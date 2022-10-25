CENTURY FARMS: From Sunne to Sunde, long history for Waseca County farm

A sixth generation owner, Sharon Bishop has continued an amazing family farm legacy as one of this year’s Minnesota Farm Bureau sesquicentennial farms in Waseca County.

Known as the Sunde Family Farm, the property is located in New Richland Township and has been part of Sharon’s family since 1856 — five years before the start of the American Civll War.

The rich history of the farm began with the arrival of Hans Oleson Sunne, who moved westward from Rock County in Wisconsin with a group of 8 families of Norwegian immigrants. A widower, Sunne was already in his early 70s when he made the move to Minnesota but the allure of quality land that was available for homesteading was an attraction. Prior to his move to the United States, Hans Oleson Sunne had served in the military in Norway and also worked as a ferryman there.

“It was the rich land,” Sharon said about her ancestors interest in moving to the area. “According to the story, they moved through Wisconsin into Minnesota and when they reached what they considered “rich land” they settled there.”

The new settlement was north of St. Olaf Lake (previously Lake Norway) and near the Le Sueur River.

Hans Sunne received a land grant for the 160-acre property, which is located in section 11 of New Richland Township. He started the farm but soon needed assistance as his health was declining. A call went out to his son Ole Hanson Sunne, who was still residing in Wisconsin.

Ole Sunne and his wife Margaret arrived in Minnesota with their six children to help on the farm in 1858 and later assumed ownership of the land in 1860. The couple helped develop the farm during the time of their ownership from 1860 to 1882. Their youngest son, Sam was born soon after they arrived at the farm. He was the one who began using the name Sunde instead of Sunne.

As the youngest son, Sam Sunde lived on the farm for all 84 years of his life and is buried in the cemetery of the Le Sueur River Lutheran Church cemetery near his family members who preceded him. He took over ownership of the land in 1882 and continued on the farm until his death.

One of Sam and Marie Sunde’s 11 children, Walter (who is the fourth generation) and his wife Nora purchased the farm and operated the land until health problems forced him to give up farming in the late 1950s. Nora became the owner after Walter died in 1959.

The fifth generation who lived on the Sunde Farm was Marlys Loken, who was the daughter of Walter and Nora Sunde. Marlys Loken and her husband Arnold moved onto the farm in 1946 to help Marlys’ parents (Walter and Nora Sunde) work the property. The Loken’s farmed the land and went on to own the property from 1976 to 2014 after the passing of Nora Sunde.

The farm was diversified during the time the Loken’s worked the property. They milked cows and raised pigs along with harvesting corn, oats, hay and soy beans. They had one daughter Sharon who would become the sixth generation of the family to live on the farm during her childhood years.

Marlys and Arnold Loken eventually retired from farming the land around 1967 and started to rent out the land to nearby farmer Al Hagen. The couple continued to make the farm property their home until they moved to New Richland in 1980.

“My dad rented the land to Al Hagen who has rented the farm ever since. He is a good renter.” Sharon said of the association with Hagen. “He has a partnership with his son Caleb so when Al retires we hope Caleb will continue renting the farmland.”

Sharon has fond memories of growing up on the farm and attending school in New Richland where she graduated from what was then, New Richland Hartland High School. Her career interests did not include farming so she attended the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities and earned a degree in mathematics. After graduation, Sharon taught for seven years in the Twin Cities suburb of Fridley until she married Barry Bishop. When they moved to Winona, Sharon continued teaching in Peterson, Minn.

A native of Hudson, Wisconsin, Barry Bishop attended Richfield High School in the Twin Cities and later graduated from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. After a stint in the service, Barry went to work for Federated Insurance. He was out in the field at locations throughout the midwest (Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin).

“We met when I was working for Federated Insurance. We were married in 1976 at Le Sueur River Lutheran Church. We lived in Winona and I continued to work in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa. A promotion in the home office in 1977 brought us back here to Owatonna, which is closer to the farm,” Barry Bishop said.

The Bishop’s currently reside in Owatonna and still rent out the Sunde Family farm land to Al Hagen, who farms the land with his son. Most of the original farm structures are no longer standing on the property with the exception of the house, which had structural changes made to it after it was sold to new owners.

One of the lasting connections that the Sunde family has to the New Richland area is the Le Sueur River Lutheran Church. The church has been a cornerstone of the community for more than 150 years.

“Hans Oleson Sunne donated an acre and a half of land for the church. In 1862 an oak-log church was built by volunteers and was completed the next year. After more people came to the area, they built the church (in 1875),” Sharon Bishop said. “All six generations lived on the farm and attended the church. They were born, baptized, confirmed and married there. Our first daughter was even baptized there because we had just moved to Owatonna.”

Sharon and Barry are not sure if their two daughters will want to carry on the legacy of keeping the farm in the family. If they do, it could mean a continuous family ownership of the land that would push two centuries and seven generations of Hans Oleson Sunne’s descents… and who knows, maybe one of Sharon and Barry's four grandchildren will continue the legacy as well?

“As years go on, it is impressive to me to have the farm with 166 years in one family. If our daughters want to continue ownership, that will get us up to 200 years” Barry said.

In the near future, the Sunde family farm will continue to add years past its newly minted sesquicentennial status as the current owners have no intention of ending their family’s legacy in New Richland township.

“No one is going to buy that property as long as Sharon is alive,” Barry Bishop said of his wife’s keen desire to hold on to the family farm.