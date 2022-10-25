Following the announcement that James Gunn has been hired as co-CEO of DC Studios, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had some kind words to say. Earlier this week, after a months-long search for someone to take on the role, Gunn, alongside Peter Safran, have joined DC Studios as co-chairs and co-CEOs. Of course, Gunn owes much of his current career to the success of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. At the Black Panther Wakanda Forever red carpet premiere, Feige was asked by Deadline about Gunn joining DC, quipping, "Well, he's got a lot of work to do for Marvel between now and May, which he's well aware of. But after that, I'll be first in line to see anything he does."

1 DAY AGO