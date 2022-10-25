ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rsvplive.ie

New study reveals what your dog's breed says about you

If you have a badly behaving pup, it might be time to look at yourself rather than scolding it. A study has shown that dogs behave like their owners, so if you have a naughty dog, it could say something about you!. For the research, more than 1,500 current and...
WBBJ

Pet of the Week: Milo

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
topdogtips.com

Hybrid Dog Breeds: Adorable Crossbred Canines

Don't know the difference between a purebred and a mixed breed?. And what about those hybrid dogs everyone keeps talking about?. Making a decision can be overwhelming. That's why I'm here to help you guys out. There is no need to fret, as this is your ultimate guide to everything...
ohmymag.co.uk

This extremely emaciated mama dog had her puppies taken away, then dumped

Dogs feel strongly about their puppies, and it’s impossible to imagine what this new mama pup has been through after she had been separated from her furballs and dumped in the forest. The neglected pooch is currently cared for by the vets while the whereabouts of her puppies are...
pethelpful.com

New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love

It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
MAGNOLIA, TX
moneytalksnews.com

The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills

We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
Terry Mansfield

Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets

Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
active.com

The Best Dog Beds for Your Furry Friend

How to Train Your Dog to Run With You | Best Hiking Gear for Dogs | Best Dog Harnesses | Best Dog Foods | Best Dog Leashes | Best Dog Balls | Best Dog Frisbees | Best Dog Backpacks | Best Dog Toys | Best Dog Beds | Best Dog Treadmills.
CNET

A Vet's List of Worst Cat Breeds: 'I Could Never Support Their Breeding'

Ben Simpson-Vernon, a veterinarian in England, went viral recently with two TikTok videos. The first listed the five dog breeds he'd never choose (sorry, pugs), and the second listed five dog breeds he would pick (yay for mongrels!). So of course he had to eventually turn to our feline friends.
CNET

The Top Four Cat Breeds a Veterinarian Would Never Choose

Ben Simpson-Vernon, a veterinarian in England, went viral recently with two TikTok videos. The first listed the five dog breeds he'd never choose (sorry, pugs), and the second listed five dog breeds he would pick (yay for mongrels!). So of course he had to eventually turn to our feline friends.
DogTime

Dozens of Neglected Dogs Discovered in England

A raid by the RSPCA and police has discovered dozens of neglected animals at an illegal dog breeding operation in England. Tragically, some of the neglected dogs had to be euthanized. After pet parents alerted the RSPCA about dogs they bought from a woman and her daughter at a farm...
thetrek.co

Unleashed Dogs And Inconsiderate Owners

I guessed it wasn’t just me. Per the PCTA, “We’ve all been startled by an unleashed dog running at us while on trail.” I’ve been harassed by several unleashed dogs on trail and plenty of them around town. It’s happened so many times that I couldn’t help but notice the similarities between these incidents. (I’ll get back to writing about the PCT in just a moment.)
The Dogington Post

Dealing With Dogs and Thunders

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Seeing your pet companion struggle with a fear of thunder is heartbreaking. If your dog is terrified of thunderstorms, you may notice that he or she hides in a small area, shakes or trembles, barks, howls, whines, paces restlessly, drools, or exhibits destructive behavior.

