CHARLES CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Charles City man accused of deliberately crashing a car into his neighbor’s house. 51-year-old James Foster Junior is accused of driving a vehicle into a residence in the 1700 block of March Avenue on July 12th. A criminal complaint says Foster then backed up from the residence and then intentionally drove the vehicle through an overhead door on an outbuilding on the property. The vehicle became lodged in the exterior sidewall. Foster was later arrested at his home.

CHARLES CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO