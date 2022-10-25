The Tokyo International Film Festival puts considerable store behind its Asian programming. But defining the definition of that sector, its health and direction are all up for debate. Variety caught up with senior programmer Ichizaka Kenji for a reset. What are the standards and principals you adhere to in programming the Asian Future section? When the Tokyo International Film Festival was originally started in 1985, there was only one category by the name of young cinema competition. So from the outset the festival has always had the intention to cheer for and support young and upcoming filmmakers. And I would say Asian...

