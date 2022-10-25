Read full article on original website
3 arrested after shooting at Illinois State Police, chase into Wisconsin
LA SALLE (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested after a shooting on I-39 led to a police chase across the border and into Wisconsin, during which the suspects reportedly opened fire on pursuing officers. According to the Illinois State Police, troopers located a vehicle described in the interstate shooting, around 8 p.m. in LaSalle […]
Chase on I-39 Starts with Shots Fired, Ends with Stop Sticks in Wisconsin
An investigation is underway into an incident that played out Thursday night along Interstate 39 in Starved Rock Country. At about 8:00, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of a shooting incident that happened in the area of the Lostant exit. A trooper spotted the suspect's vehicle near...
Family of four displaced by Sun Prairie fire
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Sun Prairie family has been displaced after their home sustained an estimated $40,000 in damage Wednesday after a fan motor ignited and spread to other parts of the house. Fire crews said they were called to the 200 block of Queens Street just around 4 p.m. after the residents found their home filled with smoke...
Bicyclist killed in crash on John Nolen Dr., police investigating
Traffic is being backed up on John Nolen Dr. after a vehicle hit a bicyclist Thursday morning, according to Madison Police.
Man fatally shot by Dane County deputy in Oregon ID’d
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot by a Dane County deputy in Oregon over the weekend. Jose Jimenez, 21, of Oregon, died from “firearm-related injuries,” the medical examiner’s office said in a news release Thursday afternoon. Further testing is underway. Officials said police received an emergency call about a weapons violation...
Multiple neighbors report shots fired in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Thursday morning, multiple neighbors heard shots fired in Janesville. Janesville Police officers found several shell casings on Milton Ave. and E. Milwaukee St. No injuries were reported, and there was no damage to property, according to police. Police say an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with...
Ripon man suffers life-threatening injuries after hitting raccoon on motorcycle, alcohol believed to be factor
BURNETT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old from Ripon was transported to a hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries after hitting a raccoon while attempting to pass a semi in Dodge County. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday on CTH E...
Police arrest driver in hit-and-run that killed elderly Freeport woman
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Freeport have arrested Regina Green, 64, after she turned herself in for a fatal hit and run of an 83-year-old woman last week. According to Freeport Police, Mary Lamm was in the parking lot of Fitness Lifestyles, 641 W. Stephenson Street, when she was hit by a car around […]
7 displaced in Portage fire
PORTAGE, Wis. — A fire at a home on Portage’s north side Wednesday night displaced a family of seven people, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out shortly before 11:10 p.m. in the 2500 block of New Pinery Road. The Portage Fire Department said firefighters saw flames coming from a front window and smoke around the home when...
Squad car shot; high speed pursuit closes I-39
MENDOTA – A vehicle carrying three individuals fired upon civilians and state police officers during a pursuit that crossed state lines Thursday night. The Illinois State Police say they received a call about a shooting that caused property damage along I-39 in southern LaSalle County. Troopers had located a suspected vehicle traveling northbound, when a passenger allegedly began firing shots that reportedly struck a squad car. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit, culminating in the vehicle being stopped in Clinton, Wisconsin with stop sticks. Three individuals were taken into custody. No injuries were reported. I-39 north was closed between Mendota and Paw Paw for the investigation. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.
Wisconsin woman accused of setting ex-boyfriend’s car on fire, arrested on arson charge
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people in Wisconsin were taken into custody after a woman allegedly set her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle on fire, which led to a confrontation. According to a release, around 3:30 a.m. on October 23, Madison Police Department responded to the 400 block of Parkwood Lane for a report of a vehicle on fire.
Vandals cause at least $30,000 in graffiti damage on UW-Madison’s campus
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – UW-Madison Police Department is looking to identify two individuals who are responsible for causing at least $30,000 worth of damages on campus. According to a release, on Monday, the UW-Madison Police Department received reports of graffiti damage outside the Memorial Union and at the adjacent Alumni Park.
Verona police searching for endangered missing man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department is asking for information on a 51-year-old man who has not been seen since Tuesday morning when he was at a department store in Fitchburg. The police department issued a missing, endangered person alert for John Ramseier late Wednesday morning. The alert...
Wisconsin man accused of ‘grooming’ child, admits to driving from different county for meet up
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man reportedly admitted to authorities that he drove from Waukesha County to ‘perform sex acts’ on a child that he was in contact with for multiple weeks. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kyle Kurka was arrested on October 23...
Arrest warrant issued for third person in deadly north Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old Madison man in the wake of a deadly shooting on the city’s north side earlier this year. The Madison Police Department said Wednesday it is searching for Charvis Blue in connection to the July 22 shooting that left 18-year-old Laron Bynum dead. Bynum was found shot inside a...
Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect intended to kill people
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade last year clearly intended to kill people, prosecutors told jurors Tuesday.Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in the carnage last November in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts.Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper focused on Brooks' intent during her closing arguments as Brooks' monthlong trial wound down. His failure to stop after hitting the first person in the...
Pedestrian hit by car on Madison’s near west side suffers non-life-threatening injuries
MADISON, Wis. — A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Madison’s near west side Wednesday evening, the city’s police department said. Police said the crash was reported just before 7 p.m. in the 600 block of North Segoe Road near Sheboygan Avenue. That intersection is just west of the Hilldale Shopping Center. The vehicle’s...
See the Reaction as Darrell Brooks is Found Guilty of 76 Counts in Wisconsin Parade Trial
Darrell Brooks put his head in hands as a judge read the jury's verdict aloud during his trial Wednesday. Guilty, the judge said -- 76 times. Brooks, accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year, was found guilty of 76 charges, including six for first-degree intentional homicide in the carnage last November in the Milwaukee suburb. The homicide charges each carry a mandatory life sentence.
Green burials gain interest in Dane Co., reviving thousands of years of human tradition
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An alternative burial method is gaining interest in Dane County, with one green cemetery saying it’s on a fast track to run out of space as another hopes to open next year. Supporters of green burials say their way follows tradition, in the way humans...
Victims of fatal Wisconsin fire ID’d as 2 adults, 4 children; all 6 suffered gunshot wounds
Authorities have identified the six people who died in an apartment fire in southern Wisconsin as two adults and four children. Police said Sunday that all six lived together in one apartment of the four-unit building in Hartland. Officials say the adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children have been identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. The children’s names were not disclosed. The cause of Friday's fire has not been determined. Police Chief Torin Misko says authorities are conducting an “active criminal investigation.” Hartland is a village of approximately 9,100 people about 26 miles west of Milwaukee.
