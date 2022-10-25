Alaska is one of 26 states that picks judges through a council. Here’s why some voters want a change

Read full article on original website
ktoo.org
‘You know who you are’: One Alaska adoptee on why ICWA matters
On Nov. 9, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear Haaland v. Brackeen — a case that has been recognized as the most prominent challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act since its creation in 1978. ICWA was established to grant tribal authority for adoptions of Native children...
ktoo.org
Why partisan hardliners likely won’t fare well under Alaska’s new election system
Roselynn Cacy got a political campaign mailer recently that urged her how to vote — in her own Alaska Senate race. She’s a Democrat running in a three-way contest against two Republicans: Former Senate President Cathy Giessel and incumbent Sen. Roger Holland. The mailer was a letter from...
Two weeks before Election Day, it’s peak political mailer season in Alaska
At Color Art Printing in Anchorage, Deanna Teders is ready for work to slow down. With two weeks to go until Election Day, this is peak season for campaign mailers, and as a unionized print shop, Color Art is particularly popular among Democratic candidates. “We’re moving. We’re working double shifts, whether our digital department or […] The post Two weeks before Election Day, it’s peak political mailer season in Alaska appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Debate for the State: U.S. House candidates discuss Alaska’s top priorities
Palmer preschool and child care center to close Monday amid staff shortages. With only a handful of childcare options available in Palmer, the closure of Profiles of Excellence creates an even larger need for providers in the small Mat-Su city. Anchorage Assembly’s vote against Navigation Center funding draws reaction.
alaskalandmine.com
The Alaska Bar Association’s 2022 featured speaker thinks the U.S. Constitution is “kind of trash”
The Alaska Bar Association is holding their annual convention this week in Anchorage. Elie Mystal, an attorney and justice correspondent, is the featured speaker for the convention. Given his public statements, Mystal is a curious speaker for an association whose members are required to swear to support the U.S. Constitution.
alaskasnewssource.com
APOC defers decision on complaint against group backing Dunleavy’s reelection
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Public Offices Commission has deferred a decision to their executive director in a non-expedited fashion concerning a complaint filed by two watchdog groups against the Republican Governor’s Association and A Stronger Alaska. The APOC commissioners heard testimony on Oct. 21 from representation for...
Delta Discovery
Vote Yes for a Constitutional Convention
As an Alaska Native woman, I’m voting yes on Ballot Measure 1 for a Constitutional Convention on November 8th for two main reasons. First, I believe we can have better representation from Alaska Natives and women when the delegates are elected this time. In 1955, when we had the original convention, there was only one Alaska Native and six women out of fifty five (55) people. The rest were non-Native men. The views of Alaska Natives and women are needed and will be a much greater part of a convention now.
kinyradio.com
$112 million announced for Alaska Ports and Ferry Terminals
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan announced that four Alaska coastal communities will receive a total of $112 million in investments this year for critical port-related infrastructure and ferry terminal projects. This marks the first wave of these types of investments attributable to the Infrastructure...
ktoo.org
Your Alaska 2022 midterm election questions answered
KTOO has partnered with America Amplified to answer questions about how to participate in the special and midterm elections. Here are some of the top questions from Alaskans we have been able to answer thus far. Do you have a question we haven’t answered yet? Submit your question on the...
Confronting Rising Bills & Flat State Funding, Alaska Schools at a Fiscal Cliff
This week, the Anchorage School District announced that it is considering the closure of six elementary schools amid a projected $68 million budget shortfall. Anchorage isn’t the only district facing a major fiscal problem. At the end of the last school year, Fairbanks closed three schools. In Juneau, the school board is considering whether to […]
Win Gruening: School boards must learn to adapt to changing demographics
Parents and teachers throughout Alaska are reminded frequently of the need to adapt to new ways of teaching and ever-changing curricula. Mostly, we’re told, it’s due to societal and cultural shifts in our country that must be addressed. I wonder if the school boards and administrators promoting these...
ktoo.org
Walker and Gara call on Pierce to drop out of governor’s race, Dunleavy ‘waiting for more facts’
Independent Bill Walker and Democrat Les Gara have called on their fellow gubernatorial candidate, Republican Charlie Pierce, to drop out of the race for governor following a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Pierce on Friday. Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who has encouraged voters to rank Pierce second in next month’s election as recently as last week, has not condemned Pierce because he says he is “waiting for more facts to emerge.”
Charlie Pierce: Let’s talk about the 3,000 children in state custody and our obligation to address this issue
As the drama of the political season unfolds, none of the headlines or debate discussions have addressed true news, like the State of Alaska’s Child in Need of Aid crisis. Alaskan politicians have not been able to resolve this epidemic that has plagued our state for at least 15 years and it’s not front-page news. The State of Alaska’s new go-to agency, the State of Alaska Department of Family and Community Services was commissioned in July.
kdll.org
Possible school closures in Anchorage point to funding issues statewide
A perfect storm of rising inflation, stagnating state funding and widespread enrollment issues is hitting schools across Alaska. Administrators at the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District say those issues raise concerns about whether the district can fund certain teacher and staff positions going forward. For some school districts, those issues...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska inmate deaths reach highest yearly total in 20 years
The Anchorage Fire Department is investigating a series of vehicle fires. Fire Investigator Tulare said it’s too early to say if the fires are considered arson, but AFD and APD are actively investigating them. She said they are keeping track and asking people to report any suspicious activity. Debate...
alaskapublic.org
AFN arts market reconvenes for in-person celebration of Alaska Native craftsmanship
The Alaska Federation of Natives arts and craft show returned in-person this year for the first time since 2019. For Indigenous artists from across the state and Outside, it represented a welcome return to the market circuit. AFN’s show is the largest of its kind in the state. Inside...
Notes from the trail: ‘Woke’ Mary Peltola tells voters of her preferred pronouns
Pronouns for Peltola: Mary Peltola, a Democrat serving in Congress for Alaska, posted her pronouns on the screen during Tuesday’s debate in Healy, Alaska, where she attended via Zoom. Her pronouns are she/her. The debate featured, in person, Chris Bye, Nick Begich, and Sarah Palin, pictured above with Peltola...
ktoo.org
Amid sluggish recovery, economist predicts more Alaska jobs in weed and mining
Alaska is slowly regaining the thousands of jobs lost during the pandemic, but it may take a few more years for the state to return to 2019 levels of employment. An October report from the state labor department said Alaska ranked 47th in the U.S. for job recovery from 2019 through the first half of 2022.
coloradosun.com
The very important election battle in Colorado that you’re probably not paying attention to
Door by door, Democrat Lisa Cutter and Republican Tim Walsh are fighting a high-stakes battle in Jefferson County that could determine which party controls the Colorado Senate next year. And control of the Senate means control of the direction of the state. A majority in the chamber runs through state...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska health officials say they’re tracking a modest rise in RSV, but it’s nothing like the Lower 48
Alaska health officials say they’re tracking a modest increase in cases of some respiratory viruses — but, so far, it’s nothing like what other states are experiencing. Dr. Joe McLaughlin, Alaska’s state epidemiologist, said among the viruses on the rise is respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
