To increase access to sports and safe spaces for girls of color and support female coaches of color, Nike and Laureus Sport for Good USA are proud to announce Made to Play NYC Neighborhoods in central Brooklyn and the South Bronx. This initiative partners with ten grassroots play and sports organizations. At a meeting of the ten organization partners held last week at Nike’s NYC offices, representatives from Nike and Laureus discussed this three-year, $1 million pledge with the group. To increase access to sports and safe spaces for girls in and around Brownsville/East New York and Crotona/Morrisania New York, the initiative will concentrate on girls ages 7 to 14 and female coaches of color.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO