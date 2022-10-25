Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Northwell Holdings invests $1M in company founded by RWJBarnabas surgeon
Northwell Holdings, the venture capital arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, has invested $1 million in medical device company Lazzaro Medical, which offers robotic surgery tools for tracheal repair. Richard Lazzaro, MD, a thoracic surgeon with West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, developed the system to make it safer...
beckershospitalreview.com
Zimmer Biomet CEO joins Walgreens' board
Walgreens added Bryan Hanson, CEO and president of medical device company Zimmer Biomet, to its board of directors. Mr. Hanson joined the board Oct. 27, according to a news release. He will serve on Walgreens' compensation and leadership performance committee and its finance and technology committee. Before joining Zimmer Biomet...
beckershospitalreview.com
Benefits platform HealthJoy lands $60M
Tech company HealthJoy has received $60 million in series D funding to grow its healthcare benefits platform. The firm uses artificial intelligence and personalized guidance to help employers navigate the benefits experience. "This is a special moment in our journey to create an intuitive, connected experience that takes the confusion...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hazel Health raises $51.5M, expands telehealth service to 14 states
School-based telehealth company Hazel Health has expanded to 14 states and is now serving more than 2.5 million students. The news comes after Hazel Health partnered with Children's Memorial Hermann, Memorial Hermann Health System's pediatric network across the Greater Houston area. Additionally, the company closed on a $51.5 million series C1 funding round, according to an Oct. 27 Hazel Health news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
14 recent digital health funding rounds
Despite a wavering market for digital health and the tech industry as a whole, venture capitalists, including those affiliated with health systems, continue to invest in promising health tech ideas. Here are 14 digital health funding rounds Becker's has reported on since Sept. 26:. 1. Tech company HealthJoy received $60...
beckershospitalreview.com
October 2022 Issue of Becker's Hospital Review
Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is expanding two hospitals and building two new medical offices, according to The Press-Enterprise. Four major for-profit hospital operators saw profits decline in the second quarter of 2022. 52 great health system chief strategy officers | 2022. Becker's Healthcare is thrilled to honor outstanding chief strategy...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 hospitals, health systems cutting jobs
Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces or jobs due to financial and operational challenges. Below are workforce reduction efforts or job eliminations that were announced within the past month and/or take effect over the next month. 1. Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Valley Health is eliminating 200 positions....
beckershospitalreview.com
Merck CEO to serve as board chairman
The board of directors at pharmaceutical giant Merck elected Robert Davis as chairman, effective Dec. 1. Mr. Davis has served as company president since April 2021 and CEO and board member of Merck since July 2021, according to an Oct. 26 news release from the company. He succeeds Kenneth Frazier, who will retire Nov. 30.
beckershospitalreview.com
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Oct. 21:. 1. Randy Oostra is retiring as CEO of Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica. 2. Mike Howard was appointed CEO of Southern Tennessee Regional Health System-Lawrenceburg. 3. Brenna Farmer, MD, was appointed chief of the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Oracle wants to create 'global' healthcare database, co-founder says
Larry Ellison, the co-founder and chief technology officer of Oracle, said he wants the company to create a global healthcare database, Diginomica reported. Mr. Ellison previously announced his ambitions to develop a national patient data system following his company's $28.4 billion acquisition of EHR vendor Cerner in June. "Your healthcare...
beckershospitalreview.com
The 14 fastest-growing healthcare companies
As three of the best-known brands in the world — Amazon, Netflix and Meta — fell off the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022, more than a dozen healthcare companies retained or gained spots on the 37th edition of the annual list. Fourteen healthcare companies made the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Workforce Management in Healthcare: Today and What's Next
In the wake of the pandemic, the work environment at hospitals and health systems has shifted. Top priorities for healthcare leaders include workforce management, as well as staff recruiting, retention and engagement. At the Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting, Ward Svarvari,...
beckershospitalreview.com
California health system promotes interim HR officer to permanent post
Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth has named Eugene Lewis its chief human resources officer in a permanent capacity. Mr. Lewis had served on an interim basis since August. Mr. Lewis has served MarinHealth's human resources department in varying roles for eight years, according to an Oct. 27 news release shared with Becker's. In his role as chief human resources officer, Mr. Lewis will lead benefits initiatives, emergency response plans and labor negotiations.
beckershospitalreview.com
Google acquired healthcare startup that monitors breathing
Google acquired health tech startup Sound Life Sciences, a University of Washington spinout that developed an app to monitor breathing, GeekWire reported Oct. 26. Sound Life Sciences' app monitored breathing using sonar technology to detect movement. The app also had the potential to ease the diagnosis of sleep apnea as...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare remains 'lucrative target' for cyberattackers, study says
Sixty-one percent of healthcare organizations say they've suffered a cyberattack on their cloud infrastructure in the past year, and the vast majority say these IT incidents hurt them financially, according to a study by cybersecurity vendor Netwrix. "The healthcare sector is a lucrative target for attackers because the chances of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Sonoma Valley Hospital names chief medical officer
Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital has appointed Sujathal Sankaran, MD, as its new chief medical officer. She succeeds Sabrina Kidd, MD, who had held the role since 2018 and left earlier this year. Dr. Sankaran, a board-certified internal medicine physician, has held various leadership positions at University of California, San Francisco,...
beckershospitalreview.com
UI Healthcare developing AI device to perform procedures on its own
Researchers at Iowa City-based University of Iowa Healthcare are developing an artificial intelligence-based tool to treat interventional radiology patients — with or without a physician operating it. Led by interventional radiologist Sandeep Laroia, MD, the team is creating an algorithmic-based device that would determine the course of treatment for...
beckershospitalreview.com
Providence, Children's Health, and 8 other systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Baptist Health South Florida, based in Coral Gables,
beckershospitalreview.com
Contract labor costs to decline up to 50% in 2023, CHS says
Labor costs were one of the prime reasons Community Health Systems reported a net loss of $42 million for the third quarter, but the Franklin, Tenn.-based hospital group remains optimistic about lowering some of those costs going forward. Next year should see a 40 percent to 50 percent reduction in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Expand Your Referral Network With Precise Marketing
Recent studies have shown physician burnout is at an all-time high, and, unsurprisingly, turnover rates have increased. It’s an important time to concentrate on a robust strategy to grow your referral network. Improved physician relations can better support healthcare organizations’ overall marketing initiatives, help your team keep abreast with...
