Alexander City, AL

WSFA

WSFA 12 News to highlight Tuskegee University on Hometown Tour

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is headed to Tuskegee soon for our first Hometown Tour of the fall season. Our crews will be highlighting some of the happenings on the campus of Tuskegee University, including the newly renovated Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium. We’ll be live on location Wednesday...
TUSKEGEE, AL
tallasseetribune.com

All clear given after high school lock down

Everything is clear after a Monday lockdown at Tallassee High School. Social media was abuzz after the presence of numerous law enforcement vehicles at the school. “To shed a bit of light on the police presence at [Tallassee High School Monday], a small altercation triggered a series of social media posts,” Tallassee City Schools said in a Facebook post. “Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown and extra police units were requested.”
TALLASSEE, AL
WSFA

Holtville Middle School principal placed on leave, later arrested

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The principal at Holtville Middle school is behind bars just days after he was placed on leave. Lee Jackson was arrested Thursday and charged with third-degree domestic violence. Elmore County Schools say Jackson’s arrest Thursday is unrelated to the school or the school system. School...
WSFA

One Place Family Justice Center holds annual meeting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a place of safety for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and child and elder abuse. The One Place Family Justice Center connects victims and their families with resources and support. It has been a busy year for the organization. On Friday,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Attorney general hosts statewide law enforcement summit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officers from across Alabama made their way to Montgomery for the 23rd Annual Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Summit Thursday. “This kind of event is invaluable for law enforcement,” said Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn. Lovvorn says an increase in violent crime and a decrease...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Largest no-kill dog rescue in Alabama to open this weekend

SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest no-kill dog rescue in the U.S. will officially open its new regional facility in Shorter, Alabama, on Saturday. Not only will the new facility eventually save 5,000 dogs a year, but it will also employ a full staff and have a major economic impact on the area.
SHORTER, AL
WSFA

Cancer can’t stop Tuskegee woman’s Halloween decorations

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Gwen Drisker loves Halloween. Just ask her best friend. “Twelve years she’s been doing this,” said Gwen’s friend Regina Kennedy. “It’s getting bigger and bigger and bigger.”. With some YouTube research and some creativity of her own, she fills up her...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WSFA

Spook-tacular events happening this Halloween weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Are you looking for some fun and spooky events this Halloween weekend? The Rundown has you covered!. Let’s start with Lee County, Fall Festival on the Square is in downtown Opelika beginning at 4:30 p.m. You can also enjoy The Farm at Rocky Top Pumpkin Patch.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes

AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Pet(s) of the Week: Lee County Humane Society

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s the best time of the week! Where we get to share some furry friends that are in need of a forever home at your local shelters! This week we have two special pups from Lee County Humane Society in Auburn. These two dogs have been at LCHS for a combined 661 days. It’s our hope that they find a home in time for the quickly approaching holiday season.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Macon County leaders say VictoryLand closure would devastate community; AG lauds ruling as win for law enforcement

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sept. 30 ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court calling for the end to electronic gaming in Macon and Lowndes Counties has residents concerned for their community’s future. CBS42 spoke with those in Macon County about what the closure of VictoryLand Casino would mean for them. The Tuskegee Repertory Theatre is […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Meet the candidates running for Montgomery County sheriff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are two candidates on the ballot running for Montgomery County sheriff. Democrat Derrick Cunningham, the incumbent, faces Libertarian Neil Pierce. Cunningham has been with the department since 1999. He first served as chief deputy before he was sworn in as sheriff in 2015. “I just...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
High School Football PRO

Alexander City, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Valley High School football team will have a game with Benjamin Russell High School on October 28, 2022, 16:55:00.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

ASU Honey Beez: “Always Imitated, Never Duplicated”

Just when you think you’ve seen it all from the Honey Beez, Alabama State University’s (ASU’s) dance team featuring plus-size students, they’ll come up with an even more amazing way to wow a crowd, said Ruth Anna Williams, creative director for the Honey Beez. And that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Teenager dies in shooting incident

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Chilton County High School student in a shooting incident on Oct. 26 near the river on County Road 28. The student has been identified as Bryan Scarbrough. Whether the shooting, which took place shortly after noon, was an...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL

