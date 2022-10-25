ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Questions remain after prosecutors identify double homicide suspect in killing of two Stowers Institute researchers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Unanswered questions remain after prosecutors announced a man who was responsible for a double homicide was found dead 15 days after the homicides during an apparent murder-suicide. Prosecutors say evidence revealed 42-year-old Kevin Ray Moore killed two Stowers Institute researchers inside a Kansas City apartment...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Liberty Woman Arrested For Warrant, Weed, & Paraphernalia

A Liberty woman was arrested Thursday evening in Daviess County after being discovered to have an arrest warrant as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Liberty resident Tara L. Lawson was arrested at 7:04 P.M. Thursday on an outstanding felony Clay County arrest warrant for a probation violation for class E felony resisting arrest by fleeing. Lawson was also discovered to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
LIBERTY, MO
KCTV 5

Platte County woman indicted for murder in June killing

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Platte County grand jury has indicted 22-year-old McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau for a Jun 28 killing of a man near Farley, Missouri. Archambeau was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and tampering with a motor vehicle. The charges stem from the June 28th killing of Taylor Hawkins, who was found shot to death at a home on Oberdiek Lane near Farley.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests woman in Daviess County

A woman from Liberty was arrested in Daviess County Thursday night and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The highway patrol said 40-year-old Tara Lawson was wanted on a Clay County felony warrant for probation violation – resisting arrest by fleeing. The patrol also accused her of possession of...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Brookfield man on drug allegations and Caldwell County warrant

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Brookfield man in Livingston County on Friday morning, October 28 on drug-related allegations and a warrant. Fifty-eight-year-old Joseph Anderson was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. The Caldwell County misdemeanor warrant was for allegedly not wearing a seat belt.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Smithville Teen Injured in Crash Involving Deer Early This Morning

A Smithville teen suffered injuries in a Clay County crash early this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 2:00 this morning on I-435 as a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old female headed northbound. Troopers say the teen struck a deer in the road. The teen...
SMITHVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy