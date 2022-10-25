U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for 37-year-old missing kayaker in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas – The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Monday at 1:13 p.m. for a missing kayaker. The 37-year-old man’s father reported him missing Sunday around 10 a.m. The U.S. Coast Guard searched Matagorda Bay and Boogy Bayou Sunday and Monday.

Other agencies were involved in the search on foot, air and water.

The missing man is identified as Bradley Stafford, 37, of Victoria. A spokesperson said Stafford was on a fishing trip Saturday at 4 a.m. A friend last saw him fishing at 10 a.m. Saturday. His kayak is blue and white. It was not found.

The U.S. Coast Guard reports Stafford’s truck, cell phone, and wallet were found near Boggy Beach. Search crews did see kayak drag marks in that area into the water.

If any new information develops the U.S. Coast Guard could reopen the search.

