Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown HuntsvilleZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Minor traffic crash leads to shooting in Gadsden parking lot; police trying to ID suspect
Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shooting in Gadsden. Gadsden police responded at 5 p.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard on a report of a shooting. They arrived to find a wounded victim who was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Pedestrian struck in Thursday night Huntsville crash
Huntsville police say a person was critically injured Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle. Sgt. Rosalind White said the incident happened when a person attempted to cross at Triana Boulevard and 15th Street about 7:45 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have...
An investigation is underway after an Alabama sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a suspect during a pursuit with the person on a four-wheeler. At approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday, an Etowah County Investigator attempted to stop a four-wheeler driven by a white male on Holliday Circle in the Egypt Community.
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A person is dead after shots were fired during a chase with a four-wheeler, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. Police say around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, an Etowah County Investigator attempted to stop a four-wheeler driven by a male on Holliday Circle in the Egypt Community. During the pursuit, the man stopped the ATV on Walker Mountain Road and ran on foot. During the foot pursuit, a struggle occurred and shots where fired, resulting in the death of the man.
The Etowah County Sheriff's Office confirms a man has died due to shots fired during a chase Friday morning. The sheriff's office says an investigator attempted to stop a four-wheeler about 10:30 a.m. on Holliday Circle in the Egypt community, south of Boaz. During the chase, the driver stopped the four-wheeler on Walker Mountain Road and ran on foot, according to the sheriff's office.
A male was fatally shot by a law enforcement officer Friday in Etowah County. The incident began about 10:30 a.m. when an Etowah County sheriff’s investigator attempted to stop the male on a four-wheeler on Holliday Circle in the Egypt community, said Sheriff Jonathon Horton. During the pursuit, the...
An overturned dump truck has blocked the eastbound lanes of Hwy 72 in Huntsville.
Police: Albertville teen assaulted while trying to protect mother
One man is behind bars after police say his 17-year-old stepson flagged officers down in Albertville earlier this week.
Part of Alabama 157 in Morgan County reopened after crash
UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported all lanes were back open as of 5 p.m. Friday. Northbound lanes of Alabama 157 near the 24 mile marker in Morgan County are blocked due to a single-vehicle crash. The lanes will be closed “for an undetermined amount of time,” according to...
Authorities confirm a woman was involved in an industrial accident at a plant in Madison County.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 72 near Moores Mill Road caused heavy delays eastbound on Thursday morning. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to the scene of an overturned dump truck between Epworth Dr. and Moores Mill Rd. All eastbound lanes on Chapman Mountain were blocked with traffic diverted along the shoulder.
Death penalty sought against woman accused of drowning toddler
A Huntsville woman charged with capital murder in the drowning death of her 2-year-old daughter could face the death penalty, according to court records.
Huntsville Police search for identities of credit card thieves
Authorities are asking for help identifying a group of men police investigators say have been using credit and debit cards that don't belong to them.
Substitute teacher arrested on drug charges at Alabama middle school
Decatur City Schools (DCS) says a substitute teacher was arrested in the parking lot of Austin Middle School Thursday afternoon.
Woman freed after industrial accident in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman is now free after she was “entangled during an industrial accident” in Huntsville Friday morning. That’s according to Don Webster with HEMSI. He said the accident happened at the Kohler Company location on Cochran Road in southwest Huntsville. The woman was...
Alabama man’s car found in Coosa River nearly 40 years after going missing
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) – A body discovered in a car submerged in the Coosa River has been identified as a missing Rainbow City man from Rainbow City who disappeared nearly 40 years ago. On April 16, 1983, Alan Livingston was reported missing by a coworker who had not seen him for several days. According to […]
Do you know him? Madison Police search for suspect
The Madison Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest.
Halloween Day trial set for Huntsville triple murder
A Huntsville man accused in the shooting deaths of three people in 2018 is set to have a jury trial on October 31.
Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Church Street and Monroe Street, the call came in at 2:09 p.m. According to HPD, one of the cars caught fire. Four...
Pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle
Officers with Huntsville Police Department responded to a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle on Thursday.
