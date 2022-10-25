Read full article on original website
Related
Russia’s hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut
BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russian soldiers pummeling a city in eastern Ukraine with artillery are slowly edging closer in their attempt to seize Bakhmut, which has remained in Ukrainian hands during the eight-month war despite Moscow’s goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much of...
Putin's Nuclear Missile Test Was Practice for Attacking U.S.: State TV
After Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw drills with his strategic nuclear forces on Wednesday, Russian state television suggested that they were preparation for a nuclear attack on the U.S. In a video translated to English and shared on Twitter on Thursday by journalist Julia Davis of The Daily Beast, Russian...
SFGate
Poland chooses US to build its first nuclear power plant
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland says it has chosen the U.S. government and Westinghouse to build its first nuclear power plant, announcing an important step in its efforts to burn less coal and gain greater energy independence. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said late Friday that Poland's nuclear energy project...
What we know about David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi
The San Francisco Police Department has arrested 42-year-old David DePape for allegedly breaking into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi, who was attacked in the early morning hours of 28 October.Mr Pelosi “is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery” while in hospital, according to spokesperson Drew Hammill.“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” he added. Speaker Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time.According to CBS News, the suspect repeatedly shouted “where...
Attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband prompts Republicans, including many who defied the 2020 election results after Capitol rioters hunted her on Jan. 6, to denounce political violence
Police said the Friday attacker shouted "Where's Nancy?" in an eerie call-back to threats made by several rioters during the January 6 insurrection.
Billionaire Mark Cuban Decides on the 2024 Presidential Election
He is as comfortable on television as on social networks and sports venues. Mark Cuban, 64, is the billionaire next door. The one who can be friends with the haves and the have-nots. His energy is contagious. He is respected by both Democrats and Republicans. To this almost ideal pedigree,...
A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy
"I don't feel like it's a very healthy thing for me to be here," the man told the judge before he was excused.
SFGate
N Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.”. South...
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin under fire for 'vile' quip following Paul Pelosi attack
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Republicans were going to send Nancy Pelosi "back to California to be with" her husband.
SFGate
Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's California home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended former President Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories.
Arnold Schwarzenegger brutally roasts former Trump official on Twitter
Schwarzenegger offered to give the official some advice on squatting.
Witnesses allege Eritrean abuses during Ethiopia peace talks
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Even as Ethiopia’s warring sides attend their first formal peace talks in a devastating two-year conflict, witnesses in the country’s embattled Tigray region tell The Associated Press that forces from neighboring Eritrea are killing some civilians and looting as they and allied Ethiopian forces head for the regional capital.
SFGate
UN: 2022 likely deadliest for Palestinians in West Bank
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Mideast envoy said 2022 is on course to be the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since the U.N. started tracking fatalities in 2005, and he called for immediate action to calm “an explosive situation” and move toward renewing Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.
Local, nation's top political leaders respond to violent attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband
Investigators said the suspected attacker's motive is still being determined, but the President and some legislators believe it could be another act of political violence.
Energy giant Centrica reopens mothbolled site amid warning UK ‘has only nine days of gas stored up’
Centrica, the energy giant that owns British Gas, has announced it is reopening its huge Rough gas field in the North Sea to bolster the UK’s supply over the course of what promises to be a difficult winter.Although the UK gets much of its gas from the North Sea or imports it from Norway, rather than Russia, it remains exposed to a highly volatile market that has seen EU nations scurry to buy up gas this summer and fill up their reverses to 95 per cent of capacity.And while Germany has 89 days’ worth of gas stored in reserve,...
Comments / 0