Oklahoma City, OK

sportstravelmagazine.com

2022 SportsTravel Award Winners Announced at TEAMS ’22 in Oklahoma City

SportsTravel Magazine announced the winners of the 2022 SportsTravel Awards during the TEAMS ’22 Conference & Expo in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, honoring the best events, venue and host city in the sports-event industry. TEAMS: Travel, Events And Management in Sports, is the world’s largest gathering of event organizers and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
sportstravelmagazine.com

TEAMS ’22: Riversport OKC Showcases Value of Unique Venues to Destinations

The revitalization of the Oklahoma River is a case study in how a destination can rethink its entire sports landscape with creative thinking and community goodwill. And thanks to Riversport OKC, Oklahoma City became the center of rowing and canoe/kayak, showcasing how a citywide vision can help put a destination on the Olympic and Paralympic map.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
sportstravelmagazine.com

TEAMS ’22: The Volunteer Challenge Details How Destinations Recruit Help

Volunteer help is the lifeline for any destination hosting a major event and for the event organizer bringing their event to a destination. Without volunteers, there may not be a sports event in the country that could go off without a hitch. But in some places around the country, what was a vast volunteer database has diminished since the pandemic.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
sportstravelmagazine.com

Video: TEAMS ’22 Celebrates the Best of the Sports-Event Industry

TEAMS ’22, the biggest TEAMS Conference & Expo ever presented by SportsTravel and hosted this year by the Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau, showcased how the sports-event industry has led the travel and tourism rebound in the post-pandemic era. The annual SportsTravel Awards showcased the best events and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
sportstravelmagazine.com

TEAMS ’22: Detailing the Rise of the Women’s College World Series

The NCAA Women’s College World Series has become one of the most-watched softball tournaments in the world and in 2022, it set an all-time attendance record at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. But that growth hasn’t come by accident. At the TEAMS Conference & Expo/USOPC...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

