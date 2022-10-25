ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Alaska is one of 26 states that picks judges through a council. Here’s why some voters want a change

By Kavitha George, Alaska Public Media
ktoo.org
 3 days ago
ktoo.org

‘You know who you are’: One Alaska adoptee on why ICWA matters

On Nov. 9, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear Haaland v. Brackeen — a case that has been recognized as the most prominent challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act since its creation in 1978. ICWA was established to grant tribal authority for adoptions of Native children...
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Two weeks before Election Day, it’s peak political mailer season in Alaska

At Color Art Printing in Anchorage, Deanna Teders is ready for work to slow down. With two weeks to go until Election Day, this is peak season for campaign mailers, and as a unionized print shop, Color Art is particularly popular among Democratic candidates. “We’re moving. We’re working double shifts, whether our digital department or […] The post Two weeks before Election Day, it’s peak political mailer season in Alaska appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Debate for the State: U.S. House candidates discuss Alaska’s top priorities

Palmer preschool and child care center to close Monday amid staff shortages. With only a handful of childcare options available in Palmer, the closure of Profiles of Excellence creates an even larger need for providers in the small Mat-Su city. Anchorage Assembly’s vote against Navigation Center funding draws reaction.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

APOC defers decision on complaint against group backing Dunleavy’s reelection

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Public Offices Commission has deferred a decision to their executive director in a non-expedited fashion concerning a complaint filed by two watchdog groups against the Republican Governor’s Association and A Stronger Alaska. The APOC commissioners heard testimony on Oct. 21 from representation for...
ALASKA STATE
Delta Discovery

Vote Yes for a Constitutional Convention

As an Alaska Native woman, I’m voting yes on Ballot Measure 1 for a Constitutional Convention on November 8th for two main reasons. First, I believe we can have better representation from Alaska Natives and women when the delegates are elected this time. In 1955, when we had the original convention, there was only one Alaska Native and six women out of fifty five (55) people. The rest were non-Native men. The views of Alaska Natives and women are needed and will be a much greater part of a convention now.
kinyradio.com

$112 million announced for Alaska Ports and Ferry Terminals

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan announced that four Alaska coastal communities will receive a total of $112 million in investments this year for critical port-related infrastructure and ferry terminal projects. This marks the first wave of these types of investments attributable to the Infrastructure...
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

Your Alaska 2022 midterm election questions answered

KTOO has partnered with America Amplified to answer questions about how to participate in the special and midterm elections. Here are some of the top questions from Alaskans we have been able to answer thus far. Do you have a question we haven’t answered yet? Submit your question on the...
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

Walker and Gara call on Pierce to drop out of governor’s race, Dunleavy ‘waiting for more facts’

Independent Bill Walker and Democrat Les Gara have called on their fellow gubernatorial candidate, Republican Charlie Pierce, to drop out of the race for governor following a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Pierce on Friday. Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who has encouraged voters to rank Pierce second in next month’s election as recently as last week, has not condemned Pierce because he says he is “waiting for more facts to emerge.”
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Charlie Pierce: Let’s talk about the 3,000 children in state custody and our obligation to address this issue

As the drama of the political season unfolds, none of the headlines or debate discussions have addressed true news, like the State of Alaska’s Child in Need of Aid crisis. Alaskan politicians have not been able to resolve this epidemic that has plagued our state for at least 15 years and it’s not front-page news. The State of Alaska’s new go-to agency, the State of Alaska Department of Family and Community Services was commissioned in July.
ALASKA STATE
kdll.org

Possible school closures in Anchorage point to funding issues statewide

A perfect storm of rising inflation, stagnating state funding and widespread enrollment issues is hitting schools across Alaska. Administrators at the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District say those issues raise concerns about whether the district can fund certain teacher and staff positions going forward. For some school districts, those issues...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska inmate deaths reach highest yearly total in 20 years

The Anchorage Fire Department is investigating a series of vehicle fires. Fire Investigator Tulare said it’s too early to say if the fires are considered arson, but AFD and APD are actively investigating them. She said they are keeping track and asking people to report any suspicious activity. Debate...
ALASKA STATE

