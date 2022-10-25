Read full article on original website
Police seize $100,000 worth of pot in Gayville
GAYVILLE, S.D. -- Law enforcement officers seized more than $100,000 in marijuana and guns in a drug bust at a Gayville home. South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation agents, Yankton Police Department officers and Yankton County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant Wednesday at the house. It resulted in the seizure of 22 pounds of marijuana, 751 grams of concentrated marijuana wax, 95 Nerds Rope marijuana edible packages, Suboxone, a Ruger SR-556 rifle, a Glock 48 9mm pistol and $6,250 in cash.
PLAYOFF FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Sioux City East goes to Ankeny for opening round playoff game, Gehlen Catholic plays Woodbury Central
ANKENY, Iowa – The East Black Raiders made the state playoff this season with a 7-2 record, but have to make the trip to Ankeny to take on the 8-1 Hawks Friday night. East defeated West last week to lock up their playoff spot. “We talked all week about,...
WATCH NOW: West Sioux vs Kuemper Class 1A football playoff highlights
West Sioux plays Carroll Kuemper in Class 1A playoff football action Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Destination, victory: Moville Woodbury Central's fast burst dooms Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 48-7
A swift early pace pushed Moville Woodbury Central past Le Mars Gehlen Catholic Friday 48-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Moville Woodbury Central a 21-0 lead over Le Mars Gehlen Catholic. The Wildcats fought to a 42-7 halftime margin at the Jays' expense. Defense...
