Park City, KS

KWCH.com

Crews fighting large fire in Park City

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire department is working on a large fire near the 300 block of W 53rd St N. that started just after 7 p.m. The fire is located at the Evergreen Companies building. A spokesperson for Evergreen says that those inside the building were evacuated and are safe. The Park City Police Department says 53rd Street is closed down until further notice between Arkansas and N Broadway Avenue.
PARK CITY, KS
kfdi.com

Three dead in Kansas Turnpike crash

Three people were killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike about five miles south of Mulvane, just north of the Belle Plaine service area in Sumner County. One other person had serious injuries and three people had possible serious injuries after the crash. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m....
MULVANE, KS
KSN News

Driver leaves seriously injured passenger at scene of crash in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A driver left their seriously injured passenger at the scene of a single-car crash in Wichita Saturday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 3:10 p.m., the driver was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on the ramp from northbound Interstate 135 to eastbound Kellogg. For unknown reasons to […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Andover provides community update 6 months after tornado

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday marks the six-month anniversary of the tornado that hit Andover and Butler and Sedgwick County in April 2022. Repairs, renovations, and rebuilds continue to move forward. The fencing for the dog park in Central Park is expected to be installed in about a month and...
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Back to square one for the East Kellogg improvement project

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has hit the brakes on the East Kellogg Improvement Project. Last week, the department selected a contractor for the project between K-96 to 159th Street in Wichita and Andover. However, the department says after a review by leadership of the procurement process, they found that “aspects […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

3 dead in Sumner County wreck

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports that a three-vehicle accident took place just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon along I-35, at mile marker 26.4 northbound in Sumner County. According to the KHP report, a Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Sheena Nicole Harroald of Wichita was...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

College Hill neighborhood increases Halloween safety

The Kansas Humane Society is temporarily stopping intakes and adoptions of cats because a few cats in its care recently tested positive for a contagious virus. Saturday marks the six-month anniversary of the tornado that hit Andover and Butler and Sedgwick County in April 2022. Hays principal donates kidney to...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

One critical after car crashes into tree off Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person suffered critical injuries after a car crashed into a tree near the Sycamore exit off Kellogg. The crash happened in a grass area off the highway at around 4 a.m. Friday. We will provide more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Fire at Spirit Aerosystems

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Fire fighters were called to a fire at Spirit Aerosystems early Friday morning.  The call came out at about 1:15 a.m. to the area of gate 31.  Spirit officials say no one is hurt, the cause is unknown.  Production of aircraft will not be impacted.  Spirit officials have not shared the extent of […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita drag show goes on while protesters make their voices heard

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A party and drag show called "Monster Mash" happened Friday at the Chainlink Gallery Place after originally being scheduled at Towne West Square. This all comes after a series of claims that Kansas was sponsoring the event and other drag shows in Wichita. The controversy surrounding...
WICHITA, KS

