Jacksonville, FL

Albany Herald

WATCH: Get to Know Georgia's QB Commit, Ryan Puglisi

Georgia currently has a loaded quarterback room with Stetson Bennett, Caron Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and Gunner Stockton all holding scholarships and lofty expectations for level of play. Though, Georgia hasn't had a quarterback commit to their program since January 28th of 2021 when Gunner Stockton announced he'd be playing for...
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Georgia Flip Target Talks Interest in Bulldogs, Upcoming Visit

Georgia has been known for quite a bit of talented football players under head coach Kirby Smart. They've stacked first-rounders at every position on both sides of the football except for three. Quarterback, tight end (for now), and wide receiver. Though, perhaps things could be on verge of changing, particularly...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

13 Cool Restaurants To Eat In Atlanta Right Now

You’re a cool person and you deserve a cool restaurant to chow down at in Atlanta, Georgia. It can happen. A lot of Atlanta restaurants are investing in decor and atmosphere to supplement what’s on your plate. If you’re hungry, an intimate setting can make or break a culinary experience.
ATLANTA, GA
Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

“Double the normal attendance”: NAS JAX Airshow reaches capacity on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After being canceled last year, the Nas Jax Airshow featuring the Blue Angels is back and bigger than ever. In an unexpected viewer turnout, the airshow reached capacity two hours before the grand finale on Saturday. Traffic on i-295 and Roosevelt Blvd was backed up almost the entire day as well, as many people traveled from out of state just for the show.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

