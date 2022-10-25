Police: Easton school bomb threat not credible

EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials found that a bomb threat made at Oliver Ames High School in Easton was not credible.

The Easton Police Department received a report just before noon Tuesday of the threat sent to several students via the social media platform Snapchat.

The school was immediately evacuated and all students were sent home. All other Easton schools were put under a stay-in-place order.

Once on-scene, authorities learned the message mentioned a potential hostage situation. No hostages were found after a sweep of the building and the building was determined to be safe.

The source of the message was traced to a juvenile in Choctaw, Oklahoma. Police in Oklahoma located the person at a school.

The Easton Police Department said the FBI will be assisting in the ongoing investigation.

