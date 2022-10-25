Read full article on original website
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police OfficersBLOCK WORK MEDIAPaterson, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com
Generations clash in new Nutley Little Theatre show
NUTLEY, NJ — “What makes great literature?” and “What makes great literature endure?” are two different questions, both of which will be addressed in Nutley Little Theatre’s upcoming production of “Third,” by Pulitzer Prize winner Wendy Wasserstein. In “Third,” college professor Laurie...
NBC New York
Rev. Calvin Butts III, Legendary NYC Pastor and Community Leader, Dies at 73
Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts III, senior pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church and one of New York City's most influential religious and community leaders, died Friday at 73. "It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved pastor, Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who peacefully transitioned in the early morning of October 28, 2022. The Butts Family & entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers," the church tweeted. No cause of death was given.
fox5ny.com
Rev. Calvin Butts, pastor of Harlem's Abyssinian Baptist Church dies
NEW YORK - Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who was the pastor at Harlem's historic Abyssinian Baptist Church has died, the church announced on Friday. "The Butts Family and entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers for us in our bereavement," a statement read. Butts spent 50 years...
New York Rapper " Mula Migz " drops his new music video " Tik Tok "
Mula Migz is a rising artist born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He always enjoyed music during his early life, where he found a love for rap music. His background in the US and love for music, his sound is fresh and dynamic, which is showcased on his brand-new EP, Outta This World.
Complex
‘SNL’ Alum Chris Redd Allegedly Assaulted and Hospitalized Before NYC Comedy Show
Chris Redd didn’t make it to his comedy show on Wednesday night in New York City. TMZ reports that when the Saturday Night Live alum pulled up to the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village, he was allegedly assaulted by a random person. Redd was transported to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan and has since been treated and released.
essexnewsdaily.com
Montclair State University and Bloomfield College announce merger plans
BLOOMFIELD / MONTCLAIR, NJ — Bloomfield College and Montclair State University announced on Oct. 26 that the presidents of each institution have been authorized by their boards of trustees to sign an agreement and plan of merger. This document sets forth the terms and conditions under which the two institutions will merge, and advances plans to create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.”
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex Photo Club to hear presentation on mushrooms and fungi
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex Photo Club will hold its first meeting of the month on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom for members and the public. Attendees will listen to a presentation on photographing mushrooms and fungi from Megan Madden, who has worked on assignments for Belgian Boys, Healthline and Milk Bar food products, as well as Facebook and Instagram. She is an art director, photographer and stop motion animator. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology, is a published author and has in-depth knowledge of fungi in Vermont.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bianca Morrison
Bianca Morrison, 87 years old, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday October 22, 2022, in Bloomfield, NJ. Born in Pietrasanta, Italy, and lived most of her life in Bloomfield, NJ, Bianca was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was devoted to her family.
essexnewsdaily.com
South Orange Middle is first school in Essex to attain River-Friendly Certification
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange–Maplewood School District announced Oct. 27 that South Orange Middle School received River-Friendly Certification through a partnership with Rahway River Watershed Association. The River-Friendly School Program helps teachers, students and school leaders reduce water pollution while creating new teaching opportunities, enhancing wildlife...
thepositivecommunity.com
Lionsgate to Build $100 Million Studio in Newark
The backdrop for many successful movies and television shows, Newark’s film credits include The Joker and The Dark Knight Rises of the Batman franchise, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the HBO series “The Plot Against America,” based on the novel by Philip Roth and Queen Latifah’s TV series The Equalizer.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County honors two Italian Americans as Stars of Essex County
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. hosted the 2022 Essex County Italian American Heritage Month celebration on Friday, Oct. 21, in the Essex County Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Building in Newark. During the event, DiVincenzo recognized Ralph A. LaRossa, president and CEO of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., and Kristen Gengaro, president of CDM New York, as “Stellas della Contea di Essex,” or Stars of Essex County. The honor recognizes them for their commitment to improving the lives of all residents and their community involvement.
thepositivecommunity.com
Moving Education Forward in Newark
For too long we have not taken a holistic stakeholder approach to education in our cities, instead remaining in our silos that do not benefit our most important asset, our children. In Newark, while our schools have markedly improved, we recognize the myriad of barriers that still exist. We have...
thesource.com
Nike and Laureus USA Team for NYC Made To Play Neighborhoods in Central Brooklyn and South Bronx
To increase access to sports and safe spaces for girls of color and support female coaches of color, Nike and Laureus Sport for Good USA are proud to announce Made to Play NYC Neighborhoods in central Brooklyn and the South Bronx. This initiative partners with ten grassroots play and sports organizations. At a meeting of the ten organization partners held last week at Nike’s NYC offices, representatives from Nike and Laureus discussed this three-year, $1 million pledge with the group. To increase access to sports and safe spaces for girls in and around Brownsville/East New York and Crotona/Morrisania New York, the initiative will concentrate on girls ages 7 to 14 and female coaches of color.
Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing
TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
New report shines spotlight on enduring stain of slavery in NY
The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration, in Montgomery, Alabama, displays the history of slavery and racism in America. A new report and museum exhibit trains a spotlight on New York's leading role in the transatlantic slave trade. The study by the Equal Justice Initiative calls enslavement a "defining feature" of the Empire State. [ more › ]
Director finds some closure through a film based on his life
“Wow! Back in Jersey,” director Elegance Bratton said. “Every time I think I'm out of here you guys pull me back in.”. Director Elegance Bratton with his award at the Montclair Film Festival. Photo credit: Randy Reinke/For Montclair Local. Director Elegance Bratton with his award at the Montclair...
essexnewsdaily.com
Maplewood mourns the death of Chief DeVaul
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul, 53, died Oct. 21 at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa. DeVaul will be remembered in Maplewood as a stabilizing force who became chief of the police department following an upheaval, a man who worked to improve the department’s culture and relationship with the community.
mnn.org
Racial Justice Commission: Latinos & Racial Justice Town Hall
Tune in this week on MNN to view a Town Hall conversation presented by the NYC Racial Justice Commission:. Lucia Gomez, Political Director at New York City Central Labor Council discusses the importance of the three ballot proposals for the 2022 General Elections with Ana M. Bermúdez, Commissioner of NYC Department of Probation; Grace C. Bonilla, Esq. President and CEO United Way of New York City (UWNYC); and Melissa Mark-Viverito, Former NYC City Council Speaker.
essexnewsdaily.com
Our Lady of Sorrows cross-country team excels at Holy Trinity Invitational
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — With nearly perfect attendance, the Our Lady of Sorrows cross-country team had the best performance of its season at the 20th annual Holy Trinity School Cross Country Invitational on Sunday, Oct. 23. An unusual format pitted single-grade runners against one another, rather than the usual two-grade format.
Newark , October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
