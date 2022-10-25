WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire department is working on a large fire near the 300 block of W 53rd St N. that started just after 7 p.m. The fire is located at the Evergreen Companies building. A spokesperson for Evergreen says that those inside the building were evacuated and are safe. The Park City Police Department says 53rd Street is closed down until further notice between Arkansas and N Broadway Avenue.

PARK CITY, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO