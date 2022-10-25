Adele has shared a new music video for ‘I Drink Wine’, a song lifted from her 2021 album ‘30’. The seven-minute video was directed by Joe Talbot, and follows the singer-songwriter as she floats leisurely down a river with the titular beverage in-hand. Along the way, Adele meets a group of synchronised swimmers and courts a riverside fisherman, before emerging solo from the water beside a bed of floating flowers. Poet and author Olivia Gatwood and actor Jimmie Fails also make cameo appearances in the video. Watch below:

2 DAYS AGO