ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MA

Police: Easton school bomb threat not credible

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sA1T4_0im6izLB00

EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials found that a bomb threat made at Oliver Ames High School in Easton was not credible.

The Easton Police Department received a report just before noon Tuesday of the threat sent to several students via the social media platform Snapchat.

The school was immediately evacuated and all students were sent home. All other Easton schools were put under a stay-in-place order.

Once on-scene, authorities learned the message mentioned a potential hostage situation. No hostages were found after a sweep of the building and the building was determined to be safe.

The source of the message was traced to a juvenile in Choctaw, Oklahoma. Police in Oklahoma located the person at a school.

The Easton Police Department said the FBI will be assisting in the ongoing investigation.

Customize Your Notifications: Choose which 12 News topics you want to be alerted about »

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts turkey hunter shot in head and torso by hunter who thought he was a turkey

“On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Massachusetts Environmental Police were notified of a turkey hunter who had been shot in Barre. At approximately 5:45 a.m., the shooter stated he observed movement within the wood line and fired a single round. The shooter then heard, “you shot me,” and rushed to render first aid. The shooter then transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim was struck with 12-14 pellets of bird shot, suffering injuries to the right side of his upper torso and head.
BARRE, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest Lawrence man in connection to Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque, of Lawrence, as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

Tewksbury man arrested in connection with stabbing

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury Police have arrested a man after a Tuesday night stabbing, they said. Ricky Carl Stanichuk, 70, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. Officers responded at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday to a Woodland Drive home for a report of...
TEWKSBURY, MA
capecod.com

Wareham Police seek person of interest in breaking and entering case

WAREHAM – Wareham Police is requesting the publics assistance identifying this male. This male is a person of interest in an active breaking and entering incident. If you know this male , have seen someone similar to this male , a male with matching clothing or can provide information leading to his identification. Please call WPD @ 508-295-1212 or Detective Kelsch @ 508-295-1204.
WAREHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police arrest Massachusetts woman after multi-vehicle crash leads to 4th OUI charge

Police have arrested and charged a Massachusetts woman with her fourth OUI following a motor vehicle crash that took place this week. According to the Cohasset Police Department, at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Cohasset Police Sgt. Jeffrey Treanor and Officer Thomas Brown were dispatched to the area of the Border Street Bridge for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers observed an unoccupied, legally parked Audi SUV with rear-end damage and an occupied Honda sedan with heavy front-end damage parked and running a short distance away.
COHASSET, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy