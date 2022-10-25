Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Candlelight vigil held for Blountstown man hit and killed by vehicle
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The family of a man who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Blountstown honored his memory Friday night. James “Dejuan” Howell was hit and killed Monday morning on Hwy. 69 in Blountstown on his daily walk to work. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of the vehicle fell asleep at the wheel. Howell was 34-years-old and had a daughter.
Suspects sought in fatal hit-and-run
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are searching for three people they want to question about fatal hit and run. Investigators said the three men are connected to a vehicle believed to have hit and killed a Lynn Haven man Tuesday night. The vehicle then left the scene. Officers said Mark Butler pulled […]
mypanhandle.com
Fire engulfs Panama City home
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two residents are safe after waking up to a fire in their home. It happened sometime overnight at a home of highway 77 near Baldwin Avenue. According to officers and firefighters on scene, they saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the home. Two people were inside at the time and made it out safely. Bay County Fire, Panama City Fire, and even first responders in Lynn Haven all responded. The home is right next door to a nearby business – but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading. The fire remains under investigation.
WJHG-TV
Road repairs continue in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Road repairs continue in Panama City Beach. At Thursday’s council meeting, city leaders reviewed the street resurfacing plans for fiscal years 2022 and 2023. Roughly $3.3 million is going towards fixing more than 17 miles of road. The plan is to work on...
Panama City police searching for missing man
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police are searching for a 69-year-old man with dementia and other medical issues. “Officers were called to Gulf Coast Medical Center Thursday evening regarding a patient that had walked away from the facility prior to receiving medical care,” officers wrote in a news release. “Upon investigation, officers learned […]
WJHG-TV
At least one dead after Freeport traffic crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At least one person is dead after a serious crash in Freeport Wednesday night. Officials with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office sat the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and SR 331. WCSO posted to social media to say all lanes of...
niceville.com
Highway 98 to close at Hurlburt Field to reinstall bridge
HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. — U.S. Highway 98 will be closed at Hurlburt Field from Saturday night until Sunday morning to reinstall a pedestrian bridge, the 1st Special Operations Wing has announced. According to the announcement, Highway 98 at Hurlburt Field will be closed to through traffic from 10 p.m....
Bay County Courthouse is making temporary changes.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Starting November first, the Bay County Courthouse will close most of its parking and change the main entrance. The parking should last only 60 to 90 days. Clerk of Court Bill Kinsaul said the Courthouse is re-doing the parking to put in storm drain and utilities. Parking will now be moved […]
Bay County man accused of molesting a child
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A registered sex offender is back behind bars for allegedly molesting a young girl. Bay County Sheriff’s investigators arrested 83-year-old Donald Eugene Lovett Thursday. They claim that in 2016, Lovett groped a girl in a child’s tree house. She was 10 years old at the time. Lovett was about 75. […]
FHP: Gulf Breeze man caught with massive amount of drugs in Jackson County
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Gulf Breeze man is facing 25 drug-related charges after he was caught with a wide variety of illicit substances while driving through Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said their Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a GMC Yukon on Interstate 10 Wednesday and that they had probable […]
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven man killed while helping in traffic accident, suspect wanted
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Lynn Haven man was killed in a hit-and-run traffic accident on Tuesday, and Panama City Police say suspects are still wanted for questioning. Officers say a call was made to the intersection of U.S. 231 and Highway 390 around 8:45 p.m. regarding a crash. According to officials, a vehicle towing a utility trailer had lost some of its load while trying to make a turn off 390.
waltonso.org
WCSO INVESTIGATING SHOOTING ON CASWELL ROAD IN DEFUNIAK SPRINGS; NO INJURIES REPORTED
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting off Caswell Road in DeFuniak Springs. Deputies responded following a 9-1-1 call Wednesday evening. Witnesses told investigators they were in a vehicle stopped on Caswell Road when a truck pulled up behind them. They were unable to wave the truck around and pulled to the side of the road then approached the driver of the truck.
WJHG-TV
Three suspects wanted in fatal hit-and-run accident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police Department is now asking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating three suspects for questioning. Detectives state the individuals above are suspected of being affiliated with the vehicle that killed the Mark Lee Butler. Police urge you to call if you recognize the figures or any other information associated with the incident.
WJHG-TV
Mother of missing woman in Franklin County holds press conference
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement officials have been searching for a missing woman on St. George Island for almost a week. Officials said that Staci Peterson went into the park on Thursday and never returned. The Franklin County Sheriff said they are continuing search and recovery efforts but...
Damaged shrimp boat occupying ST.Andrews Bay
PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMMB)– In early April, a damaged shrimp boat caught fire leaving St.Andrews Marina. It is still located in the shallow area of the bay. If you have been near St. Andrews Marin, lately you might have noticed the boat stuck near the port. The boat is called Phi Long Hai and is a […]
WJHG-TV
PCB officials dedicate roadway in memory of Bill Buskell
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is honoring the life of a beloved community member by dedicating a portion of South Thomas Drive in his name. Bill Buskell was the owner of Pineapple Willy’s and Wicked Wheel. He passed away last year after suffering a heart attack. The long-time businessman was well-known and loved by many. Those who knew him best called him pine.
Fort Walton Beach to ban smoking, vaping at city parks and beaches
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach City Council is banning smoking and vaping at all city parks and beaches. The new ordinance passed on the first reading Tuesday, Oct. 25 comes after a 3 to 4 year battle in the Florida legislature to let city governments regulate smoking laws. City manager […]
Former Bay Co. commissioner dies
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Bay County commissioner and Sheriff’s Office Captain Jerry Girvin died Wednesday. Girvin served for eight years as a commissioner after being elected in 2002. “I know he was he was instrumental in so many different areas,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “He was very supportive of animals, worked […]
Panama City man killed in crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is dead following an early morning accident on Sunday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 51-year-old Chipley man was driving a purple Chevy Spark heading south on State Road 79 around 5:00 a.m. Troopers said the victim, a 61-year-old Panama City man, was walking south […]
