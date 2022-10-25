Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Details emerge in Clay County murder-suicide; suspect also linked to South American researchers' killings
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: This story contains graphic details that some may find disturbing. We’re learning new details about the man suspected of killing two South American researchers earlier this month. Prosecutors say that suspect Kevin Ray Moore caused the deaths of 24-year-old Camila Behrensen, of Buenos...
KCTV 5
Questions remain after prosecutors identify double homicide suspect in killing of two Stowers Institute researchers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Unanswered questions remain after prosecutors announced a man who was responsible for a double homicide was found dead 15 days after the homicides during an apparent murder-suicide. Prosecutors say evidence revealed 42-year-old Kevin Ray Moore killed two Stowers Institute researchers inside a Kansas City apartment...
KCTV 5
KCPD identifies man killed in Oct. 15 shooting in 7000 block of E 113th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department has identified the man killed in a shooting Oct. 15 in the 7000 block of E 113th Street. Tony Caldwell, 64, was shot and killed just before 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 15. According to police, officers responded to a...
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating road rage incident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident that took place on southbound Interstate 35 near North Brighton Avenue and Northeast Chouteau Trafficway.
KCTV 5
Authorities: Man whose body was found in Clay County had killed researchers in fire
Kansas City’s oldest brick home is popular among paranormal investigators this time of year. Ariel Young’s family wants Britt Reid in prison for ‘hell he put them through.’ He wants probation. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. Britt Reid pleaded guilty to DWI - causing serious physical...
Troopers suspect road rage behind I-35 shooting in Kansas City
Kansas City drivers may have witnessed a road rage shooting between two drivers on Interstate 35 and Northeast Chouteau Trafficway Friday.
KMBC.com
Police are investigating a road-rage shooting on I-35 Wednesday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a road rage shooting incident on I-35 around midday Wednesday. Shortly before noon on Oct. 28, police got a call regarding an incident near the Choteau exit of I-35. It involved a black sedan and a semi-tractor trailer. An initial investigation from...
KCPD asks for help in identifying man in connection to deadly triple shooting
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in identifying a man related to a triple shooting that killed one person.
KCTV 5
Independence Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash near US 24 and Noland Road
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a box truck near US 24 and Noland Road. The crash occurred at 1:05 p.m. on Friday afternoon when an eastbound motorcycle struck a box truck that was making a left turn from westbound US 24 to an alley on the south side of the roadway.
northwestmoinfo.com
Liberty Woman Arrested For Warrant, Weed, & Paraphernalia
A Liberty woman was arrested Thursday evening in Daviess County after being discovered to have an arrest warrant as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Liberty resident Tara L. Lawson was arrested at 7:04 P.M. Thursday on an outstanding felony Clay County arrest warrant for a probation violation for class E felony resisting arrest by fleeing. Lawson was also discovered to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
KCTV 5
Leavenworth man gets nearly 10 years in prison after convicted of pointing gun at police officers
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) --- A 32-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, man has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison after being convicted of multiple counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer. Donald Sidney Barden Jr., was also convicted of a second case of residential burglary and a third case...
KCPD: Man in murder-suicide suspected of killing 2 researchers
Prosecutors say Kansas City police have determined the man in a Clay County murder-suicide is the suspect in the deaths of two researchers.
KCTV 5
Platte County woman indicted for murder in June killing
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Platte County grand jury has indicted 22-year-old McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau for a Jun 28 killing of a man near Farley, Missouri. Archambeau was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and tampering with a motor vehicle. The charges stem from the June 28th killing of Taylor Hawkins, who was found shot to death at a home on Oberdiek Lane near Farley.
KCTV 5
Police ask public for help after two suspects seen on video assaulting victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport Sunday morning. The Kansas City Police Department tweeted police are looking for two men involved the aggravated assault that occurred just before 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Anyone with information...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests woman in Daviess County
A woman from Liberty was arrested in Daviess County Thursday night and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The highway patrol said 40-year-old Tara Lawson was wanted on a Clay County felony warrant for probation violation – resisting arrest by fleeing. The patrol also accused her of possession of...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Brookfield man on drug allegations and Caldwell County warrant
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Brookfield man in Livingston County on Friday morning, October 28 on drug-related allegations and a warrant. Fifty-eight-year-old Joseph Anderson was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. The Caldwell County misdemeanor warrant was for allegedly not wearing a seat belt.
northwestmoinfo.com
Smithville Teen Injured in Crash Involving Deer Early This Morning
A Smithville teen suffered injuries in a Clay County crash early this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 2:00 this morning on I-435 as a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old female headed northbound. Troopers say the teen struck a deer in the road. The teen...
KCPD ask for public's help in identifying suspect in pistol-whipping in Westport
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, released a video with hopes of identifying suspects involved in an alleged pistol-whipping in Westport over the weekend.
KCTV 5
Suspect fatally shot by US Marshals Service in KCMO, investigation underway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after the U.S. Marshals Service fatally shot a suspect in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon. Missouri State Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation. According to MSHP, the U.S. Marshals Service was serving a warrant in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine...
Police identify man who died in shooting at Independence home Tuesday night
A man died in a shooting that happened in Independence on Tuesday night. At around 8:15 p.m., Independence police responded to the 800 block N. Park Avenue on reports of a shooting.
