Conner Weigman Era Begins: Texas A&M Freshman QB Gives Aggies Chance In Loss To Ole Miss
It's offically Conner Weigman's time in Aggieland.
The Toxicity of Jimbo Fisher
In Lead Columnist Kyle Golik's Sunday Feature, he looks at the downfalls of Jimbo Fisher on and off the field...
Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder overtake Mavs for 117-111 OT win
DALLAS — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points, and Oklahoma City erased an eight-point deficit in the final two minutes of regulation in a 117-111 overtime victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. The Mavericks turned a one-point deficit after three quarters into a 15-point lead without Luka Doncic,...
5 takeaways from Arizona State's offensive explosion, win over Colorado
BOULDER, Colorado — Arizona State's latest Pac-12 showdown was a unique one. Not only did it feature games between two teams headed by interim coaches, but it also was one in which both schools started their backup quarterback. It was ASU prevailing 42-34 in front of 40,334 at Folsom Field. ASU (3-5, 2-3) led 28-17...
Sophia Smith sparkles as Portland Thorns capture record third NWSL title
The Portland Thorns are National Women’s Soccer League champions for a record third time after winning 2-0 over the Kansas City Current before a near-sellout crowd at Audi Field in the nation’s capital on Saturday night. The brace of goals came from burgeoning US star Sophia Smith and...
