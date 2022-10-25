Read full article on original website
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball recruitment update: the Orange land U18 Australian forward
From one promising recruit to another, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team is off to a great start on the recruitment front. This month, Syracuse received its second commitment for the recruiting class of 2023. The team landed Sophie Burrows, a 6-1 forward/center out of Victoria, Australia. Burrows thrived...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Takeaways from fall scrimmages
The fall ball season wrapped up this past weekend with the annual late-October scrimmages as the Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team headed down to Baltimore to play Loyola and High Point. According to Terry Foy of Inside Lacrosse, who was on hand for the scrimmages, there were conflicting reports...
Syracuse basketball 2022-23 roster, bios: Get to know the new-look Orange
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Syracuse basketball team:. 2021-22: IMG Academy (Florida) Strengths: Copeland is fun to watch. He’s a skilled, inventive passer who can get into the lane and either find open teammates or finish at the rim. And he is a legit big guard with the kind of positional size that Michael Carter-Williams had when he played for the Orange. Syracuse recruited him as a point guard, but his size enables him to play a couple different positions.
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star Philly guard plans to take official visit to ‘Cuse
Syracuse basketball 2024 recruiting target Jalil Bethea from the Philadelphia area plans to take an official visit to the Hill in the future, according to a media report. Quick update: after I wrote this piece, but before it was published on Thursday morning, additional reports came out saying that Bethea will make his official visit to the ‘Cuse this coming weekend.
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 29 Time: 12 p.m. Eastern TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
CBS Sports
Syracuse vs. Notre Dame: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
The Syracuse Orange will square off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at noon ET on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive. 'Cuse was hampered by 88 penalty yards against the Clemson Tigers last week. 'Cuse was within striking...
Goodyear Blimp spotted in Syracuse ahead of SU-Notre Dame football game at JMA Dome
Look, up in the sky! It’s not a bird, a plane or Superman — but it is a super indication of how big tomorrow’s Syracuse football game is. The Goodyear Blimp was spotted flying over downtown Syracuse Friday morning, a day ahead of a scheduled appearance for Saturday’s sold-out college football game between Syracuse University and Notre Dame at the JMA Wireless Dome. According to the blimp’s official schedule, the Wingfoot Two aircraft (N2A) will be flying around the Dome during the nationally televised game at noon.
cuse.com
ACC Championships Await Orange
Championship season has arrived for the nationally ranked Syracuse cross country squads. The Orange will race in the ACC Championships on Friday at Virginia. Start times: Men – 10:40 a.m. | Women – 11:30 a.m. Live Results: Here. Watch: ACCN. Men's Preview:. The Syracuse men have won six...
cnyhomepage.com
SU vs. Notre Dame can be seen on WUTR
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Orange returns to the Loudhouse this Saturday, October 29. Unless you have a ticket, watching the game on TV is your only option to watch it. To watch Saturday’s Syracuse versus Notre Dame football game, you have to look no further than The Local Station…NewsChannel 20.
Updates: Marcus Freeman talks Thursday ahead of Notre Dame vs. Syracuse
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is addressing the media at Noon on Thursday to talk about Saturday's upcoming match with Syracuse. Irish Illustrated has you covered with complete updates.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe O’Meter
Well Syracuse Orange fans, the good news is that even with an undefeated season out, the Orange are still going bowling. Yes, we’ve filled The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter and now it’s just about playing for the best landing spot possible. Let’s check and...
nunesmagician.com
Week 9 ACC Bowl Projections — Syracuse Set on Sunshine?
Following a heartbreaking loss to the Clemson Tigers, the Syracuse Orange are looking to get back on the winning track in a sellout home game against Notre Dame. While the Orange's chances of winning the ACC are likely eliminated, Syracuse still has a very realistic path toward one of the conference's top bowl slots.
Syracuse feels this for the first time since May
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s late October, almost Halloween, and usually by this time of year Syracuse has felt temperatures dip to 32 degrees or lower. Many other towns/communities have experienced a killing freeze across Central New York the past couple of weeks, but not Syracuse until Friday morning when the temperature dipped to 29 […]
iheart.com
Saturday's Sold Out SU Game To Air On WSYR Radio For First Time in 25 Years
It's been nearly 25 years since a Syracuse University football game has aired on WYSR Radio. Saturday's sold out game will air on 570 WSYR, 106.9FM, and anywhere on iHeartRadio. Paul Burmeister the radio voice of Notre Dame football is on Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!. LISTEN LIVE!
St. Joe’s Amp teases a huge concert coming to Syracuse in 2023
Man! I feel like there’s a huge concert coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in 2023. The official social media pages for St. Joe’s Amp are hinting at a major announcement for the Syracuse venue on Friday. “Shania fans will be waking up dreaming...
Man shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:14 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Hope Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to a new release from Syracuse police on Wednesday. Officers found the...
Onondaga Nation spiritual leader hopes Micron honors its commitment to hire locally
Syracuse, N.Y. — The spiritual leader for the Onondaga Nation is hopeful about what the $100 billion Micron project will do for the county. Tadodaho Sid Hill, of the Onondaga Nation, said he was honored to be invited to Onondaga Community College where President Joe Biden came to speak Thursday about the deal with Micron Technology to build huge computer chip plants in Clay.
First Look: A vacant Syracuse gas station comes back to life as a premium deli
(In First Look, we visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
Did Biden and CHIPS just put OCC on the map? To some students, it sure felt like it
When Onondaga Community College students found out President Joe Biden would be speaking at a Micron-hosted event on their own campus, there was general astonishment. “I was kind of surprised that they didn’t go to Syracuse University, just because it seems more prestigious,” said student Amelia Hann, who attended a livestream event in an auditorium right next door to OCC’s SRC Arena, where Biden was at the podium.
wwnytv.com
Explosion survivor in fair condition
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The victim in last week’s fuel truck explosion is in fair condition. Jon Kelley was hurt in the town of Fowler after the incident at Tripp Fuels on County Route 22. Kelley was pulled away from the flames by a friend and two Fort...
