riders on the storm
5d ago

those on the left are directly responsible for this mess., all due to having their feelings hurt over something called mean tweets. vote Red to stop the dimlib insanity.

Reply(1)
32
Faith Stuart
4d ago

no wonder more and more people go to food pantries and banks.with prices on the rise of food that people cannot afford the high prices of food.

Reply(1)
16
Henry Frantos
5d ago

But, but, but I thought Biden said he brought us ZERO% inflation. This proves if Biden is talking he is lying.

Reply(1)
26
