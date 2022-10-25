Read full article on original website
Is Your Out of State Hunting License Legal in New York State?
Hunters love to hunt. In fact, hunters often cross state borders to go hunting with their friends. When you visit another state, do you double-check that your hunting license for your home state is valid in New York State? Or do you even need to get a New York State Hunting License as well?
Miss New York Wins Miss United States And Brings Crown Back To The Capital Region
Lily K. Donaldson, a Ph.D. student at RPI and newly crowned Miss United States, is coming to Menands this Sunday, October 30, to participate in the village's Halloween parade!. Representing New York state in the pageant, Donaldson is originally from Tennessee but has called New York home for a few years.
Is New York State A Dangerous Place To Live? Here’s Where It Ranks
How safe is New York State as a place to live? I'm sure there will be tons of opinions coming from New Yorkers and non-New Yorkers, alike. But when it comes down to facts and statistics, WalletHub actually conducted a study to determine the safest and most dangerous states in America.
Small But Mighty: 13 of the Smallest Colleges in Upstate New York
Big is good. But small can be even better. Upstate New York is home to many large and well-known colleges and universities. There are several with huge enrollments of 20,000, 25,000, and even 30,000 students. But there are also a lot of smaller schools that also provide a great education, oftentimes in a niche subject matter.
Health Warning: Triple Threat To New York State Residents This Winter
The New York State Health Department and Governor Kathy Hochul are warning New Yorkers to protect themselves against a triple threat to their health this winter. Cases of influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus are increasing around the state and we haven't even gotten into the weeds of winter yet.
Want Fresh Turkey for Thanksgiving? Support These NY Farms!
Thanksgiving is just about a month away! There are so many things to look forward to with this holiday, especially the opportunity to see family and friends that you may not have seen in a while or that you just don't see enough. Football is a nice addition to Thanksgiving...
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Where To Buy Fresh Local Cranberries In Upstate New York For Thanksgiving
Your Thanksgiving table will have all of the standard dishes. Are you looking for fresh cranberries to make some cranberry sauce? Here's where to buy them in Upstate New York. Did you know that the recipe for cranberry sauce is almost as old as the United States itself? The recipe for cranberry sauce appears in the 1796 edition of The Art of Cookery by Amelia Simmons. This classic book is the first known cookbook authored by an American.
This ‘Spook-tacular’ Deal on Ice Cream is Coming to Upstate NY, But Where?
Pardon the pun, but a spook-tacular deal is coming to Upstate New York, one that will benefit the sweet tooth in your life. Those who are preparing to celebrate Halloween on Monday, October 31st, but also have a taste for ice cream, this story is for you. Even if you...
Will Sky High Turkey Prices Cancel Thanksgiving Dinners In New York State?
Turkey prices may pose a threat to many New Yorkers' traditional Thanksgiving dinners this year, as certain factors have caused the price of the savory centerpiece to rise. Turkey prices are soaring at 73 percent above last year's price. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, there are several factors...
16 Ways To Celebrate National Chocolate Day in Upstate New York
Yes, every day is National Chocolate Day for many of us. There is a "national food holiday" virtually every day on the calendar, it can be pretty hard to keep track. But they are great. They give a certain food (or drink) item a few moments in the spotlight. National Chocolate Day (October 28) is one of the best.
Bonfire Beware: This Firewood Mistake Could Put You In NY Jail
Late fall is campfire season in New York. There’s something so perfect about sitting around a roaring blaze with family and friends, sipping cider, and enjoying a crisp night under the stars. Of course, there are the standard safety measures to take as far as outdoor fires are concerned...
Happy Halloween: The Unusual Toxic NY Plant that Grows “Eyeballs”
Just in time for Halloween, there's a plant growing right under our noses that looks like it's straight out of a horror movie. Meet Actaea pachypoda, the toxic New York plant that sprouts "eyeballs". Poisonous Plants in New York. Nicknamed "Doll's Eyes", "Baneberry", and even "Toadroot", Actaea pachypoda is a...
One Capital Region School District Scored 0% Math Proficiency In 2022
We’re already learning that COVID lockdowns had a massive effect on children, especially in education. Many parents and teachers have questioned the effectiveness of remote learning, and whether it stunted educational growth across the world and here in New York. We now have our first statistical glimpse at whether those theories are correct.
Alert: Popular Cleaning Products Sold In New York May Get You Sick
Nearly 40 million cleaning products have been recalled because they may contain infection-causing bacteria. Another day and another recalled item to look out for. This week, Hudson Valley Post has reported on recalled desserts, recalled meat and now recalled cleaning supplies. Plastic Found In Popular Dessert Sold Across New York...
Man Falls 50 Feet, Lands in Hole In the Ground In Upstate NY!
Hiking in New York can be a beautiful yet dangerous experience. For example, as those beautiful leaves start to fall, the ground will become slippery and the next thing you know you are on the ground yourself. In some cases simply falling to the ground would be the best case...
One New, Sneaky COVID Symptom Has New York On Alert Into Winter
As we head into winter, New York and the CDC are still urging caution over COVID. A majority of the counties in Upstate are still in the CDC’s “high” level, with a little less than 10% of inpatient hospital beds still occupied by COVID patients. Mayo Clinic research shows Warren County currently has the highest density of COVID cases in the entire state of New York.
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
President Biden Makes Big Upstate NY Plan Days Before Midterms
With critical gaps narrowing across the country in the November 8th midterm elections, President Joe Biden has been focusing on key areas and battlegrounds over the past weeks. Getting one Presidential visit in a month is big enough, but now Upstate New York is getting a second. This comes after...
