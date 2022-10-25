ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Caught on video: Police pursuit in Albert Lea ends in median crash

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- A chaotic end to a police chase was caught on camera Monday afternoon in Albert Lea.Investigators say an officer tried to stop a driver with warrants, but the driver took off onto I-35 with two flat tires. The motorist eventually lost control and crashed in the median. Investigators say the driver had meth and does not have a license.
ALBERT LEA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wild chase in Albert Lea caught on video

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- A chaotic end to a police chase caught on camera Monday afternoon in Albert Lea.Investigators say an officer tried to stop a driver with warrants, but the driver took off onto I-35 with two flat tires. The motorist eventually lost control and crashed in the median. Investigators say the driver had meth and does not have a license.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Stewartville Business Victimized by Costly Burglary

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary reported at a Stewartville roofing business. Sheriff’s Captain James Schuller said a deputy responded to Schwikert’s Tecta America on the reported burglary Monday morning. The complainant reported someone had used wire cutters to cut through a fence to access the business late Saturday night.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Dozens of Bullet Casings Found at Rural SE Rochester Property

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired call in rural southeast Rochester Wednesday evening. Captain James Schueller said a 911 caller in the 4,000 block of 45th St. Southeast reported hearing over a dozen gun shots that appeared to be coming from the east end of her property around 7:30 p.m. A responding deputy reported finding 37 shell casings that came from a 9 mm gun and four live rounds on a gravel road in the area.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Southern Minnesota police chase ends in crash on I-35

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A police chase that involved flat tires and a crash has resulted in one arrest. The Albert Lea Police Department says Jose Martinez, 31, was spotted driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne on SE Broadway Avenue around 12:19 pm. Police say there was an active felony warrant on Martinez out of Mower County and it was known he also did not have a valid driver’s license.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Overdose leads to alleged Mankato drug dealer’s arrest

An investigation into an overdose led to the arrest of a Mankato man for drug sales. Stanley Joseph Broussard, 31, was booked in the Nicollet County Jail Tuesday after an investigation that began in early October. That’s when the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force was called to assist with...
MANKATO, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Three Teens Arrested in Rochester Vape Pen Robbery

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested three teenagers in connection to a reported robbery early Wednesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said an officer was driving east on Civic Center Dr. when he spotted a man sprint into a vehicle and pull away in the area of 6th Ave. Southeast shortly after midnight. The officer followed the vehicle and pulled it over after it committed multiple traffic violations.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Meth and domestic assault send Rochester man to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Dealing methamphetamine and choking a woman is sending a Rochester man to state prison. Randy Rocha, 34, was charged in five separate criminal cases stretching from October 2020 to December 2021. He pleaded guilty to first-degree sale of drugs for providing about seven grams to a...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Drive-by shooting sends Albert Lea man to prison

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man has been sentenced for a 2020 drive-by shooting. Anthony Nick Barela, 32 of Albert Lea, was arrested on August 6, 2020, and charged with drive-by shooting and second-degree assault. He was accused of firing at another vehicle and then speeding away. A witness...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KEYC

Dwayne Qutez Irving released this Friday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Department of Corrections is notifying the community of a level three predatory offender scheduled to be released from custody this Friday. Dwayne Qutez Irving is a Level-Three predatory offender. Authorities say he will be released in Mankato...
MANKATO, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle at NW Rochester Intersection

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police officers responded to a car-pedestrian crash at an intersection near the Zumbro River Monday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said responding officers found a 27-year-old woman from Rochester conscious and breathing while she was lying in the street at the intersection of 37th St. and West River Parkway Northwest around 8 p.m. She was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital with possible internal injuries and a suspected leg injury.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Crash With Semi South of Rochester Injures Preston Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Preston man was injured after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report says 23-year-old Colton Kraling was traveling north on Hwy. 52 when his vehicle and a northbound semi-truck collided at Hwy. 52 and Olmsted County Rd. 19 south of Rochester shortly before 11 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KGLO News

Charles City man accused of intentionally crashing car into neighbor’s house to plead guilty

CHARLES CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Charles City man accused of deliberately crashing a car into his neighbor’s house. 51-year-old James Foster Junior is accused of driving a vehicle into a residence in the 1700 block of March Avenue on July 12th. A criminal complaint says Foster then backed up from the residence and then intentionally drove the vehicle through an overhead door on an outbuilding on the property. The vehicle became lodged in the exterior sidewall. Foster was later arrested at his home.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KIMT

Rochester woman, 27, hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 27-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and hospitalized Monday night in northwest Rochester. Police said the woman tried to cross during a red light at the intersection of 37th St. NW and W. River Parkway NW at around 8 p.m. The driver of the vehicle,...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Howard County man sentenced for high-speed chase

CRESCO, Iowa – A high-speed chase in Howard County results in a sentence of probation. Steven Robert Wildman, 35 of Cresco, entered a guilty plea to second-degree theft, eluding, third-degree burglary, and child endangerment. He was arrested after an August 3 pursuit that started with a 911 call about...
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy