FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBBJ
Weakley County Schools honor their principals with series of videos
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One local school district is spotlighting the hard work of their leaders. October marks National School Principals Month, an opportunity to celebrate and honor school principals for their visionary leadership and tireless pursuit of students’ success. Throughout October, Weakley County Schools released a series...
WBBJ
FHU scholars showcase scientific projects to peers
HENDERSON, Tenn. — After months of research, Freed-Hardeman University scholars showcase their scientific findings to their peers during the annual University Scholars Day. “This is something we do once a year where we allow faculty and students to kind of showcase their work and research they have going on,” said Joe Deweese, Professor and Director of Undergraduate Research at FHU. “We do this through poster presentations and oral presentations as well.”
WBBJ
Jackson elementary school hosts annual pumpkin drop
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local Jackson elementary school hosted a pumpkin drop on Friday. Friday, Jackson Christian School students took part in a “Hallowstream” event with various STREAM activities throughout the day. “It’s a big day for us. We are having Hallowstream Day. We are a STEM...
WBBJ
Union University continues Bicentennial celebration with Prayer Breakfast
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university continues their Bicentennial celebration with the community by joining together in prayer. Union University students, staff and alumni came together for a morning of prayer. “To praise God for his past faithfulness, to praise God for his present faithfulness, and to praise God...
WBBJ
Luncheon held to celebrate Disability Employment Awareness Month
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Old Country Store hosted a luncheon on Thursday in celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month. The purpose of the luncheon was to engage community leaders, service providers, and employers in a conversation about employing persons with disabilities. National Disability Employment Awareness Month is also...
WBBJ
Governor joins West Tennessee broadband expansion celebrations
JACKSON, Tenn. — Businesses gathered in celebration of broadband expansion on Friday. Gov. Bill Lee arrived at the gathering and shared his joy in being apart of the celebration. “Grateful to be here in Jackson, celebrating broadband expansion in West Tennessee. It’s very exciting what all is happening throughout...
WBBJ
Benton County mayor attends meeting on Blue Oval City
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The mayor of Benton County headed westward for a meeting about Blue Oval City on Wednesday. A news release says that Mayor Mark Ward went to Covington for the meeting on the multi-billion dollar project. Ward said:. “I see our active participation in these types...
WBBJ
Fundraiser held for Veterans Volunteer Honor Guard
JACKSON, Tenn. — A fundraiser was held Thursday evening for the Veterans Volunteer Honor Guard. The event was held in north Jackson and was open to the public with a suggested minimum donation of $25. The proceeds from the fundraiser will help cover the costs of the Volunteer Honor...
WBBJ
Local organization hosts dinner for first responders
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization handed out free meals to first responders. Birth Choice, a prolife organization that helps new mothers, gave out free meals to first responders in Madison County. The event is to honor first responders by allowing them to come to the from 4 p.m....
WBBJ
JEA, TVA partner to help with customer utility bills
JACKSON, Tenn. — A partnership between two agencies is bringing help to West Tennessee. According to a news release, the Jackson Energy Authority and the Tennessee Valley Authority have each put $25,000 into a program called UTILICARE. The release says that the fund, which is managed by the Southwest...
WBBJ
Tyson Foods to donate over 1,300 meals in Union City on Friday
UNION CITY, Tenn. — Tyson Foods is preparing to donate over 1,300 meals to families in West Tennessee. Tyson’s annual Community Feed event will take place Friday, October 28 in Union City. Beginning at 5 p.m. at the Obion County Farmers Market Pavilion, volunteers will be on-site handing...
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on October 27, 2022
LARISSA FERNANDES DE PAULA. In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint which is Sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant, LARISSA FERNANDES DE PAULA, are unknown and cannot be ascertained by the diligent search and inquiry made to that end. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED that Publication Notice issue...
WBBJ
LIFELINE hosts its 2022 Vein Drain blood drive
JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday, LIFELINE had their Vein Drain Blood Drive, an annual event that dates back several years. “This is our annual Vein Drain. We have been doing this for years. Our donors love it. They love to dress up in costumes. Our LIFELINE team loves to dress up and to see our donors that are regular eight week committed donors, and we have lots of first-time donors too that we are welcoming into the LIFELINE family,” said Melinda Reid, the Marketing Manager for LIFELINE Blood Services.
WBBJ
Models walk the runway for a cure in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Thursday night, an organization walked the runway for a cure. The American Cancer Society hosted a fundraiser event for breast cancer awareness Friday. The fundraiser is called Runway for a Cure. This event has been going on...
WBBJ
‘Phantom of the Opera’ coming to West Tennessee
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — “The Phantom of the Opera” is coming to Huntingdon in November!. The musical performance is bringing with it timeless songs such as “The Phantom of the Opera,” “All I Ask of You,” “Masquerade,” and “Music of the Night.”
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Madison County, TN
Tennessee is renowned for many things, including music and one of the world's best whiskeys. However, the Volunteer State offers more to those planning to explore its beauty. To witness Tennessee's beauty, travel to its rural parts, particularly Madison County. This county, with a land area of 557 square miles,...
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
Hollow Oct. 28-29 The Deanburg Haunted Hollow dates are Oct. 28-29. Admission is $10 each. Hours are 7 p.m.-midnight each night. Credit or debit cards are not accepted; cash or check with proper id only. No refunds. Children 36” or under free. Concessions and restrooms will be available. You can sit by the fire or stay inside and eat if you choose. Everyone is welcome. Proceeds go to upkeep of building and volunteer fire department.
kbsi23.com
TN man wanted in 5 counties
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
WBBJ
Benny Charles “Sonny” Roberts
Benny Charles “Sonny” Roberts, age 81, resident of La Grange, Tennessee and husband of the late Jane Eloa Lindsay Roberts, departed this life Thursday morning, October 27, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Sonny was born September 17, 1941 in Moscow, Tennessee, the son of the...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/27/22 – 10/28/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/27/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/28/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
