Read full article on original website
Related
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
studyfinds.org
2 drugs may help stop pancreatic cancer before it starts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Pancreatic cancer is an especially elusive form of the disease, known to go undetected in many patients for quite some time due to lack of symptoms. This “silent” nature allows pancreatic cancer to progress undetected and spread to other organs. Researchers from the University of Florida, however, report that two drugs may be able to stop pancreatic cancer before it has a chance to start by reversing a key cellular process involved in its progression.
News-Medical.net
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Mysterious 'Large Object' Detected Near Titanic Wreck Finally Identified
The sonar "blip" spotted a quarter of a century ago has been explored for the first time.
New treatment ‘cures’ aggressive brain cancer – stopping tumours in their tracks
A NEW treatment has been found to stop aggressive tumours in their tracker, experts have revealed. Researchers in Virginia, US, said the development is 'promising' in the fight against brain cancer. More than 11,000 people are diagnosed with a primary brain tumour in the UK each year - with at...
Medical News Today
Colorectal cancer: Noninvasive tests may be just as effective as colonoscopy
The fecal immunochemical test (FIT) and multitarget stool DNA (mt-sDNA) test are two of the most commonly used noninvasive screening tests for colorectal cancer. A new study analyzing data from a national insurer’s claims database suggests that FIT was more cost-effective than the mt-sDNA test but did not differ in patient outcomes.
News-Medical.net
New evidence-based clinical guidelines expand patient eligibility for metabolic and bariatric surgery
Two of the world's leading authorities on bariatric and metabolic surgery have issued new evidence-based clinical guidelines that among a slew of recommendations expand patient eligibility for weight-loss surgery and endorse metabolic surgery for patients with type 2 diabetes beginning at a body mass index (BMI) of 30, a measure of body fat based on a person's height and weight and one of several important screening criteria for surgery.
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial generates promising results for immunotherapy drug nivolumab in patients with advanced skin cancer
Numerous studies have shown that drugs called immune checkpoint inhibitors can boost the immune system's response against various cancers. Now a phase II clinical trial has demonstrated that patients with a serious form of skin cancer called advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma can benefit from the immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab. The research is published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.
MedicalXpress
Team finds a promising medication for sleep apnea
Targeting a condition suffered by nearly a billion people worldwide, a new study from Flinders University has shown a drug previously used to treat depression can reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. While not yet identifying a cure, the authors say the study opens up further avenues for the development...
World-renowned Gastroenterologist to Livestream Milestone Weight Loss Procedure
CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Dr. Christopher McGowan, CEO and Medical Director of True You Weight Loss, will livestream his 2000th Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty on Saturday, October 15th, allowing prospective patients and physician colleagues from around the world to see firsthand how the procedure is performed and to ask questions in real-time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005093/en/ Dr. Christopher McGowan, CEO and Medical Director of True You Weight Loss (Photo: Brian Strickland Photography)
Ovarian cancer: 1 in 4 patients ‘see GP three times before referral for tests’
More than a quarter of women with ovarian cancer saw their GP three or more times before getting a referral for tests, according to a new study. Researchers also found that almost a third had waited for longer than three months after first going to see their GP before being given the right diagnosis.
ajmc.com
Phase 3 Study of Gefapixant in Japan Shows Good Safety, Tolerability Profile
The study sought to examine the safety and tolerability of gefapixant in Japanese patients with refractory or unexplained chronic cough. A phase 3 safety and tolerability study of gefapixant conducted in Japan found it had an acceptable safety profile, with no serious treatment-related adverse events (AEs). Gefapixant is approved in...
News-Medical.net
Researchers report white matter differences in post-treatment Lyme disease patients
In a study using specialized imaging techniques, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers report distinctive changes in the "white matter" and other brain tissue physiology of those with post-treatment Lyme disease, a condition affecting 10% to 20% of the nearly half a million Americans who contract Lyme disease annually. The study's findings,...
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israeli Scientists Make Breakthrough in Autism Treatment
Israeli scientists say that they can treat Autism with the use of pressure chamber therapy. A new breakthrough study conducted using animal models, conducted by researchers from Tel Aviv University succeeded in significantly improving social skills and the condition of the autistic brain through pressure chamber therapy. The researchers identified...
ajmc.com
Patients With Asthma, Other Allergic Diseases May Have Higher Prevalence of EoE
While the prevalence of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is estimated to be 0.5% in the general population, a recent study found that the prevalence was as high as 16.5% in patients with allergic disease. Patients with allergic disease may be more likely than the general population to have eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE),...
physiciansweekly.com
Cell-free HPV DNA is a Promising Biomarker in Cervical Cancer
Cell-free tumor DNA (ctDNA), often known as a “liquid biopsy,” is a tumor DNA sample released into the bloodstream by cancer cells. Here, researchers examined whether or not cell-free human papillomavirus DNA (ctHPV DNA) can be detected in patients with cervical cancer or premalignant lesions that may progress to cervical cancer and whether or not ctHPV DNA levels were connected with patient or tumor characteristics and outcome. Furthermore, cfAlbumin DNA is used as a proxy marker for the overall amount of cell-free DNA. There were 18 individuals diagnosed with LACC (locally advanced CC) and 15 diagnosed with early-stage CC (ESCC), and 21 individuals with premalignant lesions and HPV16, 18, or 45 positivity were enrolled alongside 18 patients with locally advanced cervix cancer. The levels of HPV16, HPV18, and HPV45 in plasma and the total cfDNA burden were measured before, during, and after therapy by digital droplet PCR. Pretreatment plasma samples from patients with LACC (94.4%) and ESCC (26.7%) had ctHPV DNA, while premalignant lesion samples were completely negative. The FIGO2018 stage was positively linked with ctHPV DNA level. Progression-free survival (PFS) was significantly lower for patients with LACC who still had detectable ctHPV DNA after treatment (P=0.007) compared to those who had ctHPV DNA eliminated. Patients whose pre-treatment plasma total ctDNA levels were greater than the median had a shorter PFS (P=0.026) than those whose total ctDNA-levels were less than the median. Research into the clinical utility of ctHPV DNA as a predictive biomarker in locally advanced cervical cancer is warranted.
DVM 360
Maximizing the use of dermatopathology
In patients with unusual, severe, or nonresponsive dermatologic lesions, histopathology can be an important test to obtain a definitive diagnosis and guide treatment. Dermatology cases are a common presentation to the general practitioner. Although a vast number of patients have an underlying allergic condition that may present with a secondary pyoderma, other pathology can occur in the skin, including autoimmune diseases, genetic disease, and neoplasia. When cytology, skin scrape, trichogram, and culture have not yielded a diagnosis, biopsy should be considered.
ajmc.com
First-line Fecal Microbiota Transplantation Offers Resolution for Patients With Clostridiodes difficile, Study Says
Microbiota restoration may be a solution for effectively treating patients with Clostridiodes difficile infection, according to researchers. A clinical trial found evidence supporting first-line fecal microbiota transplantation (early FMT), in addition to vancomycin, may be an effective treatment for early Clostridioides difficile infection. In fact, the study, conducted by the Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark between June 21, 2021 – April 1, 2022, was stopped early due to the superior results.
Comments / 0