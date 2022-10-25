Read full article on original website
businessobserverfl.com
Fast-casual noodles chain in growth mode looks to Tampa Bay
Noodles & Company, a Colorado fast-casual chain of restaurants, is coming to the Gulf Coast with plans that could see as many as 30 locations open within 10 years. Those are the words fans of the pasta-focused restaurant chain — and there are legions — have been longing to read for many years. But before these fans get too excited, the company first needs to find out who is going to run the operations locally and just where they’re going to open.
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay Events Calendar 2023
Nov. 2022 – Jan. 2023. Kick off the holiday season with festive holiday displays, a 35-foot-tall LED lighted Christmas tree, a holiday selfie station and more. A 35-foot-tall lighted Christmas tree will float in the harbor with other lighted displays floating along the river. St. Pete Brewfest. Nov. 4-5.
Bay News 9
No winners means next Powerball jackpot at $800 million, new mega-apartment complex planned for Lakewood Ranch and the Bucs look to bounce back vs. Ravens
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. The weak cold front is slowing down and will stall as expected. Conditions will be slightly drier north of Hernando and Citrus County but most of the Tampa Bay area won't see a difference. Thursday will again feature partly...
wild941.com
Huge Chocolate Festival Is Coming To Tampa Bay
Get excited because a chocolate festival is coming to the Tampa Bay area in the month of February. A large group of local food trucks will be pulling up for the 10th annual Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival at 9409 US-19 in Port Richey. It’s all happening February 11 from 11am-7pm...
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay’s Hottest New Restaurants 2022
What makes a local restaurant scene? It’s the relentless pursuit of the extraordinary, the bravery to break away from the tried and true, launch something new and trust that patrons will be adventurous enough to expand their horizons. Tampa Bay’s restaurant scene showed no evidence of slowing this year...
wild941.com
Florida Man Who Won $5M Has Been Identified
Congratulation’s to Kevin Heald Of Mont Dora, Florida. He is now Millions of dollars richer! According to WFLA News Channel 8, he won $5M from the $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off Game. They say he purchased the ticket from M8M Investments located on Orange Blossom Trial in Mount Dora. M8M is going to get $10K for selling the winning ticket. According to the Lottery, the scratch-off game offers $132 million in cash prizes. To win any of the prize’s , your odds are 1 in 3.98.
When are kids going trick or treating in Tampa Bay?
While some neighborhoods host alternative trick-or-treat events and traditions, most cities don't dictate when and where kids can take to the streets.
Where you can get rid of old medications in Tampa Bay this weekend
Law enforcement across the country are offering places to safely dispose of medication for the Drug Enforcement Agency's Take Back Day on Saturday.
The Best Dive Seafood Joints in Florida, According to Southern Living
Florida is arguably a seafood lover's delight, with water on three sides of the state. Florida lobster, stone crab, grouper, snapper, and flounder are all staples. There are plenty of fancy restaurants in Florida that serve excellent seafood. But you might be missing out if you weren't open to trying some of the less fancy seafood joints or "dives" as they are sometimes known.
wfla.com
Florida’s Largest Pumpkin
Bearss Groves Family Farmers Market is home to Florida’s largest pumpkin. Owners of Bearss Groves, Barry and Courtney Lawrance, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to tell us more. You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm...
St. Pete woman’s trip to 7-Eleven wins her $10 million prize from Powerball ticket
A St. Petersburg woman is $10 million richer after she purchased a winning Powerball ticket from a 7-Eleven.
Bay News 9
Clearwater Greek Fest returns after 4-year hiatus
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area’s largest annual Greek festival, Clearwater Greek Fest, is back this weekend after a four-year hiatus. The festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Clearwater was put on hold for a couple of years because the church was rebuilding after a 2015 fire. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
Property insurance company cancels Florida couple’s policy night before Hurricane Ian hit
A Tampa Bay man got a crash course on Florida's property insurance crisis when Hurricane Ian hit last month.
TPA, Virgin Atlantic to celebrate launch of new London Heathrow service
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport, along with Virgin Atlantic, will celebrate the first flight of the airline's newest year-round trip to London's hub airport on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The flight is the first major international route with a premium carrier for the Tampa Bay area, TPA said in...
wild941.com
Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?
We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
Turkey shortages impacting Tampa Bay businesses, will cost more this Thanksgiving
Even though Thanksgiving is a month away, people are already having trouble finding turkeys.
wfla.com
Friday Night Blitz: Week 10 highlights 2022
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s week 10 of high school football in Tampa Bay. See the scores from games across the area below. Cypress Creek Coyotes vs. Zephyrhills Bulldogs: Bulldogs win, 53-10. Steinbrenner Warriors vs. Sickles Gryphons: Warriors win, 52-12. East Bay Indians vs. Bloomingdale Bulls: Indians win,...
995qyk.com
3 Tampa Bay Area Resorts Are Voted Best In Florida
3 Tampa Bay area resorts are voted best in Florida. A new survey is out about the top resorts in Florida and three of the resorts around the Tampa Bay area have made the list of the top 15. Florida has 1,200 miles of coastline and 660 miles of beaches,...
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's endorsements for the 2022 election
You know, after you vote for Charlie Crist.
Weak front brings spotty rain next few days
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weakening front is heading toward the Tampa Bay area this afternoon. Ahead of the front, we’ll notice slightly higher humidity and light breeze. Once the front arrives, we have a 20% chance of a few spotty showers. Many of us will stay dry through the day, but you might want […]
