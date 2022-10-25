Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Tales Of The Jedi: 13 Things We Learned About The Star Wars Universe
The Star Wars prequels aren't the best films to come out of the Star Wars franchise, but they did introduce fans to a cavalcade of new ideas and characters. Out of the prequels we got the Clones Wars animated series, which led to Rebels, which leads to the new Disney+ series Tales of the Jedi.
Gamespot
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - Character Collection 2 Trailer
The galaxy is yours with LEGO Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine saga films in a brand-new video game unlike any other. With over 300 playable characters, over 100 vehicles, and 23 planets to explore, the galaxy has never been more fun!
Gamespot
Venom 3 Finds Director In Kelly Marcel, Who Wrote The First Two Movies
Venom 3 has reportedly founded a director. Deadline reports that Kelly Marcel, who wrote and produced the first two Venom films, will direct the third entry. Marcel will also write the screenplay based off a story she wrote with star Tom Hardy. Both Marcel and Hardy will also produce Venom 3.
Gamespot
The Simpsons Death Note Anime Parody Looks Better Than Expected
The Simpsons have celebrated Halloween every year for decades now, and for this year's Treehouse of Horror special, the animated series is grabbing some anime inspiration with a Death Note parody. Titled "Death Tome," this mini-episode will see Lisa Simpson stumble upon the deadly book that allows her to kill anyone simply by writing their name and cause of death within it.
Luke Evans praises Daniel Craig for evolving 007: ‘We’re not in the Roger Moore era where he sleeps with five women per film’
Luke Evans has praised Daniel Craig’s interpretation of James Bond and credited the recent spate of 007 films starring Craig with evolving the secret agent past his earlier womanising.“We’re not in the Roger Moore [era] where he sleeps with five women per film, that’s not really what he’s about any more,” Evans told The Independent in an interview published on Saturday (29 October). In the most recent Bond films, including Spectre and No Time To Die, the dashing spy with a caddish reputation instead pursues a long-term romance.But Evans, who is among the UK stars tipped to replace...
Gamespot
After Black Adam, Even Pierce Brosnan Is Unsure About Dr. Fate's Future
By now, chances are you've Dwayne Johnson's turn as Black Adam on the big screen, opening up a new corner of the DC movie universe--and the return of the world's most famous superhero for the first time since Justice League. There's plenty more to discuss about the Blck Adam movie, though. For instance, what's to come for Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan), after finally making his big screen debut?
Gamespot
Chainsaw Man: 8 Devils And Fiends From The Anime That Will Haunt Your Nightmares
A few weeks into Crunchyroll's newest anime Chainsaw Man, and we've already seen a ton of horrifying monsters. And as the show rolls on, we keep seeing more and more devils that need to be killed. Also available on Hulu, the show follows a devil hunter named Denji, and his devil pup Pochita, who sacrifices himself to save Denji's life. Now, the two are joined, and Denji can turn into Chainsaw Man–a man with chainsaws on his arms and on his head.
Gamespot
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Adds William Jackson Harper In Secret Role - Report
Next year's Ant-Man movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, will feature William Jackson Harper in a secretive role, it seems. Variety reports that the Good Place star will appear in the movie, noting that his part in the film "remains a closely guarded secret." Harper's character, whoever it may be,...
Gamespot
Madden Movie Features Daughter Controlling Football Star Dad Via Madden 23
The first trailer for the upcoming Madden movie, Fantasy Football, has arrived, and it's basically one giant ad for Madden. The film is an original sports comedy from Nickelodeon that's set to arrive on Paramount+ on November 25, the day after the Thanksgiving. The conceit is that a formerly great...
Gamespot
Bethesda Talks Fallout TV Series And Rejecting 10 Years Of Movie Pitches
As part of Fallout's 25th anniversary, Bethesda has released a new video that hypes up the upcoming release of the Fallout TV series from Westworld's Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. In the video, Bethesda's Todd Howard begins by talking about how the company was to make a Fallout movie. Each time, Bethesda said no because it "just wasn't the right fit."
Gamespot
Netflix Is Dumping Its First Original Series In November
Netflix is apparently dropping its first Netflix Original series, Lilyhammer, this November, due to its license to stream it in the US expiring. As reported by IndieWire, come November you won't be able to watch Lilyhammer anymore, which while it isn't biggest Netflix Original, it is the first. Though it technically isn't an Original at all, as it was a licensed show that originally aired on Norwegian broadcast channel TV NRK. The show's US streaming license expires on November 20, meaning you will no longer be able to watch it following that deadline.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Won't Have Photo Mode At Launch
God of War Ragnarok won't have a photo mode at launch, developer Santa Monica Studio has confirmed. Posting on Twitter, the studio said the mode will come after launch and that it will share more details about what to expect later. "We can't wait to see all of your captures once it's live," the developer added.
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarök - Launch Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before the prophesied battle that will end the world. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move. God of War Ragnarök is coming to PS4 and PS5 on November 9th!
Gamespot
19 Horror Movie Sequels So Incredibly Bad That They Make The Original Look Perfect
Even the best horror movies of all time can be dragged through the dirt by a poor sequel. We all love the original Halloween movie, but by the time it got to the Cult of Thorn, the franchise had obviously lost its way. Freddy Krueger was a menacing killer in A Nightmare on Elm Street, but he eventually evolved into a bad stand-up comedian delivering jokes about using a Nintendo Power Glove while taunting teenagers.
Gamespot
Stuff of Nightmares #2 - The Monster Makers: Part 2
R.L. Stine’s first creator-owned single-issue comic series continues with even more disturbing horrors! After losing everything in a fiery disaster, the Cameron Brothers, Stella, and Frankie flee to an abandoned manor to get their hands on fresh corpses and continue their macabre experiments. But they aren’t alone and the terror is just beginning in this ghastly tale that only the Nightmare Keeper could tell…
Gamespot
Stylish Avatar-Themed Shoes Revealed, Available To Order Now
After 13 years, a new Avatar film is finally headed to a cinema near you. If you're planning to go see the sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time and you want to do so in style, then these fresh kicks from Cariuma might be what you're looking for. Avatar: The Way of Water releases in theaters on December 16, so you'll get these stylish shoes in plenty of time to wear them there--just try to avoid stepping in anything sticky while you're there.
Gamespot
Kevin Feige Reacts To James Gunn's Hiring: "I'll Be First In Line to See Anything He Does"
Following the announcement that James Gunn has been hired as co-CEO of DC Studios, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had some kind words to say. Earlier this week, after a months-long search for someone to take on the role, Gunn, alongside Peter Safran, have joined DC Studios as co-chairs and co-CEOs. Of course, Gunn owes much of his current career to the success of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. At the Black Panther Wakanda Forever red carpet premiere, Feige was asked by Deadline about Gunn joining DC, quipping, "Well, he's got a lot of work to do for Marvel between now and May, which he's well aware of. But after that, I'll be first in line to see anything he does."
Streaming: Top Gun: Maverick and the best of Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise saved cinemas this summer, or so we’ve been told. In many ways, Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick, a surprisingly belated, metallically handsome and often enthralling sequel to Cruise’s 1986 flyboy romp Top Gun, is such a throwback item that it feels almost wrong to watch it digitally, (as you can now on premium VOD platforms or free to Paramount+ subscribers from 22 December). You half expect a limited-edition VHS in time for Christmas. And though the film’s flimsy story hangs on Cruise’s navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell having grown from young rebel to, er, maverick mentor, it’s primarily an attempt to stall the star’s ageing in the minds of the audience. He’s Peter Pan; he just needs a machine to fly.
Gamespot
The 7 Best All Ages Horror Movies You Can Watch Right Now And Where To Stream Them
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Horror is vast, open, and wide--like the human mind. And there's no reason to miss out on new concepts and fears. That’s right! Horror and wondering what’s around the corner is for all of us and every age.
Gamespot
George R.R. Martin Worked On Elden Ring But Has Never Played It
Author George R.R. Martin helped create one of 2022's best games, Elden Ring, but the man himself hasn't played it. The author said on The Last Show with Stephen Colbert that he has an addictive personality and no longer plays video games at all. Not only that, but playing Elden Ring would take him away from writing the long-awaited Winds of Winter, he admitted.
Comments / 0