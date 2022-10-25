Read full article on original website
NME
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ becomes best selling album of 2022 after one week
Taylor Swift has set another record with her 10th studio album, ‘Midnights‘, becoming the latest artist to achieve an Official Chart Double, as both her album and single ‘Anti-Hero’ claim Number One on the Official Albums and Singles Chart at the same time. According to new...
NME
Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite
In 2014, Mogwai were quoted on a T-shirt by which metal band at Glastonbury?. CORRECT. Mogwai’s drummer Martin Bulloch’s verdict of the metal titans – ‘Metallica…they’re just shite!’ – was among several criticisms from other artists emblazoned on their ‘Glastallica’ merch shirts when they headlined the festival that year.
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
Charles has secret weapon in quest to freeze out Prince Harry & Andrew but there’s a rift he must mend first says expert
KING Charles’ plan to hand new roles to Princess Anne and Prince Edward will mean a significant promotion for his youngest brother - and is a long-awaited pat on the back. His Majesty wants to amend the Regency Act - last changed in 1953 - to widen his pool of ‘counsellors of state’ to stand in while he’s out of the country or unwell.
NME
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson responds to rumour Bon Scott wrote ‘Back In Black’ lyrics before death
AC/DC‘s Brian Johnson has responded to the rumour that Bon Scott wrote lyrics for the ‘Back In Black’ LP before his death. Scott fronted the legendary Australian hard rock band from 1974 until his death in 1980, with Johnson then taking over from 1980 until 2016, and again from 2018 to the present day.
NME
Legendary house producer Mighty Mouse dies “suddenly”
DJ and producer Mighty Mouse has died at the age of 48. The news was shared by Defected Records yesterday (October 25), with the label writing that he had “died suddenly” from an aortic aneurysm. “We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly...
NME
Avril Lavigne drops out of When We Were Young Festival, Death Cab and Underoath join bill
Avril Lavigne will not be performing at this weekend’s When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, as previously advertised. The 2022 festival, described as “an epic line-up of emo and rock bands from the past two decades”, was announced earlier this year with My Chemical Romance and Paramore topping the bill.
NME
Britney Spears calls out female celebrities for “shaming” women
Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to share a since-deleted post criticising female celebrities for shaming women for “exposing their bodies”. The post came after Spears posted a series of semi-nude photos on her account in recent days. Britney wrote: “Don’t you just love the nerve of women...
NME
Adele raises a toast with synchronised swimmers in new music video for ‘I Drink Wine’
Adele has shared a new music video for ‘I Drink Wine’, a song lifted from her 2021 album ‘30’. The seven-minute video was directed by Joe Talbot, and follows the singer-songwriter as she floats leisurely down a river with the titular beverage in-hand. Along the way, Adele meets a group of synchronised swimmers and courts a riverside fisherman, before emerging solo from the water beside a bed of floating flowers. Poet and author Olivia Gatwood and actor Jimmie Fails also make cameo appearances in the video. Watch below:
NME
Johnny Marr Award set to support rising musical talent in Salford
A new funding award named in honour of Johnny Marr is set to support the next generation of young musicians in Salford. Launched in partnership with The Salford Foundation Trust, the Johnny Marr Award will be presented to a Salford musician aged under 25 to help further their budding career.
NME
Critics are calling ‘Barbarian’ the “most shocking horror movie of the year”
Critics have described Barbarian as the “best horror movie of the year” ahead of its release in cinemas. Written and directed by Zach Cregger, Barbarian follows Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell) who books to spend the night in a rental home in Detroit, only to find the room is already occupied by a man named Keith (Bill Skarsgård) when she arrives.
NME
Quentin Tarantino responds to Kanye West’s claim he stole idea for ‘Django Unchained’
Quentin Tarantino has dismissed Kanye West’s claim that the director stole his idea for his film Django Unchained. Earlier this month, the rapper claimed he had pitched the “Django” idea to Tarantino and Jamie Foxx as the music video for his 2005 hit ‘Gold Digger’. Django Unchained, released in 2012, followed a freed slave (played by Foxx) who works with a bounty hunter (Christoph Waltz) to rescue his wife from a plantation.
NME
Arctic Monkeys to headline Open’er Festival 2023
Arctic Monkeys have been announced as the first headliners of Open’er Festival 2023. The Sheffield four-piece will top the bill at the Polish festival next year, which will be held at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport in Gdynia from June 28-July 1, 2023. Open’er have confirmed this morning (October 28) that Arctic...
NME
Noel Gallagher on The Beatles’ cultural power: “They’re a level above”
Noel Gallagher has spoken in a new interview about The Beatles’ enduring cultural power, saying that the legendary band still remain “a level above”. The former Oasis guitarist was speaking about the band as part of Revolver Radio with Matt Wilkinson, a new Apple Music series which is celebrating the new reissue of The Beatles’ 1966 album ‘Revolver’.
NME
Stephen Colbert pokes fun at Liz Truss: “That’s not a term in office, that’s a juice cleanse”
US talks show host Stephen Colbert poked fun at former Prime Minister Liz Truss during his opening monologue on The Late Show. Truss lasted 44 days as leader of the Conservative party – the shortest ever stint for a UK Prime Minister. Rishi Sunak was officially named her successor on Tuesday (October 25) after meeting with King Charles III.
NME
Charli XCX is writing a book: “There’s no deadline”
Charli XCX has spoken about the book she’s currently writing in a new interview with NME. The artist sat down with NME for this week’s Big Read to discuss the success of her most recent album ‘Crash’, the end of her major label deal and her plans for the future.
NME
Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s new version of ‘Don’t Play That Song’
Bruce Springsteen has shared his new cover of ‘Don’t Play That Song’ – you can listen to his rendition of the song below. The track forms part of Springsteen’s 21st studio album ‘Only The Strong Survive’, billed as a collection of “15 soul music greats” which is set for release on November 11 via Columbia Records.
NME
Watch a reporter drop over 20 references to Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ during traffic update
A reporter known for dropping references to popular artists’ songs during her traffic updates has once again gone viral, with a recent road report heavily drawing on titles from Taylor Swift‘s new album ‘Midnights’. The feat took place during a live broadcast on Friday (October 21),...
NME
Sheryl Crow recalls “awful” Woodstock ’99: “It was debauched right from the beginning”
Sheryl Crow has reflected on her “awful” experience at Woodstock ’99, recalling the moment that forced her to cut her performance short. The recent three-part Netflix documentary Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 revealed details of the chaotic three days of looting, arson and sexual assault that ensued at the third incarnation of the legendary festival.
