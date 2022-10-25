BOULDER, Colorado — Arizona State's latest Pac-12 showdown was a unique one. Not only did it feature games between two teams headed by interim coaches, but it also was one in which both schools started their backup quarterback. It was ASU prevailing 42-34 in front of 40,334 at Folsom Field. ASU (3-5, 2-3) led 28-17...

