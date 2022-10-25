Read full article on original website
BestReviews: Halloween Baking
(MASS APPEAL) – Halloween is all about the tricks and, more importantly, the treats. But you don’t have to wait to sneak your child’s candy. In this week’s segment brought to you by BestReviews, Andrea Boudewijn shares some simple tricks to baking scary, but yummy Halloween treats.
Pet of the Week: Meet Handi-Snack!
(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to an orange tabby named Handi-Snack! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this little girl. Not much is known about young Handi-Snack, only that she...
Best Medusa costume
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Medusa, the Greek mythological monster who could freeze anyone into a lifeless block of stone, has fascinated the world’s imagination in times ancient and modern. Since she was also the victim of cruelty at the hands of men, beheaded and used as a weapon, she has additionally become a moving symbol of righteous rage.
Autumn pork recipe with fresh local ingredients
(Mass Appeal) – It is fall and an amazing time to take advantage of the many in season items at some of our local farms. Chef John Slattery is here now with a delicious pork recipe utilizing some locally fresh ingredients.
