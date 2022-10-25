Centrica, the energy giant that owns British Gas, has announced it is reopening its huge Rough gas field in the North Sea to bolster the UK’s supply over the course of what promises to be a difficult winter.Although the UK gets much of its gas from the North Sea or imports it from Norway, rather than Russia, it remains exposed to a highly volatile market that has seen EU nations scurry to buy up gas this summer and fill up their reverses to 95 per cent of capacity.And while Germany has 89 days’ worth of gas stored in reserve,...

