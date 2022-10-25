ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Trump biographer predicts his lawyers will accuse ex-Trump Org. exec Allen Weisselberg of lying

By Sarah Burris
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ejuf_0im6ezlh00

Allen Weisselberg behind Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. (Getty/Timothy A. Clary)

The Trump Organization fraud trial began in New York on Monday with jury selection and once that is in place, they'll begin with the case against the former president's company allegedly giving out sweet perks that were never taxed.

"I think they're going to be worried about Allen Weissberg because Allen was Fred Trump's accountant before he was Donald Trump's CFO, and he knows where all the financial bodies are buried, and I think they're worried about his testimony to the point that they've already signaled they're going to accuse him of lying," said Trump biographer Tim O'Brien, who has been sued by Trump.

He went on to explain that it's an "extraordinary posture" for Trump's legal team to take given Allen Weisselberg has done everything possible not to sell out the Trumps. But his testimony will be critical in the case.

"It doesn't really behoove the Trump Organization to alienate Allen Weisselberg but they've chosen to go that route and I think it suggests they understand how damaging he could be. He's the wildcard in all of this," said O'Brien. "I think, Cy Vance, Alvin Bragg's predecessor, left a gigantic problem and headache he should have resolved before he left office because the Manhattan D.A.'s own lawyers were divided on whether to indict Donald Trump. They weren't sure -- there was a faction in the office that believed they had the evidence and another faction that didn't. Bragg has backed away from that. They've indicted the Trump Organization — the business and they've, obviously, indicted Allen Weisselberg. Trump himself is not at risk here."

He explained that the company likely isn't going to be as at risk as it will be from the New York attorney general's case, calling that an "authentically existential risk."

"But Allen Weisselberg is just a humongous wild card because he knows things that go beyond what is in the purview of the court, financial fraud or sketchy reimbursement of $1.7 or so million. But he knows a lot of other things, and I think one of the interesting dynamics to watch here is whether Allen Weisselberg starts to spill more than anyone expected him to," anticipated O'Brien.

Watch video below or at this link.

Comments / 127

Joan Castle
3d ago

WHEN ONE ASSOCIATES WITH INSURRECTIONIST frump, they can be well assured they will end up under the BUS! CANT DO THE TIME, DONT DO THE CRIME

Reply(25)
92
Sheila Walker
3d ago

It him it her but it never me it's witch hunt, those words of the biggest liar on the planet Donald Trump everybody is guilty of doing wrong but Donald Trump and his family with one exception Mary Trump is guilty Don- Con said so.🤣😅😅😅🤣🤣

Reply
52
90807
3d ago

while they serve Trump and commit fraud and crimes for him they are invaluable. when they get caught up you are on your own. he distance discredits everyone. all his minions are weak minded.

Reply
34
Related
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump’s Reaction to New York Lawsuit Is Very Different From Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As Donald Trump and his eldest kids Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric tend to their $250 million business fraud lawsuit in New York, the three adult children are handling the legal situation in their own unique ways. Ivanka is choosing a much different strategy than her brothers by completely ignoring the drama publicly.
NEW YORK STATE
shefinds

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump wanted large stakes in their father's media company even though they were barely involved, co-founder says: 'They were coming in and asking for a handout'

Will Wilkerson, co-founder of Trump's media company, filed an SEC whistleblower complaint in August. Wilkerson detailed his allegations to The Washington Post, including some about the Trump family. Wilkerson told the Post Trump's adult sons wanted stakes, describing it as "asking for a handout." Former President Donald Trump's two adult...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheWrap

Roger Stone Says Jared Kushner Has an IQ of 70, Calls Ivanka Trump an ‘Abortionist Bitch’ in New Footage (Video)

Stone, a shadowy, 70-year-old conservative operative who dresses and often behaves like a cartoonish super-villain, was recorded exploding (at who, nobody knows for sure) after learning that he wouldn’t receive a pardon in the post-Jan. 6 madness. (Trump had already pardoned him once before, shortly before he was set to service a prison sentence.) The Daily Beast obtained the footage, which is from an upcoming documentary. Stone can be seen in the back of a car, screaming into a cell phone.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Now Trump is openly challenging the feds to indict him: Just say yes, DOJ

After watching Donald Trump's two back-to-back rallies this weekend, one in Nevada and another in Arizona, it's hard to escape the idea that he must want to be prosecuted. It's unimaginable that anyone who is under investigation by the FBI would say the things he said if he didn't. Of course, most observers will simply say that it's the usual Trump hyperbole, meant to convince his followers of his innocence — but he's in the maw of the criminal justice system now, and it doesn't work that way. Trump's running commentary must have the leadership of the Department of Justice asking themselves if there will be still be such a thing as the rule of law if he gets away with it.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Trump mocked for giving wedding speech that is all about himself: ‘How pathetic’

Donald Trump has been mocked for giving a speech at a wedding all about himself instead of speaking about the bride and groom. “I just want to say it's been an honour to be your president,” Mr Trump told the guests, according to a video tweeted by lawyer Ron Filipkowski. “And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight, that no president has done more for Israel than I had.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Newsweek

Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Steve Bannon: 'Fighting for His Country'

Donald Trump has reacted to the sentencing of Steve Bannon, saying his former White House advisor is "fighting for his Country!" The former president posted the remark on Truth Social on Sunday night two days after Bannon was sentenced to four months in jail for contempt after he refused to comply with a subpoena issued to him by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack.
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
182K+
Followers
20K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy