ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, TX

U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for 37-year-old missing kayaker in Calhoun County

By James Munoz
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=437wOa_0im6irHN00

CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas – The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Monday at 1:13 p.m. for a missing kayaker. The 37-year-old man’s father reported him missing Sunday around 10 a.m.  The U.S. Coast Guard searched Matagorda Bay and Boogy Bayou Sunday and Monday.

Other agencies were involved in the search on foot, air and water.

The missing man is identified as Bradley Stafford, 37, of Victoria. A spokesperson said Stafford was on a fishing trip Saturday at 4 a.m. A friend last saw him fishing at 10 a.m. Saturday. His kayak is blue and white. It was not found.

The U.S. Coast Guard reports Stafford’s truck, cell phone, and wallet were found near Boggy Beach. Search crews did see kayak drag marks in that area into the water.

If any new information develops the U.S. Coast Guard could reopen the search.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office releases statement on missing kayaker found dead

CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas – The body of missing kayaker Bradley Stafford, 37, of Victoria positively identified. Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery released the following details on the incident: “Bradley John Stafford, 37-year-old male of Victoria, was last seen in the Boggy area of Port O’Connor on October 22, 2022 around 5 PM. According to information obtained by the Calhoun County...
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
thebendmag.com

The Gnarly Marlin Now Open at Cove Harbor in Rockport

The newest addition to Cove Harbor, located in Rockport, Texas, is finally here. The Gnarly Marlin Waterfront Eatery & Bar is a family-friendly establishment offering an all-new dining experience to the area. The restaurant made the move from Lake Travis to the Texas coast this past summer and is one...
ROCKPORT, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria Police make arrest in illegal gambling case

30-year-old Desirae Alvarado was arrested on money laundering and organized crime charges after being arrested on two warrants Friday morning. VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police made an arrest Friday, October 28, 2022, in an illegal gambling case. 30-year-old Desirae Alvarado was arrested on money laundering and organized crime charges after being arrested on two warrants Friday morning. The warrants come...
VICTORIA, TX
denver7.com

A hurricane-ravaged town has spent years and millions of dollars rebuilding

Gary Edwards was interviewed to be the city manager in Aransas Pass, Texas, in the summer of 2017. Two weeks before he took the job, Hurricane Harvey devastated the city. “When I was interviewing here, the town was intact. When I came back, the town was flattened. I drove into town, and I called my wife, and I said, ‘I don't know about this,” Edwards recalled.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

42-year-old man arrested for Smuggling of Persons in El Campo

EL CAMPO, Texas- Wharton County authorities arrested Jesus Diaz Aguilar, 42, for transporting five undocumented immigrants from the Rio Grande Valley to Houston for monetary gain. On Monday, Oct. 24, at approximately 3:15 p.m., a member of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on a white GMC Pickup on US 59 N., near Mileska’s...
EL CAMPO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Two-vehicle crash kills four on U.S. Highway 59

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway into a two-vehicle crash that killed four people Sunday night. The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 309. U.S. Highway 59 northbound was closed to through traffic for several hours. A preliminary crash investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2021...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Portland Target will be bigger than Corpus Christi location

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Target coming to Portland will have a pharmacy, groceries, a Starbucks and curbside services, said developer Michael McLeod-Cobb on Wednesday. The new approximately 128,500 sq. ft. store will anchor in the new mixed-use Portland Town Center, which will have both commercial and residential space.
PORTLAND, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Calhoun County man found guilty

CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas – On December 29, 2019, 29-year-old Casey Lane Canion entered the home of Andrew Ortega on 500 block of Garner Street in Port Lavaca with a .22 caliber. His intentions were to rob Ortega. Canion shot Ortega in the hand, body, and head. He left Ortega alone in his bedroom with bullet wounds. Ortega’s body wasn’t discovered...
PORT LAVACA, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Shorty’s to close doors for move

If you want to drink a beer at a classic old Port Aransas bar before it moves to a new location in town, you’d better go soon. Sticking to plans he announced several months ago, owner Edwin Myers said he expects Nov. 1 to be the last day that Shorty’s Place will do business at its longtime location at 823 […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria County Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary at Outlaw Pass

VICTORIA, Texas – On Saturday, October 8, 2022, a broke into Outlaw Pass on US 77 N. The suspect broke glass to get into the building. Several cash registers were damaged as the suspect broke  into them. The surveillance video is not so great but authorities hope someone recognizes something in the photos. An unknown type vehicle dropped the suspect...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Early Voting in Victoria Monday

VICTORIA, Texas – Early voting in Victoria for the November 8 election begins Monday. Total Voters in Victoria County 56,411 Early Voting in Person Today: 1,175 Total to date: 1,175 Percent: 2.0% Early Voting by Mail Mail Out Today: 2 Total mailed To Date: 2,621 Returned today: 166 Returned to date: 1,342 Percent returned: 51.2% Total Votes Cast In person...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

950 GVEC customers without power in Lavaca County

LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – The Lavaca County Office of Emergency Management is reporting a power outage. LCRA has lost half of the substation that serves a portion of the GVEC service area. About 950 GVEC customers are affected. Crews are en route.  No timeline as to when workers will have service restored. Click here for the outage viewer online. COPYRIGHT...
LAVACA COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Early Voting continues Tuesday

VICTORIA, Texas – Early voting in Victoria for the November 8 election continues Tuesday. Total Voters in Victoria County 56,411 Early Voting in Person Today: 1,196 Total to date: 2,371 Percent: 4.2% Early Voting by Mail Mail Out Today: 0 Total mailed To Date: 2,621 Returned today: 12 Returned to date: 1,344 Percent returned: 51.7% Total Votes Cast In person...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Head-on collision near Yoakum kills two and leaves one other in critical condition

YOAKUM, Texas – A head-on collision near Yoakum kills two and leaves one other in critical condition. On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. a truck traveling west on State Highway 11, about four and a half miles west of Yoakum, crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck another truck head-on, says Sergeant Ruben San Miguel with...
YOAKUM, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy