Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Include the Cincinnati Zoo in Your Holiday PlansLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Related
Nov. 8 Election: What you need to know about Ohio’s U.S. Senate race
The video above is Sunday, Oct. 23 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall” where both candidates and the latest polling are discussed. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The showdown between Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan is teeing up to be Ohio’s most competitive statewide race. With less than two weeks until […]
How to see your Ohio election ballot before you go to the polls
The video above is from the Sunday, Oct. 23 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall.” COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Election Day is on the horizon and early voting has been underway — which means a number of questions might face Ohio voters, beyond having to pick their preferred candidates. What’s on […]
Polls showing vastly different results for Ohio senate, governor race
DAYTON — Two weeks from now election results will be rolling in. We will be learning who will lead Ohio for the next four years from the Governor’s office and in Washington as U.S. Senator. These two statewide races have candidates from the same two parties, but polls...
What Ohioans need to know about Issue 2
Issue 2 on Ohio's 2022 general election ballot will allow voters to determine if non-citizens can vote in hyper-local elections.
Opinion: The results of Ryan vs. Vance may spell the end of Ohio's legacy
The 2022 US Senate race in Ohio will have national implications, writes Paul Sracic. The results will determine if Ohio can be "a presidential bellwether" and "whether Democrats have permanently ceded what was formerly the most Democratic part of the state."
Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley sharply disagree in their only face-to-face meeting: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine and his opponent, Democrat Nan Whaley, squared off Thursday in their only face-to-face (virtual) meeting during the 2022 election campaign. We’re talking about their statements on abortion, gun control and redistricting on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
Ohio Issue 1 on the November ballot: What to know about the constitutional amendment
CLEVELAND — Issue 1 is one of two statewide issues Ohioans are voting on in the general election on November 8. If passed, it would require judges to consider public safety along with other factors when setting bail. Sounds pretty simple -- after all, who could argue against public...
Ohio Rabbis React to State Expert Offering 'Christian Understanding' of Abortion Law
Legal action from the Jewish community has begun in Florida, Indiana and Kentucky.
On second thought, judicial candidates shouldn’t be listed on the ballot by party labels: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- Last week, I wrote about Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose seemingly changing his mind on the legality of noncitizen voting in local elections. I noted that, if his position changed as a result of additional research and thought, then we should not criticize him. We should commend him.
Ohio US Senate candidate keeps his lead in latest tracking poll
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that J.D. Vance’s higher polling percentage against Tim Ryan is within Cygnal’s margin of error. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With exactly two weeks until Ohioans elect their next U.S. Senator and a slate of other public officials, an independent poll of voters released Tuesday again placed […]
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. Beshear announces Education First Plan to address poor COVID-era test scores
KENTUCKY — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday his Education First Plan, which aims to address the teacher shortage and loss of learning for students during the pandemic. The plan includes funding for a 5% pay raise for school staff, universal pre-K, textbooks, technology and training, teacher student loan...
Better Call 4: Voters urged to check postage for absentee ballots
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day. Some of the contests here in Ohio, including the race for U.S. Senate, could have a significant impact on the national political landscape, and it appears Ohio voters are well-aware, as more have voted early in person and requested absentee ballots than at the same […]
The Dark Horse, Independent Candidate for Ohio Governor, Earns Endorsement of Vermin Supreme
Low-stakes theatrical candidacy is commentary on rigid partisan politics
WOUB
Abortion plays a significant role in Ohio’s governor’s race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – Just a little more than a week after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and a strict six-week ban went into effect, Democrats called for abortion to be legal in Ohio in a rally at the Statehouse. Democratic gubernatorial candidate...
Tim Ryan: The working-class-jobs candidate in the era of resentment
This story was originally published in ProPublica. Tim Ryan is a “crazy, lying fraud.” That’s how J.D. Vance, the bestselling memoirist turned Republican Senate candidate from Ohio, opened his remarks at a September rally alongside Donald Trump in the middle of the congressional district Ryan has represented for two decades. Ryan seems like an unlikely […] The post Tim Ryan: The working-class-jobs candidate in the era of resentment appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Fox 19
Cincinnati revives popular ‘90′s-era litter campaign ‘Don’t Trash the ‘Nati’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A decades-old public awareness campaign is making its return in Cincinnati in 2022. If you lived in Cincinnati in the ‘90′s, you might feel some nostalgia as you remember “Don’t Trash the ‘Nati,” an anti-littering campaign from Keep Cincinnati Beautiful. Now...
Ohio voters sound off on most important issues before November election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans are nearly two weeks away from voting in the November election and the issues that some voters believe are the highest priority differ between the two US Senate candidates, Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan. 10TV went outside of the Statehouse and asked 20...
wvxu.org
A program designed to diversify Cincinnati's education workforce now looks to address the teacher shortage
A nationwide teacher shortage is pushing Cincinnati Public Schools to expand its program for high school students to pursue careers in education. TEACh Cincinnati — or Transformative Educators Advocating Change — is a pilot program created five years ago by CPS and Miami University. It is designed to recruit students of color into the university's college of education, where these students receive social and financial support to prepare them for a return to Cincinnati as teachers in the public school system.
Who’s funding Ohio’s U.S. Senate race?
Earlier this month, federal candidates turned in campaign finance reports covering their fundraising and spending from June to September. In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Tim Ryan continues to outstrip his Republican opponent J.D. Vance. But Vance has been able to blunt that advantage significantly thanks to outside spending by Republican groups. Vance made significant […] The post Who’s funding Ohio’s U.S. Senate race? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wosu.org
Ohio Issue 2 could spur legal challenges for 17-year-old voters, says OSU law professor
Ohio 17-year-olds have long had the right to vote early and in primaries, so long as their 18th birthday falls on or before Election Day. Issue 2 would bar local governments from allowing non-citizens to vote in local elections. But it also adds a line to the existing statute: "No...
Comments / 1