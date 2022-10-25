ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite

In 2014, Mogwai were quoted on a T-shirt by which metal band at Glastonbury?. CORRECT. Mogwai’s drummer Martin Bulloch’s verdict of the metal titans – ‘Metallica…they’re just shite!’ – was among several criticisms from other artists emblazoned on their ‘Glastallica’ merch shirts when they headlined the festival that year.
NME

Legendary house producer Mighty Mouse dies “suddenly”

DJ and producer Mighty Mouse has died at the age of 48. The news was shared by Defected Records yesterday (October 25), with the label writing that he had “died suddenly” from an aortic aneurysm. “We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly...
NME

Britney Spears calls out female celebrities for “shaming” women

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to share a since-deleted post criticising female celebrities for shaming women for “exposing their bodies”. The post came after Spears posted a series of semi-nude photos on her account in recent days. Britney wrote: “Don’t you just love the nerve of women...
NME

Adele raises a toast with synchronised swimmers in new music video for ‘I Drink Wine’

Adele has shared a new music video for ‘I Drink Wine’, a song lifted from her 2021 album ‘30’. The seven-minute video was directed by Joe Talbot, and follows the singer-songwriter as she floats leisurely down a river with the titular beverage in-hand. Along the way, Adele meets a group of synchronised swimmers and courts a riverside fisherman, before emerging solo from the water beside a bed of floating flowers. Poet and author Olivia Gatwood and actor Jimmie Fails also make cameo appearances in the video. Watch below:
NME

Johnny Marr Award set to support rising musical talent in Salford

A new funding award named in honour of Johnny Marr is set to support the next generation of young musicians in Salford. Launched in partnership with The Salford Foundation Trust, the Johnny Marr Award will be presented to a Salford musician aged under 25 to help further their budding career.
NME

Critics are calling ‘Barbarian’ the “most shocking horror movie of the year”

Critics have described Barbarian as the “best horror movie of the year” ahead of its release in cinemas. Written and directed by Zach Cregger, Barbarian follows Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell) who books to spend the night in a rental home in Detroit, only to find the room is already occupied by a man named Keith (Bill Skarsgård) when she arrives.
NME

Quentin Tarantino responds to Kanye West’s claim he stole idea for ‘Django Unchained’

Quentin Tarantino has dismissed Kanye West’s claim that the director stole his idea for his film Django Unchained. Earlier this month, the rapper claimed he had pitched the “Django” idea to Tarantino and Jamie Foxx as the music video for his 2005 hit ‘Gold Digger’. Django Unchained, released in 2012, followed a freed slave (played by Foxx) who works with a bounty hunter (Christoph Waltz) to rescue his wife from a plantation.
NME

Arctic Monkeys to headline Open’er Festival 2023

Arctic Monkeys have been announced as the first headliners of Open’er Festival 2023. The Sheffield four-piece will top the bill at the Polish festival next year, which will be held at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport in Gdynia from June 28-July 1, 2023. Open’er have confirmed this morning (October 28) that Arctic...
NME

Noel Gallagher on The Beatles’ cultural power: “They’re a level above”

Noel Gallagher has spoken in a new interview about The Beatles’ enduring cultural power, saying that the legendary band still remain “a level above”. The former Oasis guitarist was speaking about the band as part of Revolver Radio with Matt Wilkinson, a new Apple Music series which is celebrating the new reissue of The Beatles’ 1966 album ‘Revolver’.
NME

Charli XCX is writing a book: “There’s no deadline”

Charli XCX has spoken about the book she’s currently writing in a new interview with NME. The artist sat down with NME for this week’s Big Read to discuss the success of her most recent album ‘Crash’, the end of her major label deal and her plans for the future.
NME

Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s new version of ‘Don’t Play That Song’

Bruce Springsteen has shared his new cover of ‘Don’t Play That Song’ – you can listen to his rendition of the song below. The track forms part of Springsteen’s 21st studio album ‘Only The Strong Survive’, billed as a collection of “15 soul music greats” which is set for release on November 11 via Columbia Records.

Comments / 0

Community Policy