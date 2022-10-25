Read full article on original website
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne CenterDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Two local Fantasy 5 winning tickets sold in St. Johns and Duval Counties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been lucky lotto for two local residents. On Oct. 18, Florida Lottery’s Fantasy 5 numbers 15-22-24-29-31 were on three tickets sold in the state. One of those tickets was sold at the Winn Dixie at 3551 N. Ponce De Leon Blvd. in St. Augustine.
atlantafi.com
13 Cool Restaurants To Eat In Atlanta Right Now
You’re a cool person and you deserve a cool restaurant to chow down at in Atlanta, Georgia. It can happen. A lot of Atlanta restaurants are investing in decor and atmosphere to supplement what’s on your plate. If you’re hungry, an intimate setting can make or break a culinary experience.
15-year-old incest victim denied abortion in Jacksonville subject of new Charlie Crist ad
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida has seen a 6% reduction in abortions compared to this time last year, which is roughly 4,600 fewer procedures. STORY: Early voting begins, candidates for Jacksonville sheriff mobilize to gain support. Dr. Shelly Tein with Planned Parenthood of Northeast Florida recounted her frustration when she...
Florida Restaurant Among The Best Southern BBQ Joints
Southern Living found the best barbecue joints in the South
Jacksonville Daily Record
Former Jaguar Gardner Minshew sells Ponte Vedra Beach home for $890,000
Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II sold his St. Johns County home for $890,000 on Oct. 14. Minshew sold the house at 436 Marsh Cove Drive in the Preserve at Ponte Vedra Lakes to Derek and Elizabeth Hyatt of Ponte Vedra Beach. The four-bedroom, 3½-bath home was originally listed...
Seniors stuck because of broken elevator at Jacksonville 55+ apartment community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some residents at a Jacksonville 55+ living community say they are trapped on the higher floors of their apartment building. They said an elevator has been out of service for six days and don’t think it will get fixed any time soon. >>> STREAM ACTION...
A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms
Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
NAS JAX air show has record breaking crowd turnout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday was day two of the NAS Jax air show. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels were back, performing for the first time here in Jacksonville since the show was canceled last year. Action News Jax was there this morning with the majority of Jacksonville residents. >>>...
Caravan of tour buses arrive in Jacksonville with the words 'Black Voters Matter'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Did you see a caravan of tour buses Friday in Jacksonville with the words "Black Voters Matter" on the sides?. Dozens of people are traveling across the country to inspire Black people to head to the polls. They are the Arc of Voter Justice Tour, put on in part by The Reverend Jesse Jackson's organization.
News4Jax.com
Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Jacksonville airport after potential mechanical issue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 landed safely Tuesday morning after an emergency landing at Jacksonville International Airport. The plane landed just before 8 a.m. after being diverted to JAX. According to the airport, there was a fuel leak in one of the engines prompting the pilot...
Jacksonville apartment complex condemned for sewage issues, families have days to vacate
Residents at a local apartment complex are being put on notice. Neighbors at the Blanchard Apartments in Love Grove say they have just days to get out, after the property was recently condemned for sewage issues. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. City officials were working Wednesday afternoon to...
“Double the normal attendance”: NAS JAX Airshow reaches capacity on Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After being canceled last year, the Nas Jax Airshow featuring the Blue Angels is back and bigger than ever. In an unexpected viewer turnout, the airshow reached capacity two hours before the grand finale on Saturday. Traffic on i-295 and Roosevelt Blvd was backed up almost the entire day as well, as many people traveled from out of state just for the show.
Jacksonville man wanted on 10 Georgia felony charges arrested after 7-hour search in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville man wanted in Southeast Georgia and a Callahan woman are facing charges after deputies say they abandoned a stolen truck and stole items from a hunting camp in Flagler County. Jerrod D. Oats, 21, and Jada A. Wells, 21, were arrested by the...
Man in surgery after shooting at Florida Club at Deerwood apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was investigating a shooting at the Florida Club at Deerwood Apartment Homes on Jacksonville's Southside Saturday night. A man was shot multiple times after a fight between "family and friends," in the apartment complex's parking lot, JSO said. Multiple people were arrested...
First Coast News
Uber drivers bleed money in Jacksonville traffic
When Uber drivers are waiting to pick up in traffic, they aren't making any money. Event traffic in downtown Jacksonville exacerbates that problem.
JSO is beginning an internal investigation into an employee
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An investigation has begun against an employee in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office due to multiple reports of allegedly posting disparaging material on their personal social media account. Sheriff’s investigate if these post are legitimate and if the JSO employee is responsible for the posts.
