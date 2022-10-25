ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

businessobserverfl.com

Fast-casual noodles chain in growth mode looks to Tampa Bay

Noodles & Company, a Colorado fast-casual chain of restaurants, is coming to the Gulf Coast with plans that could see as many as 30 locations open within 10 years. Those are the words fans of the pasta-focused restaurant chain — and there are legions — have been longing to read for many years. But before these fans get too excited, the company first needs to find out who is going to run the operations locally and just where they’re going to open.
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay Events Calendar 2023

Nov. 2022 – Jan. 2023. Kick off the holiday season with festive holiday displays, a 35-foot-tall LED lighted Christmas tree, a holiday selfie station and more. A 35-foot-tall lighted Christmas tree will float in the harbor with other lighted displays floating along the river. St. Pete Brewfest. Nov. 4-5.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Huge Chocolate Festival Is Coming To Tampa Bay

Get excited because a chocolate festival is coming to the Tampa Bay area in the month of February. A large group of local food trucks will be pulling up for the 10th annual Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival at 9409 US-19 in Port Richey. It’s all happening February 11 from 11am-7pm...
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay’s Hottest New Restaurants 2022

What makes a local restaurant scene? It’s the relentless pursuit of the extraordinary, the bravery to break away from the tried and true, launch something new and trust that patrons will be adventurous enough to expand their horizons. Tampa Bay’s restaurant scene showed no evidence of slowing this year...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Florida Man Who Won $5M Has Been Identified

Congratulation’s to Kevin Heald Of Mont Dora, Florida. He is now Millions of dollars richer! According to WFLA News Channel 8, he won $5M from the $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off Game. They say he purchased the ticket from M8M Investments located on Orange Blossom Trial in Mount Dora. M8M is going to get $10K for selling the winning ticket. According to the Lottery, the scratch-off game offers $132 million in cash prizes. To win any of the prize’s , your odds are 1 in 3.98.
TAMPA, FL
L. Cane

The Best Dive Seafood Joints in Florida, According to Southern Living

Florida is arguably a seafood lover's delight, with water on three sides of the state. Florida lobster, stone crab, grouper, snapper, and flounder are all staples. There are plenty of fancy restaurants in Florida that serve excellent seafood. But you might be missing out if you weren't open to trying some of the less fancy seafood joints or "dives" as they are sometimes known.
FLORIDA STATE
wfla.com

Florida’s Largest Pumpkin

Bearss Groves Family Farmers Market is home to Florida’s largest pumpkin. Owners of Bearss Groves, Barry and Courtney Lawrance, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to tell us more. You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Clearwater Greek Fest returns after 4-year hiatus

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area’s largest annual Greek festival, Clearwater Greek Fest, is back this weekend after a four-year hiatus. The festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Clearwater was put on hold for a couple of years because the church was rebuilding after a 2015 fire. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
CLEARWATER, FL
wild941.com

Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?

We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
DADE CITY, FL
wfla.com

Friday Night Blitz: Week 10 highlights 2022

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s week 10 of high school football in Tampa Bay. See the scores from games across the area below. Cypress Creek Coyotes vs. Zephyrhills Bulldogs: Bulldogs win, 53-10. Steinbrenner Warriors vs. Sickles Gryphons: Warriors win, 52-12. East Bay Indians vs. Bloomingdale Bulls: Indians win,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

3 Tampa Bay Area Resorts Are Voted Best In Florida

3 Tampa Bay area resorts are voted best in Florida. A new survey is out about the top resorts in Florida and three of the resorts around the Tampa Bay area have made the list of the top 15. Florida has 1,200 miles of coastline and 660 miles of beaches,...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Weak front brings spotty rain next few days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weakening front is heading toward the Tampa Bay area this afternoon. Ahead of the front, we’ll notice slightly higher humidity and light breeze. Once the front arrives, we have a 20% chance of a few spotty showers. Many of us will stay dry through the day, but you might want […]

