Santa Barbara Independent
Parker James Matson
It’s with a heaviness in our hearts we announce the loss of our beloved Parker James Matson on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Parker was born on May 1, 2000, in Santa Barbara, where he later attended Santa Barbara High School and Santa Barbara City College. Parker was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed woodworking with his Grandfather (Jim Kindron), playing baseball, fishing, camping, hiking, spending time with family, making us all laugh, and of course anything that has to do with rockets and space, especially black holes. Parker was one of the smartest people we know. He was so full of life and there was never a dull moment with him.
Colonel Thomas Ruben Hidalgo
Santa Barbara native son, Colonel Thomas Ruben Hidalgo, SBHS Class of 1938, passed away peacefully at his home, on October 22, 2022 at the age of 102 years. Born in 1920 to Tomas and Severa Hidalgo in Santa Barbara, CA. Preceded in death by both his parents, sisters, his brother and his loving wife of 72 years, Jennie Nieto Hidalgo. Jennie and Thomas were married in November of 1942 in Santa Barbara, CA where they lived and raised five children.
Alexander Low Stribling
It is with great sorrow to announce that Alexander (Aleck) Low Stribling, born on September 13, 1927, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California to his parents, William F. Stribling and Mary Jane ( Paterson) Stribling, passed away on October 20, 2022, in Solvang, California. As a child,...
Leonard A. Price M.D.
Leonard Atkinson Price, M.D. passed away October 6, 2022 at age 87 at his home in Santa Barbara after a long term illness. This beloved man was husband of Diane D. Price, father to Dawn Laura (Price) Schroeder and Geoffrey Leonard Price, previous father in law to Richard Schroeder and Jeanette Price, and proud grandfather of Grant Gregory Schroeder, Erica Diane Schroeder, Griffen Atkinson Price, and Victoria GiGi Price.
Arthur Conrad Lucero
Arthur Lucero, a Santa Barbara native who worked for 45 years for the Santa Barbara City School System, passed peacefully in the presence of his loving family on October 17, 2022. He was 83 years old. The cause of death was complications from a fall. Mr. Lucero was a larger-than-life...
Ben, Carter, Cinnabun, Olwen, and Niner
This trio of young male Guinea pigs are less than 2 months old and SO cute! They would be happy to go home all together or, if you have a single male who would like a companion, then one of these youngsters might be the perfect new friend. Experienced BUNS volunteers will assist in introducing them to see if there is a match!
Paddling to Survive
I’ve only lied a few times. I can usually deflect the question or give a truthfully vague response, but sometimes only a lie can save me — and spare the asker an answer that’s probably more than they bargained for. It’s a reasonable question, as I’m known...
ON Culture | Around the World with Santa Barbara Artists
This edition of ON Culture was originally emailed to subscribers on October 21, 2022. To receive Leslie Dinaberg’s arts newsletter in your inbox on Fridays, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. ON the Walls. The intersection of theater and the NFL comes to the heart of the Big Apple this fall,...
Jury Clears Santa Barbara Deputies in Fatal Shooting of Cameron Ely
It took a Los Angeles jury less than a day of deliberating to find four Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies did not act negligently or use excessive force when they fatally shot Cameron Ely in 2019 at his family’s Hope Ranch home hours after he had stabbed his mother, Valerie, to death.
Natural Café Set to Close Downtown Restaurant
Kelly Brown, owner of the Natural Café, notified his landlord, Jim Knell of SIMA Corporation, that as of this coming March he’ll be pulling the plug on his restaurant on the 500 block of State Street after 30 years. Both Brown and Knell have been notably outspoken members...
Political Scientist Ian Bremmer Speaks on ‘The Power of Crisis’ at Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre
If the problems of climate change, global pandemics, and the influx of artificial intelligence feel daunting, UCSB Arts and Lectures’ presentation “An Evening with Global Political Risk Expert Ian Bremmer” might just be the perfect cure. On Thursday, November 10, at 7:30 p.m. at The Granada Theatre,...
The Power of Music Comes to Downtown Santa Barbara
The Sounds of Change at the Lobero with Hale Milgrim and Richard Salzberg. Fueled by a mutual passion — some might call it an obsession — for the connective chords of music, Hale Milgrim and Richard Salzberg have once again reunited to bring us a new installment of their beloved Go to Hale: Quips & Clips series. This one, titled “Sounds of Change,” takes place at the Lobero Theatre on Saturday, November 5, at 6:52 p.m. — though they recommend getting there at 6:22 p.m. for the preshow.
Three Dead in Two Separate Crashes Within 12 Hours in Santa Barbara County
[Update 1:50 p.m.] The driver in Friday-morning’s fatal head-on collision, 22-year-old Goleta man Kyle Nelson, has been arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to a statement from Buellton CHP officer Gabe Rodriguez. Rodriguez noted that charges are pending a toxicology report. [Original Story] Two fatal crashes less...
Locals-Only Halloween Happenings Planned for Isla Vista
This story first appeared at UCSB’s The Current. Aiming for another safe and home-based Halloween weekend, UC Santa Barbara has partnered with its students and with the broader community to develop an array of rules, regulations, safety enhancement and alternative events from Oct. 28 – Nov. 1. The...
No Video Surveillance for Halloween in I.V.
The Office of the External Vice President for Local Affairs (EVPLA) of Associated Students of UCSB (ASUCSB) received notice by Lieutenant Garrett TeSlaa of Isla Vista Foot Patrol that Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has decided against the use video surveillance cameras in Isla Vista over Halloween Weekend 2022. While Isla Vista Foot Patrol is not at liberty to disclose the myriad of factors that ultimately went into this decision, the EVPLA office was informed that the concerns, frustrations, and reservations voiced by UCSB students and Isla Vista community members at recent public community forums were taken into consideration.
Chumash Foundation Donates $60K to Five County Schools with Technology Needs
SANTA YNEZ, CA – October 26, 2022 – To help bridge the gap for Santa Barbara County schools that are struggling to meet the classroom technology needs of their students, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation has donated over $60,000 to five area schools that applied for grants through its Technology in Schools Program for the 2022-23 school year.
Poodle | Santa Barbara District Test Scores Take Big Drop
READ IT IF YOU CAN: That loud, wet “plopping” sound you hear is the noise made by the proficiency test scores of Santa Barbara public school students as they plummet to the ground. In the last couple of days, state and national educational czars have dive-bombed the country with the latest report cards — after a two-year hiatus — showing how students fared during the pandemic.
‘The Bald Eagle’: Spirit Bird, Livestock Thief, National Symbol
On Thursday, November 3, Jack E. Davis, Pulitzer Prize–winning author of The Gulf, will discuss his latest book, The Bald Eagle: The Improbable Journey of America’s Bird, at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. I recently interviewed Davis via Zoom from his home in Florida. Your latest...
Sheriff’s Office Shares Information for Upcoming Halloween Operation in Isla Vista
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Isla Vista, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office would like to share information from frequently asked questions about the upcoming 2022 Halloween weekend. The Sheriff’s Office worked together with community stakeholders as well as allied agency partners to plan for the safety of the residents and guests who will be celebrating Halloween in the Isla Vista area. As a result of planning meetings, community feedback and review of activity in the area for the preceding weeks, the Sheriff’s Office has developed a scalable operation plan with responsive staffing levels and presence based on activity and the ability of first responders to effectively manage safety and security.
Santa Barbara Humane Offers Suggestions for Keeping Pets Safe and Stress-free on Halloween
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. With costumes and masks, scary decorations, and a constant stream of trick-or-treaters at the door,. Halloween can be downright spooky for pets. To ensure that both you and your pets have a happy and safe Halloween, Santa Barbara Humane...
