in webs, ghosts and spiders to spread the spirit of Halloween. However, is there one house that’s distinct in its...
Augusta Free Press
Trick-or-treat event returns to Downtown Waynesboro Friday
Trick or treating in Downtown Waynesboro is back after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19. As a result, streets in downtown will be closed Friday afternoon for the event. The following streets will be closed from 2:30-6 p.m. according to an alert sent by the city:. The trick or treating...
Augusta Free Press
Three nights: Random acts of sidewalk astronomy to be documented in the Valley
On clear nights when the moon is out, you might have noticed a guy with a telescope on Beverley Street in downtown Staunton. David Verde is a Virginia-based filmmaker and documentarian. He invites strangers to view the moon, Saturn and Jupiter through the lens of his telescope. For free. “It...
Augusta Free Press
Gallery is ‘a place for community to connect’ with art, culture of Nelson County
The Rockfish Gallery and Gift Shop will host its grand opening on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. The shop is owned and operated by the Rockfish Valley Community Center, a nonprofit organization serving Nelson County. “Art and culture are part of the mission of RVCC” said Stu Mills, executive director of...
cbs19news
Charlottesville man killed in Albemarle County crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a Charlottesville man was killed in an Albemarle County crash earlier this week. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday at the 117-mile marker on Interstate 64. A 2004 Lexus ES heading east on the...
Augusta Free Press
Back to the past: Readers share memories of Staunton Mall
Staunton Mall is no more, but the memories are forever. Let’s take a trip down memory lane, but also look hopeful toward the future of construction at the former mall. Terry L Biby of Fairfield, 66, was a senior at Riverheads High School when she took her first job at Staunton Mall Plaza Cinema.
‘There’s literally blood everywhere’: Richmond students find school halls covered in blood
Blood was found covering the halls of Richmond Community High School on Monday morning after an incident that occurred two nights before.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Learn safety, earn a treat at Crozet Park Thursday
The Albemarle County Police Department is hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Claudius Crozet Park. ACPD is asking kids to come out in their best costume to meet members of the K9, bike and traffic teams and friends from the Albemarle County Fire Rescue and other local partners.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville woman pushes for honorary sign for Vinegar Hill Boulevard
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mary Carey has been living in Charlottesville for more than 70 years. She applied for an honorary sign to recognize a part of the city once bustling with Black business. “Our children and our grandchildren need to know about Vinegar Hill,” she said. Almost two...
WHSV
Bingo benefit held in Verona to help ill firefighter
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A bingo benefit was held Wednesday night at the Verona Moose Lodge raising money for lifetime firefighter Mike Buchanan. He worked at the Swoope Volunteer Fire Company from 2000 to 2015. The event included many rounds of bingo, food, door prizes, and raffle prizes. One...
WHSV
Broadway to host annual Hometown Halloweenfest
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The stage is set in the Town of Broadway for their annual Hometown Halloweenfest on Thursday at the Town Hall and along North Main Street. It’s happening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be games, activities, fun Halloween displays, and trick-or-treating from businesses...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Police Department provides Halloween safety tips ahead of holiday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Halloween is a holiday in which the main form of celebration is children dressing up in costume and walking throughout neighborhoods to ‘trick-or-treat’. The Harrisonburg Police Department has a few tips for families in the city who will be heading out over the weekend...
Augusta Free Press
Prescription Drug Take Back Day planned in Albemarle County, Waynesboro
Do you have any unwanted prescription or over-the-counter medications in the house and you’re not sure what to do with them? Prescription Drug Take Back Day is being offered on Saturday at locations throughout the region. Albemarle County. In Albemarle County, collection locations include:. Wegmans (100 Wegmans Way, Charlottesville,...
jmu.edu
The Silicon Valley couple behind JMU’s largest gift
Focusing on students, Paul Holland (’82) and Linda Yates invest $5 million. Celebrated venture capitalist Paul Holland (’82) is a living illustration of JMU’s hallmark virtue of collaboration. “My simple one-liner for advice,” he says, “is to partner wisely. If you’re fortunate enough to partner wisely and deeply, then you will have a more fulfilling life and more opportunities.” He has lived out this ethic both in business, where he’s known for partnering with iconic CEOs and thought leaders, to his personal life.
WHSV
Early in-person voting held last two Saturdays ahead of Election Day across Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Early, in-person voting has brought out voters across the commonwealth since late September. The polls have been open on weekdays, but voters will have two extra chances to cast their ballot. Early in-person voting will also be held each of the two Saturdays before Election Day:...
Augusta Free Press
Mediterranean food manufacturing facility breaks ground in Verona
A groundbreaking was held earlier this month for a CAVA manufacturing facility in Verona. The 55,000-square-foot facility in Verona will bring jobs to the area and be the foundation where CAVA’s nutritious, bold Mediterranean flavors are created. CAVA has 225 restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C. The $30...
