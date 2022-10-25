Read full article on original website
Texas Tech football: Red Raiders can accomplish rare feat Saturday night
At 4-3 on the season, the Texas Tech football team appears to be set up for a strong finish to the season. Entering this weekend’s contest with Baylor, the Red Raiders are as healthy as they have been since opening weekend and they have three of the final five games at home.
Texas Tech vs. Baylor prediction, odds, line: College football picks, Week 9 best bets from proven model
The Texas Tech Red Raiders host the Baylor Bears in a Big 12 showdown on Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock. The Red Raiders are 4-3 and coming off a 48-10 home drubbing of West Virginia, while Baylor defeated Kansas, 35-23 at home in Week 8. The Bears won a close game in this matchup last season, 27-24 on their way to a Big 12 Conference title in 2021. Both teams are 3-3 against the spread in 2022.
‘So much hard work goes into this,’ Lubbock-Cooper junior wins big at State Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas – A junior from Lubbock-Cooper High School won big at the Texas State Fair with her pig, Buck. Kate Cooper said she has been around livestock her entire life and has showed pigs for as long as she can remember. She explained that one of her biggest goals has been to get a […]
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Oct. 27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday, Oct. 27. Wilson 13 Sudan JV 7 (played as 6man/8man game)
Former Akins Football player makes team with Texas Tech Raiders
On Thursday, October 29, Head Football Coach Joey Saxe announced to the Akins community that Alpha Mara, a former Varsity football player at Akins, has joined the Texas Tech Raiders football team. Mara, who graduated from Akins in 2019, has played as a defensive back for the Raiders since the...
Lubbock, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Texas Tech Basketball: 2022-23 Season Preview
Is it time to think about basketball? Well, yes, it is. The only real way that I looked at the team last year was to look at the shooting percentages and I remember being a bit concerned about how well the team shoots especially in a world where you need to stretch the floor to open things up inside and it seems as if outside shots can be easy shots depending on the situation. Those are, realistically, easier points, but making them isn’t as guaranteed as something inside.
Wilson students anticipating new stadium despite construction setbacks
WILSON, Texas (KXII) - In February of 2021, the town of Wilson voted yes to a new school bond that would completely re-haul the school’s football stadium. “I’m really looking forward to cheering on the track cause we went to [another school] a week ago and we got to cheer on a track,” freshman cheerleader Delaney Richardson said. “And it was a lot more, you didn’t feel like you were about to break your ankle when doing a jump or a kick or something.”
Lubbock Folks Reveal Their Favorite Eateries For Chicken Fried Steak
Here in Lubbock, we take food seriously. And there are certain dishes we have incredibly high standards for. I've seen people nearly come to blows over chicken wings, brisket and jalapeno poppers. I love that kind of passion when it comes to food, as I certainly feel that strongly about it too.
Are you Ready for the Triple Threat Coming to Lubbock This Fall?
As we seem to feel that the height of the pandemic is over and we see less and less people wearing masks it does feel like there is some sense of relief in the air. With that being said University Medical Center and Covenant Children's hospitals are both preparing for what has been named the "tripledemic". Don't be too alarmed about this name it just means that there have been increases in Flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.
A Foodie Oasis Emerges in Lubbock
While Lubbock is known for being flat and dry, The Nicolett has risen out of the High Plains and is staking a claim to destination dining. Co-owner Finn Walter, a 2022 James Beard semi-finalist for Best Chef: Texas, hopes to bring visitors back to a rejuvenated arts-centric area that is transforming downtown Lubbock. The Nicolett is his opportunity to show everyone that his hometown is no longer stuck in the past. “I think Lubbock is embracing a lot of things it used to chase away,” Walter says. “There’s a new appreciation for elevated food and servings that are more French-size than heaping American dishes.”
Texas History Minute: Who is the Lubbock County namesake?
Two orphaned brothers headed west in search of adventure and a new life. The story is common in the annals of the frontier. In the case of brothers Francis and Thomas Lubbock of South Carolina, their story would play an important role in Texas History. Francis Richard Lubbock was born...
Are You Surprised by the Most Viewed ‘Lubbock’ Video on YouTube?
When you think of Lubbock, Texas, what are the first few things to come to mind? Possibly prairie dogs, maybe Buddy Holly, or how about Texas Tech?. Due to those being things that are commonly associated with the Hub City, you’d think they would make up a good chunk on the most viewed videos about Lubbock when searching up the city on YouTube. Well, that is not the case, because the most viewed video about Lubbock on YouTube is an advertisement for the McGavok Family Infinity dealership.
A New Made From Scratch Gelato & Sweets Place is Coming to Lubbock
Does anyone have a sugar craving that needs to be fixed? This new spot coming to Lubbock might do just that. Amy is opening up a new dessert shop at Canyon West very soon. It will be called D'lish Sweets & Gelato and it has a great back story from where the name came from. Amy's mom would always bake for their loved ones and she would always say “it’s D’lish”. So since Amy says her "goal is to make tasty treats reminiscent of her childhood, it seems appropriate that this quaint word be the inspiration."
Military-themed restaurant, new stores coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A construction permit filed with the City of Lubbock showed Dallas- based restaurant “Bombshells” has plans to open a location in West Lubbock. According to the permit, which was applied for on Monday, October 17, the new location is valued at more than 1.7 million dollars. The new location is also estimated […]
Are Lubbock Drivers Getting Scammed? Group Raising Money Sounds Oddly Familiar
Are Lubbock drivers being scammed? I'd say it is very possible. On Thursday a group appeared at the intersection of 82nd and Quaker, holding signs about a child named Luca battling a brain tumor and asking for money. But this isn't the first time I've seen this type of fundraiser before.
City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday gave approval for the City of Lubbock to enter into a contract with “specialized” legal counsel to help through “lengthy” litigation with Netflix, Inc., Hulu LLC and Disney DTC LLC, which are accused of not paying franchise fees required by video service providers for use of public rights-of-way.
Texas’ Weakened Gun Laws Have Created a New Wild West on City Streets
While GOP leaders across the country blame violent crime on Democratic policies, the data indicates that easy access to guns with virtually no restrictions in states like Texas is undoubtedly leading to more deaths by firearm. Despite the conservative claim, statistically, the most dangerous city in Texas is a major...
KLBK Thursday Evening Weather Update: October 27th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Severe storms east. Low of 47°. Winds NNE 15-20 MPH. Tomorrow: Scattered showers. High of 52°. Winds N 15-20 MPH. Severe storms are expected to develop across portions of the South Plains...
Thursday morning top stories: 4 found dead in South Lubbock house fire identified
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. 4 found dead in South Lubbock house fire identified. Texas Tech extended an official invitation to Stephen F. Austin to join the university system. SFA announced it is interested in joining a system this fall. Details here: Texas Tech invites SFA to join...
