It’s with a heaviness in our hearts we announce the loss of our beloved Parker James Matson on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Parker was born on May 1, 2000, in Santa Barbara, where he later attended Santa Barbara High School and Santa Barbara City College. Parker was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed woodworking with his Grandfather (Jim Kindron), playing baseball, fishing, camping, hiking, spending time with family, making us all laugh, and of course anything that has to do with rockets and space, especially black holes. Parker was one of the smartest people we know. He was so full of life and there was never a dull moment with him.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO