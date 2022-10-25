Read full article on original website
Hunters Caught Illegally Baiting Deer & Bear, 1 Even Posted on Social Media
You just can't fix stupid. If you're going to hunt illegally by baiting deer and bears in New York you probably shouldn't post about it on social media. A hunter is accused of killing a mama bear while it was eating out of a neighborhood dumpster with its cubs, first with a bow and then with a shotgun after tracking it into the woods. If that wasn't bad enough, several pictures of the hunter, two friends, the bear, and the shotgun were posted on social media.
Can You Be-Leave It? New York Not Listed In Top 10 Foliage Destinations
With so many places to take in the beauty of fall in New York State, there's no way it didn't make the list! Or did it?. USA Today has officially released their yearly picks for the "10Best" destinations for fall foliage, just in time for the season! Their editors carefully selected a variety of locations across the U.S. and left it up to the readers to vote for their favorite.
12 Beautiful and Exciting Places To Bike Across Upstate New York
There are now dozens of ways for folks to bike across Upstate New York. And you can thank our state's railroad history for that!. One time, there were an uncountable number of long and short regional railroads traversing the breadth of the Upstate New York Region. From the far southwestern corner of the state around Jamestown to Plattsburgh in the North, Syracuse in Central New York and all along the Hudson Valley, trains chugged along their routes carrying goods and people from one end of the state to the other.
Harvesting Road Kill; Is It Legal In New York? What’s for Dinner?
What are you having for dinner tonight? I'm told that I should try to expand my menu of fond foods. I suppose I am willing to do that but how far will I take it? Probably not too far. I certainly won't be eating road kill anytime soon. Is that even legal?
Is Hunting In New York State Safer Than Ever?
Hunting and fishing are outdoor sports that are often passed down from generation to generation. As gun legislation and safety laws are argued about in the media, some parents wonder if it is safe to hand the hunting tradition down to their children. Well, at least in New York State, hunting has never been safer.
Town of Chenango “Road Rage” Case Leads to Stabbing of Teenager
A suspect has been arrested following the stabbing of a teenager in the aftermath of a road rage incident that occurred on Upper Front Street in the town of Chenango. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Michael Seaman of South New Berlin has been charged with first-degree assault.
Mitchell Tenpenny + Meghan Patrick Tie the Knot in Tennessee Farm Wedding
Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick are married. The two country arists tied the knot on Sunday (Oct. 23) at a friend's farm in Tennessee, according to People. The couple opted for rustic, autumnal themes on their big day: Patrick wore custom snakeskin boots with a flowing, bohemian Rue de Seine dress, while her bridal party was decked out in an array of blue, sienna and chocolate brown tones. Meanwhile, the groomsmen wore matching white cowboy hats and boutonnières crafted from bird feathers harvested by the bride herself. For his look, Tenpenny opted for a bolo tie, green jacket and jeans.
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the Country Music Hall of Fame's newest inductee, has died at age 87. The iconic rock 'n' roller and country star died on Friday morning (Oct. 28) at his home in Mississippi. He had been battling the flu, according to a post on his official Facebook page on Oct. 19, but his cause of death was not revealed.
