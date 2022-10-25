Five Chinese Nationals Seized At Bergen Porsche Dealership In ID Theft, Forgery Case

LEFT to RIGHT: Weifa Huang, Jhong Chen, Yuxian Li, Wulin Zhang, Kai Wang Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / INSET: BCJ

Five Chinese nationals remained held in the Bergen County Jail on ID theft and forgery charges, among other offenses, after one of them tried to lease a Porsche with a stolen New York driver's license, authorities said.

Four men accompanied Yuxian Li, 32, as she tried to lease the vehicle at Porsche Englewood on Grand Avenue, records show.

Police were called and took all five into custody after reportedly finding various pieces of evidence of ID and credit card theft, among other offenses.

The men were identified as Jhong Chen, 23; Kai Wang, 25; Wulin Zhang, 29, and Weifa Huang, 47.

All four and Li are all citizens of the People's Republic of China and spoke only Mandarin, records show.

Local police charged members of the group with offenses that include forgery, credit card theft, ID theft, possession of altered checks, wrongful impersonation, fraudulent use of credit cards and hindering apprehension.

