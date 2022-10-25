Read full article on original website
Russia’s hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut
BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russian soldiers pummeling a city in eastern Ukraine with artillery are slowly edging closer in their attempt to seize Bakhmut, which has remained in Ukrainian hands during the eight-month war despite Moscow’s goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much of...
Putin's Nuclear Missile Test Was Practice for Attacking U.S.: State TV
After Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw drills with his strategic nuclear forces on Wednesday, Russian state television suggested that they were preparation for a nuclear attack on the U.S. In a video translated to English and shared on Twitter on Thursday by journalist Julia Davis of The Daily Beast, Russian...
What we know about David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi
The San Francisco Police Department has arrested 42-year-old David DePape for allegedly breaking into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi, who was attacked in the early morning hours of 28 October.Mr Pelosi “is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery” while in hospital, according to spokesperson Drew Hammill.“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” he added. Speaker Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time.According to CBS News, the suspect repeatedly shouted “where...
Billionaire Mark Cuban Decides on the 2024 Presidential Election
He is as comfortable on television as on social networks and sports venues. Mark Cuban, 64, is the billionaire next door. The one who can be friends with the haves and the have-nots. His energy is contagious. He is respected by both Democrats and Republicans. To this almost ideal pedigree,...
Kari Lake Tells Notorious Liar Kayleigh McEnany She ‘Took A Page Out Of Your Playbook’
The GOP nominee for Arizona governor thanked the Trump White House press secretary for "showing us the way."
Elon Musk to Twitter executives: You’re fired, you may now collect $122 million
Twitter’s departing executives are leaving the company with some big payouts. “The bird has been freed” at Twitter with Elon Musk’s takeover, and now it looks like a bunch of executives are getting millions of dollars to stop doing their jobs. There’s a fog of confusion around...
Star CNN Anchor Sees Ratings "Plummet"
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Radar Online is noting that CNN executives have not been happy with the ratings put up by its new Sunday evening program hosted by Chris Wallace.
A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy
"I don't feel like it's a very healthy thing for me to be here," the man told the judge before he was excused.
Witnesses allege Eritrean abuses during Ethiopia peace talks
NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Even as Ethiopia's warring sides attend their first formal peace talks in a devastating two-year conflict, witnesses in the country's embattled Tigray region tell The Associated Press that forces from neighboring Eritrea are killing some civilians and looting as they and allied Ethiopian forces head for the regional capital.
Energy giant Centrica reopens mothbolled site amid warning UK ‘has only nine days of gas stored up’
Centrica, the energy giant that owns British Gas, has announced it is reopening its huge Rough gas field in the North Sea to bolster the UK’s supply over the course of what promises to be a difficult winter.Although the UK gets much of its gas from the North Sea or imports it from Norway, rather than Russia, it remains exposed to a highly volatile market that has seen EU nations scurry to buy up gas this summer and fill up their reverses to 95 per cent of capacity.And while Germany has 89 days’ worth of gas stored in reserve,...
Asian Cinema Is Addressing Humanity’s Challenges Better Than U.S, and European Film, Says Tokyo Festival’s Ishizaka Kenji
The Tokyo International Film Festival puts considerable store behind its Asian programming. But defining the definition of that sector, its health and direction are all up for debate. Variety caught up with senior programmer Ichizaka Kenji for a reset. What are the standards and principals you adhere to in programming the Asian Future section? When the Tokyo International Film Festival was originally started in 1985, there was only one category by the name of young cinema competition. So from the outset the festival has always had the intention to cheer for and support young and upcoming filmmakers. And I would say Asian...
