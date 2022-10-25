ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Nov. 8 Election: What you need to know about Ohio’s U.S. Senate race

The video above is Sunday, Oct. 23 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall” where both candidates and the latest polling are discussed. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The showdown between Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan is teeing up to be Ohio’s most competitive statewide race. With less than two weeks until […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How to see your Ohio election ballot before you go to the polls

The video above is from the Sunday, Oct. 23 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall.” COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Election Day is on the horizon and early voting has been underway — which means a number of questions might face Ohio voters, beyond having to pick their preferred candidates.  What’s on […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio US Senate candidate keeps his lead in latest tracking poll

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that J.D. Vance’s higher polling percentage against Tim Ryan is within Cygnal’s margin of error. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With exactly two weeks until Ohioans elect their next U.S. Senator and a slate of other public officials, an independent poll of voters released Tuesday again placed […]
OHIO STATE
WOUB

Abortion plays a significant role in Ohio’s governor’s race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – Just a little more than a week after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and a strict six-week ban went into effect, Democrats called for abortion to be legal in Ohio in a rally at the Statehouse. Democratic gubernatorial candidate...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Tim Ryan: The working-class-jobs candidate in the era of resentment

This story was originally published in ProPublica. Tim Ryan is a “crazy, lying fraud.” That’s how J.D. Vance, the bestselling memoirist turned Republican Senate candidate from Ohio, opened his remarks at a September rally alongside Donald Trump in the middle of the congressional district Ryan has represented for two decades. Ryan seems like an unlikely […] The post Tim Ryan: The working-class-jobs candidate in the era of resentment appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

A program designed to diversify Cincinnati's education workforce now looks to address the teacher shortage

A nationwide teacher shortage is pushing Cincinnati Public Schools to expand its program for high school students to pursue careers in education. TEACh Cincinnati — or Transformative Educators Advocating Change — is a pilot program created five years ago by CPS and Miami University. It is designed to recruit students of color into the university's college of education, where these students receive social and financial support to prepare them for a return to Cincinnati as teachers in the public school system.
CINCINNATI, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Who’s funding Ohio’s U.S. Senate race?

Earlier this month, federal candidates turned in campaign finance reports covering their fundraising and spending from June to September. In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Tim Ryan continues to outstrip his Republican opponent J.D. Vance. But Vance has been able to blunt that advantage significantly thanks to outside spending by Republican groups. Vance made significant […] The post Who’s funding Ohio’s U.S. Senate race? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

