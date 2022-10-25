ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Five Chinese Nationals Seized At Bergen Porsche Dealership In ID Theft, Forgery Case

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NkAMO_0im6eh7r00
LEFT to RIGHT: Weifa Huang, Jhong Chen, Yuxian Li, Wulin Zhang, Kai Wang Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / INSET: BCJ

Five Chinese nationals remained held in the Bergen County Jail on ID theft and forgery charges, among other offenses, after one of them tried to lease a Porsche with a stolen New York driver's license, authorities said.

Four men accompanied Yuxian Li, 32, as she tried to lease the vehicle at Porsche Englewood on Grand Avenue, records show.

Police were called and took all five into custody after reportedly finding various pieces of evidence of ID and credit card theft, among other offenses.

The men were identified as Jhong Chen, 23; Kai Wang, 25; Wulin Zhang, 29, and Weifa Huang, 47.

All four and Li are all citizens of the People's Republic of China and spoke only Mandarin, records show.

Local police charged members of the group with offenses that include forgery, credit card theft, ID theft, possession of altered checks, wrongful impersonation, fraudulent use of credit cards and hindering apprehension.

Thirteen people, including members of China’s security and intelligence services, have been charged with trying to recruit professors and others in the United States to act as agents for their country, federal authorities in New Jersey and elsewhere announced. READ MORE....

to follow Daily Voice Englewood and receive free news updates.

Comments / 99

Andres Ripoll
3d ago

They only spoke Mandarín, how the hell they tried to pull off their fraudulent transaction?, it's very obvious they are not too smart!

Reply(3)
10
Mckeon Charles Sr.
3d ago

China is able to do what it is doing here in the United States because they have the blessing of the Jelly Brain Biden administration, The WEF / OWG and The Democratic Party..... Vote Red This November 8th Or America Is Done.....

Reply(11)
17
Idele Dawson
3d ago

Great job! Make sure the are served bologna sandwiches each & every day

Reply(4)
12
Related
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Check-Cashing Robbery Netted $700K: Prosecutor

An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with committing a daytime robbery of a West Long Branch check-cashing business that netted $700,000, authorities said. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Daily Voice

Operative Who Laundered $2.5M In Drug Money Through NJ, NY Gets Nearly 10 Years, No Parole

A Puerto Rican man must spend nearly a decade in federal prison for laundering more than $2.5 million in drug proceeds through New Jersey and New York. Osvaldo Villegas Rivera, 57, of Rio Piedras, conspired with others to move the money from Miami to Venezuela between 2017 and 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a release on Friday, Oct. 28.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

New Rochelle Robbery Suspect Slams Car Into Police Crusier During Pursuit

A suspect who police say was involved in multiple robbery incidents in Westchester County intentionally drove his car into a police cruiser during a pursuit, police said. On Thursday, Oct. 27, around 6 p.m., police responded to a reported burglary incident at a New Rochelle residence on Morgan Street and found that the suspect had left the scene without entering the home, according to police.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Cops Find 13 Credit Cards Owned By 5 Different People On Sussex County Man Stopped On Rt. 206

A Sussex County man stopped for a Route 206 traffic violation was later arrested for having 13 credit cards belonging to five different people, authorities said. Dominick J. Fernandez was charged with credit card theft, possession of a prescription drug, open container of alcohol, fictitious registration, and several other motor vehicle offenses, Byram Township Police said in a release on Friday, Oct. 28.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrests Made In Killing Of NJ Hoops Star Letrell Duncan

A 22-year-old man and teen boy have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old North Jersey basketball standout Letrell Duncan, authorities said. Duncan, 16, of East Orange, was walking with friends when he was approached by two young men on Monday, Oct. 3, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
392K+
Followers
57K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy