3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com
Louisiana company tries to ease the teacher shortage one 'guest educator' at a time
Ten years ago, Teach For America alum Andre Feigler had a vision to change substitute teaching — or at least make it easier for schools to find substitutes. Tired of not taking sick days for fear that a substitute teacher would bring disruption and lead to a day of lost learning among her students, Feigler created Enriched, a company that would cultivate a flock of trained, qualified teachers and work with schools to place them.
brweeklypress.com
Frances Alexander, Former Principal of Cohn Elementary School, Earns Doctorate
WOODVILLE, Miss. – Frances Alexander, former principal of Cohn Elementary School in West Baton Rouge Parish, recently earned her Doctor of Education degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg. “I am excited that I was able to persevere and complete the doctoral program in Educational Administration,” said Alexander....
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man pleads guilty to joining Jan. 6 riot; here's where other Louisiana cases stand
An Acadiana man who posted photos to social media from inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection but denied committing any violence during the attack has landed a plea deal with federal prosecutors. Of three Louisianans charged in connection to the pro-Trump mob, he’s the first...
wbrz.com
Head of EBR school security resigns just months after taking job
BATON ROUGE - Robert McGarner, the retired BRPD deputy chief who was put in charge of security at the East Baton Rouge School System earlier this year, abruptly left the job this month. A spokesperson for the school system said that McGarner submitted his resignation letter on Oct. 14. The...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Schools holding fall teacher, paraprofessional job fair
Ascension Parish Public Schools is holding a fall job fair Nov. 10 to fill 24 current teacher openings and 13 paraprofessional openings across the district. Those wishing to secure teaching or teacher support positions for the current year should attend as well as those who will be graduating from teacher preparation programs in December and May.
brproud.com
Ernest Gaines marker in Pointe Coupee Parish stolen; reward available
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A $500 reward was set up after the disappearance of the author Ernest Gaines’s marker in Pointe Coupee Parish. Pointe Coupee Parish Government officials said the reward will be given if the marker is returned or an arrest is made. The marker...
wbrz.com
Halloween weekend festivities throughout Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - This weekend, the city of Baton Rouge has a number of festivities leading up to Halloween. Trick or Treating will take place around the capital city on Monday from 6 pm.. to 8 p.m. BRPD says this year it plans on having heavy enforcement around while kids are out.
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opening day
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is one of the biggest events in the Capital City. It’s returning in Ascension Parish at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. The fair opens with a special on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 5:00 p.m. Organizers said there is a...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of October 20-27
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of October 20-27: Matherne Johnson, Jr., 64, 1351 Maginnis St, Donaldsonville was charged w/ Possession of Cocaine, Parole Violation, and arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Bryan Cage, 37, 6132 Woodbend Dr, Zachary was charged w/ Hit and Run Driving,...
fox8live.com
SU vs. JSU game could bring record crowds
JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies in the Jackson, Mississippi area are preparing for potential record crowds Saturday, Oct. 29. The Southern University Jaguars will take on Jackson State at 1 p.m. in Jackson, Mississippi. In addition to the thousands of fans in town for the actual game, law...
One injured in shooting at Choctaw Dr. and North 38th St., police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say they responded to a shooting that happened around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The shooting happened at the intersection of Choctaw Drive and North 38th Street in Baton Rouge, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. They added that one person was...
BRPD: One injured in shooting on Taft Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday, Oct. 28. Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Taft Street near Highland Road in Baton Rouge. According to police, a male victim was located at a...
brproud.com
Hurricane Ida direct housing program extension approved by FEMA. Which parishes included in extension?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Direct Housing program for Hurricane Ida survivors was extended by six months. FEMA approved the extension on Oct. 20 after receiving a request in September from the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). After approval, FEMA said the program is now set to end on August 29, 2023.
Shooting in Melville leaves victim seeking justice
A shooting in Melville has left one man hospitalized and afraid to return home.
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 9
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The regular season of high school football is drawing to a close but it’s not over yet, so teams still have a chance to make a playoff push.
brproud.com
Weather Alert: Saturday severe threat updates
Update as of 3 p.m. – Tornado Watch has been cancelled for Southeast Louisiana. Current radar shows a line of scattered showers and storms over the area. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through the region in the late morning into the afternoon. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side bringing a marginal risk (1/5) over the Baton Rouge area and a slight risk (2/5) near and east of the I-55 corridor from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for severe weather. The threat has shifted to the east from yesterday. It will take some time for storms to get strong and by then, the line will begin to push east of our area.
an17.com
THREE: Stirling announces three new tenants at Hammond Square
HAMMOND --- Stirling Properties announces the arrival of Buff City Soap, Crumbl Cookies, and Marble Slab Creamery at Hammond Square shopping center. Buff City Soap specializes in plant-based soaps, handmade daily in each shop’s “Soap Makery”. They produce customizable bath bombs, laundry soaps, shaving bars, beard oils, body butters, handsoaps and more. Buff City Soap was founded in 2013 and now has more than 200 stores across 31 states. Buff City Soap is planning to open in the 4th Quarter of 2022 at Hammond Square.
brproud.com
4 hurt after bus overturns in Zachary
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services have taken four people to the hospital after a bus overturned in Zachary Friday afternoon. According to Mike Chustz, a spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services, two students and two adults were injured after the bus overturned on Samuels Road and Port Hudson Plains Road. The victims are reported to have minor injuries.
wbrz.com
Mom claims son came home from school with concussion; BR teacher on leave amid investigation
BATON ROUGE - An elementary school employee was placed on leave while law enforcement investigates claims that a child ended up in a hospital after he was struck by a teacher. The mother of the student, a first-grader at La Belle Aire Elementary School, told WBRZ that the child was late to class and was trying to sit down when the teacher hit him in the head.
