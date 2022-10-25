ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Centre Daily

NFL Trade Deadline: Nine Deals We’d Like to See

When it comes to the trade deadline, good general managers are now like the eBay consumer who selects the “buy it now” option instead of waiting for the final moments of the auction. The old adage that deadlines spur action really applies only to contracts in the NFL now (because owners are some combination of stingy, distant and performative). The trade deadline, as it stands, has all but fizzled out.
Centre Daily

Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors

Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Lions’ Injury Report: 6 Players Out against Dolphins

The Detroit Lions will likely have two of their key offensive weapons returning against the Miami Dolphins. Running back D'Andre Swift provided Detroit's offense a certain level of explosiveness, which contributed to the team getting off to a hot start offensively earlier in the season. “He is trending in the...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Friday Injury Report: Two Out, Two Questionable

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will enter the weekend with some serious questions about health. Friday, fullback Tory Carter and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver were ruled out of Sunday’s game at Houston due to injuries. Carter has a neck issue while Weaver has a back problem. View the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Giants Week 8 Injury Report: Who’s In, Who’s Out to Start the Week

The Week 9 bye week can't come fast enough for the New York Giants, who are looking at quite the lengthy injury report ahead of their Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are among those who will not practice Wednesday, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed. Golladay has not played since Week 4, and Toney hasn't played since Week 2, so it's probably safe to say that both will not be back until after the bye.
Centre Daily

Colts, Commanders Injury Report: Big Return Ahead, 3 Others Ruled Out

After all of the hubbub that has been the Indianapolis Colts news cycle this week following the demotion of Matt Ryan and subsequent promotion of Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback, there is actually a game to play this weekend. The Colts host the Washington Commanders this Sunday at Lucas Oil...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Bears Facing Dak Prescott as He’s Heating Up

The Bears are unlikely to get the best the Dallas Cowboys have to offer because Ezekiel Elliott is doubtful for Sunday's game with a knee injury. They'll get something close to it because Tony Pollard is a good back, but even more than that they will be facing Dak Prescott.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

BETMGM Bonus Code MCBET Homers With $1000 Risk-Free First Bet For World Series

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Bryce Harper finds himself in the World Series for the first time as the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros open the 2022 World Series with Game 1 Friday night in Houston. It’s the perfect chance for first-time customers to take advantage of the BetMGM bonus code MCBET and receive up to a $1,000 risk-free first bet.
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Cowboys Trade Rumors at WR: Jerry Jeudy, DJ Moore, Chase Claypool

Defense has been the winning formula for the Dallas Cowboys this season. Currently, Dallas has the No. 2 scoring defense, allowing just 14.9 points per game. The main strength of the Dallas defense has been against the pass, as it ranks No. 4 in the NFL in passing yards per game allowed (185.1), while also leading the league in sacks (29). Meanwhile, the run defense has been just average, ranking No. 15 in yards per carry allowed (4.4).
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

‘It Sucks!’ Rams Stars Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey Speak Out Against Fake Turf

Ready to kick grass? Some of the most prominent Los Angeles Rams are not. After a slew of injuries on artificial turf across the league, Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and cornerback Jalen Ramsey are among those who want to see the 30 NFL stadiums move to grass fields for their playing surfaces. Their comments come after familiar foes were lost to noncontact injuries in an interconference showdown at SoFi Stadium.
Centre Daily

Sports Council CEO Weighs in on New Stadium Plan

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans are not the only ones who expect to benefit from a replacement for Nissan Stadium. The Nashville Sports Council, which runs the TransPerfect Music City Bowl – among other events – plans to take full advantage of the new, domed venue once it is built.
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Titans-Texans Odds, Line and Spread

Since suffering back-to-back losses against the Giants and Bills to open the season, the Titans have won four consecutive games that has resulted in a corresponding 4-0 mark against the spread (ATS). In Week 7, Tennessee beat AFC South rival Indianapolis for the fifth consecutive time, but the victory could...
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Jared Goff Developed ‘Bad Habit’ Past Two Weeks

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has developed a bad habit over the past couple of weeks that has impacted his play. To start the season, Detroit's offense executed at a high level, becoming the highest scoring offense after the first month of the season. Against the New England Patriots, the...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Four Keys to Victory for Atlanta Hawks Against Detroit Pistons

View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks got back on track with a road win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. It was not always pretty for the Hawks. In fact, they resembled last year's squad at times. Nevertheless, the Hawks have one more game...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Detroit Lions Waive DT Demetrius Taylor

The Detroit Lions announced a roster decision Thursday afternoon following practice. Undrafted rookie free agent defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor has been waived, according to the team. Taylor was the only undrafted rookie who was able to earn a spot on the team's initial 53-man roster after training camp. If other...
DETROIT, MI

