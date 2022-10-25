ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Cakes Da Killa: Svengali review – lusty tribute to queer dance pioneers

In the early 2010s, New Jersey-born rapper Cakes Da Killa started making distinctive hip-hop-meets-house that revelled in the pursuit of pleasure. Back then a rare example of an openly queer rapper, Cakes – real name Rashard Bradshaw – wasn’t exactly operating in the limelight; however, much queer culture has hit the mainstream in recent years.
DoYouRemember?

Matthew Perry Opens Up About Breakup With Julia Roberts

Matthew Perry is discussing it all in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, including some of his high-profile relationships. Among them, the one he had with actress Julia Roberts in the ’90s after she appeared in an episode of Friends, the two of them dating for a while at the time.

