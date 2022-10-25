Keynote: Implementing Strategy, Leadership and Technology with a Chief Nursing Informatics Officer. October 28, 2022: The Chief Nursing Informatics Officer stands between two worlds. The nursing world and the IT world. And they have to speak both languages. This is why this role plays such an integral part in healthcare. Rosemary Ventura, CNIO at University of Rochester Medical Center shares her strategies, leadership and visions of how she balances the work of her and her team to drive strategic initiatives across the organization. What are the foundational elements for optimal clinician and patient experiences?

