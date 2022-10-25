Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Pressure chamber therapy is effective in the functional improvement of autism, study finds
A new Tel Aviv University study succeeded in significantly improving social skills and the condition of the autistic brain through pressure chamber therapy. The study was conducted on animal models of autism. In it, the researchers identified changes in the brain, including a reduction in neuroinflammation, which is known to be associated with autism.
MedicalXpress
Yes, people with autism have empathy
A research group led by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev has proposed a new concept for predicting autism and autistic traits. "Empathic disequilibrium" combines two types of empathy into a single scale for the first time. Their findings were published recently in Autism Research. Cognitive empathy means the ability to...
MedicalXpress
Long COVID: How lost connections between nerve cells in the brain may explain cognitive symptoms
For a portion of people who get COVID, symptoms continue for months or even years after the initial infection. This is commonly referred to as long COVID. Some people with long COVID complain of "brain fog," which includes a wide variety of cognitive symptoms affecting memory, concentration, sleep and speech. There's also growing concern about findings that people who have had COVID are at increased risk of developing brain disorders, such as dementia.
MedicalXpress
Feeling chirpy: Being around birds is linked to lasting mental health benefits
New research from King's College London has found that seeing or hearing birds is associated with an improvement in mental well-being that can last up to eight hours. This improvement was also evident in people with a diagnosis of depression—the most common mental illness worldwide—indicating the potential role of birdlife in helping those with mental health conditions.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover essential step in recharging the eye's light-sensing retina
Scientists have discovered a mechanism by which an area of a protein shape-shifts to convert vitamin A into a form usable by the eye's light-sensing photoreceptor cells. A previously uncharacterized area of the protein known as RPE65 spontaneously turns spiral-shaped when it encounters intracellular membranes, or thin structures that surround different parts of a cell.
MedicalXpress
New gene editing strategy could lead to treatments for people born with inherited diseases of the immune system
A fault in cells that form a key part of the immune system can be repaired with a pioneering gene editing technique, finds new research demonstrated in human cells and mice, led by UCL scientists. Researchers say the study, published in Science Translational Medicine, could lead to new treatments for...
MedicalXpress
Study shows some health care workers produced a low response to COVID-19 vaccinations
A subset of health care workers vaccinated against COVID-19 had unexpectedly low responses to the immunizations, according to Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings of the new study are published in iScience. In a matched control study, investigators compared the vaccine responses among a group of Cedars-Sinai health care workers who were...
MedicalXpress
Dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight, but bariatric surgery has several advantages
Individuals with severe obesity often reward themselves with food. Recent research shows that dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight. However, bariatric surgery has several advantages. One reason for severe obesity is that we eat even when we're not hungry. We do this to satisfy other needs. Often...
MedicalXpress
COVID vaccines don't just benefit physical health, they also improve mental health
The considerable physical health benefits of COVID vaccines, in particular, the significantly reduced risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death from the virus, are well known. But what about the benefits of vaccination for mental health? Does vaccination help to lessen the psychological distress associated with COVID? And if so,...
MedicalXpress
Can you get addicted to melatonin?
Can you be addicted to chocolate? What about Pilates or checking your email? Although many of us use the word "addiction" fairly casually, from a medical perspective it requires meeting very specific criteria, and melatonin doesn't have the chemical makeup to induce addiction in most people. "Addiction is a complicated...
MedicalXpress
A telltale protein spreads throughout the brain in distinct patterns based on patients' Alzheimer's phenotype
New imaging of patients with Alzheimer's demonstrates how a telltale protein spreads throughout the brain based on the phenotype of the disease, i.e., whether the condition is dominated by forgetfulness, or atrophy in a specific brain region. The research offers a host of illuminating clues that ultimately may inform new treatment strategies.
MedicalXpress
One type of epilepsy traced to a mutation in a single person 800 years ago
A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Australia and the U.K. has found evidence that suggests one type of epilepsy people carry today can be traced back to a mutation that occurred in a single person approximately 800 years ago. In their paper published in The American Journal of Human Genetics, the group describes finding the genetic variant responsible for the disease in the U.K. Biobank.
MedicalXpress
Experimental drug to treat liver cancer shows evidence of activity with manageable side effects
A new drug that inhibits an enzyme playing a crucial role in cell division and growth has shown signs of anti-cancer activity with manageable side effects in liver cancer patients who have been treated unsuccessfully previously with up to three lines of treatment. Presenting the findings on Friday at the...
MedicalXpress
Researchers highlight the concerning 20-year knowledge gap on young adult brain health
Researchers at the Global Brain Health Institute (GBHI) at Trinity College have highlighted a stark knowledge gap on brain health spanning 20 years in young adults, in an editorial recently published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ). The editorial is a call to action for an increased research focus on...
MedicalXpress
Study finds a possible explanation for why immunotherapy works well for some cancer patients, but not others
Immunotherapy, a biotherapy that boosts the ability of the immune system to recognize and attack mutant tumor cells, has transformed the treatment landscape for patients battling cancer, which emerges from the progressive accumulation of DNA mutations. However, many patients do not respond to immunotherapy. For instance, among highly-mutated colorectal and endometrial cancers, research has shown that only half will show a response to immunotherapy.
MedicalXpress
Halloween can be a scary time for people with dementia. Here's how to help
When there are suddenly creepy decorations and lots of knocks at the door from strangers, Halloween can be frightening for someone living with dementia. It is possible to keep a loved one living with the disease calm and safe, while also including that family member in celebrating the holiday quietly, experts say.
MedicalXpress
New research suggests nose picking could increase risk for Alzheimer's and dementia
Griffith University researchers have demonstrated that a bacteria can travel through the olfactory nerve in the nose and into the brain in mice, where it creates markers that are a tell-tale sign of Alzheimer's disease. The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, showed that Chlamydia pneumoniae used the nerve...
MedicalXpress
How tumors suppress the development of metastases
Why do metastases often only appear after the original tumor has been surgically removed? Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) and the Mannheim Medical Faculty of Heidelberg University have now published an explanation for this phenomenon. They were able to identify a messenger substance of the...
MedicalXpress
New drug elicits an antidepressant effect in mice in just two hours
A team of researchers working at Nanjing Medical University in China, has developed a new antidepressant drug that elicits an antidepressant effect in mice in just two hours. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their novel approach to treating depression. Chronic depression is one of...
Comments / 0