Caught on video: Police pursuit in Albert Lea ends in median crash
ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- A chaotic end to a police chase was caught on camera Monday afternoon in Albert Lea.Investigators say an officer tried to stop a driver with warrants, but the driver took off onto I-35 with two flat tires. The motorist eventually lost control and crashed in the median. Investigators say the driver had meth and does not have a license.
Stewartville Business Victimized by Costly Burglary
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary reported at a Stewartville roofing business. Sheriff’s Captain James Schuller said a deputy responded to Schwikert’s Tecta America on the reported burglary Monday morning. The complainant reported someone had used wire cutters to cut through a fence to access the business late Saturday night.
KIMT
Rochester man, 18, arrested after manhunt; missing juvenile found during police response
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A manhunt Wednesday night resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old Rochester man in connection to a missing juvenile case. Jacob Bale is facing a litany of charges after an incident just after 7 p.m. at N. Broadway Ave. and Northern Heights Dr. NW. Police said there...
Dozens of Bullet Casings Found at Rural SE Rochester Property
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired call in rural southeast Rochester Wednesday evening. Captain James Schueller said a 911 caller in the 4,000 block of 45th St. Southeast reported hearing over a dozen gun shots that appeared to be coming from the east end of her property around 7:30 p.m. A responding deputy reported finding 37 shell casings that came from a 9 mm gun and four live rounds on a gravel road in the area.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota police chase ends in crash on I-35
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A police chase that involved flat tires and a crash has resulted in one arrest. The Albert Lea Police Department says Jose Martinez, 31, was spotted driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne on SE Broadway Avenue around 12:19 pm. Police say there was an active felony warrant on Martinez out of Mower County and it was known he also did not have a valid driver’s license.
KIMT
Not guilty pleas from women connected to Freeborn County homicide investigation
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Two women arrested in connection with a Freeborn County homicide are set to stand trial. Ashley Marie Estrada, 34 of Albert Lea, and Raquel Isabel Vasquez, 25 of Albert Lea, are both charged with second-degree burglary. Freeborn County law enforcement says it searched a home...
KIMT
Man pleads not guilty to threatening to shoot up Olmsted County business with an AR-15
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening to shoot up a business is pleading not guilty. Javarie James Smith, 20 of Rochester, is charged with terroristic threats and two counts of domestic assault. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Smith called the business where a 19-year-old female worked...
Southern Minnesota News
Overdose leads to alleged Mankato drug dealer’s arrest
An investigation into an overdose led to the arrest of a Mankato man for drug sales. Stanley Joseph Broussard, 31, was booked in the Nicollet County Jail Tuesday after an investigation that began in early October. That’s when the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force was called to assist with...
Three Teens Arrested in Rochester Vape Pen Robbery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested three teenagers in connection to a reported robbery early Wednesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said an officer was driving east on Civic Center Dr. when he spotted a man sprint into a vehicle and pull away in the area of 6th Ave. Southeast shortly after midnight. The officer followed the vehicle and pulled it over after it committed multiple traffic violations.
KIMT
Meth and domestic assault send Rochester man to prison
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Dealing methamphetamine and choking a woman is sending a Rochester man to state prison. Randy Rocha, 34, was charged in five separate criminal cases stretching from October 2020 to December 2021. He pleaded guilty to first-degree sale of drugs for providing about seven grams to a...
KIMT
Drive-by shooting sends Albert Lea man to prison
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man has been sentenced for a 2020 drive-by shooting. Anthony Nick Barela, 32 of Albert Lea, was arrested on August 6, 2020, and charged with drive-by shooting and second-degree assault. He was accused of firing at another vehicle and then speeding away. A witness...
KEYC
Dwayne Qutez Irving released this Friday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Department of Corrections is notifying the community of a level three predatory offender scheduled to be released from custody this Friday. Dwayne Qutez Irving is a Level-Three predatory offender. Authorities say he will be released in Mankato...
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle at NW Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police officers responded to a car-pedestrian crash at an intersection near the Zumbro River Monday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said responding officers found a 27-year-old woman from Rochester conscious and breathing while she was lying in the street at the intersection of 37th St. and West River Parkway Northwest around 8 p.m. She was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital with possible internal injuries and a suspected leg injury.
Man Accused of Shattering Door of Mayo Clinic Building
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is facing a felony property damage charge after prosecutors say he threw a rock that shattered a door at a Mayo Clinic building in downtown Rochester. Charges filed Tuesday against 37-year-old Matthew Walters say police responded to the report of a shattered door at...
Crash With Semi South of Rochester Injures Preston Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Preston man was injured after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report says 23-year-old Colton Kraling was traveling north on Hwy. 52 when his vehicle and a northbound semi-truck collided at Hwy. 52 and Olmsted County Rd. 19 south of Rochester shortly before 11 a.m.
KGLO News
Charles City man accused of intentionally crashing car into neighbor’s house to plead guilty
CHARLES CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Charles City man accused of deliberately crashing a car into his neighbor’s house. 51-year-old James Foster Junior is accused of driving a vehicle into a residence in the 1700 block of March Avenue on July 12th. A criminal complaint says Foster then backed up from the residence and then intentionally drove the vehicle through an overhead door on an outbuilding on the property. The vehicle became lodged in the exterior sidewall. Foster was later arrested at his home.
KIMT
Rochester woman, 27, hospitalized after being struck by vehicle
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 27-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and hospitalized Monday night in northwest Rochester. Police said the woman tried to cross during a red light at the intersection of 37th St. NW and W. River Parkway NW at around 8 p.m. The driver of the vehicle,...
Rochester Police Issue Warning For Parents of Trick or Treaters
Thousands of costumed kids will be roaming around on Monday night. If you're a parent of one of those kids there are some things you need to know including details on Rochester's Halloween Curfew and which neighborhoods are the best to trick or treat in. The Rochester Police Department also...
KIMT
Howard County man sentenced for high-speed chase
CRESCO, Iowa – A high-speed chase in Howard County results in a sentence of probation. Steven Robert Wildman, 35 of Cresco, entered a guilty plea to second-degree theft, eluding, third-degree burglary, and child endangerment. He was arrested after an August 3 pursuit that started with a 911 call about...
