Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux City Journal

Police seize $100,000 worth of pot in Gayville

GAYVILLE, S.D. -- Law enforcement officers seized more than $100,000 in marijuana and guns in a drug bust at a Gayville home. South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation agents, Yankton Police Department officers and Yankton County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant Wednesday at the house. It resulted in the seizure of 22 pounds of marijuana, 751 grams of concentrated marijuana wax, 95 Nerds Rope marijuana edible packages, Suboxone, a Ruger SR-556 rifle, a Glock 48 9mm pistol and $6,250 in cash.
GAYVILLE, S.D.

