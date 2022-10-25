ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wvtm13.com

City of Birmingham hosts annual AWAKEN celebration honoring Dr. Shelley Stewart

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham hosted AWAKEN, its annual celebration to gather community members, have transformative conversations and empower the next generation of social justice advocates. This year’s event was themed “Family Reunion - Stories Never Told,” paying tribute to Birmingham families who played a significant role...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

State kicking in $3 million to help fund Birmingham amphitheater project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Tourism Department has agreed to pitch in a crucial $3 million to help the proposed Birmingham amphitheater project move forward. Under the plan, the State will provide the money to the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau over a three-year period. The money will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

14 exciting Halloween weekend events in Birmingham—Oct. 28-30

Y’all, it’s officially Halloween weekend. I’m here to proclaim October to be the best month! Let’s finish it out strong with these spooky events in The Magic City, October 28-30. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to advertise? Send to hello@bhamnow.com. Gear up for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Some schools dealing with uptick in flu cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, Alabama is a hotbed for flu. Some schools around the state are going remote to keep kids and teachers from getting sick. Birmingham metro schools are doing what they can to keep flu cases under control. So far, school is still in session and none have had to go remote yet.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham hosting food collection drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham will host a food collection drive from November 2-4 at Boutwell Auditorium. According to the city, food items will be collected for holiday boxes to be given to residents in need. Donations will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. each day. The Boutwell Auditorium is […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Gov. Ivey Appoints Alisha Ruffin May to Jefferson County Judgeship

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Alisha Ruffin May to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the Jefferson County bench last year. The governor appointed Ruffin May to serve as circuit judge, domestic relations division, Place 20. The appointment is effective immediately. “As one of my appointees, you...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree

Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Shipt facing lawsuit for allegedly denying shoppers full-time benefits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A lawsuit was unveiled Thursday against Shipt for allegedly denying their workers full-time employee benefits. The grocery delivery service is based in Birmingham and says their shoppers are independent contractors. The District of Columbia’s Attorney General filed the lawsuit and the big question comes with the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Catfish 100.1

West Alabama Food Bank Introduces Hunger Alleviation Plan

The West Alabama Food Bank kicked off "Imagine West Alabama!", its 5-year campaign and capital plan to alleviate hunger at a reception last week. Approximately 75 civic and community leaders throughout West Alabama attended the event in support of the $10 million plan to alleviate hunger in the area. Imagine...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Master P and Project Pat spread message of non-violence in Magic City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After at least 115 homicides were reported by Birmingham Police in 2022, community groups are working to amplify the message “stop the violence.” Rappers Master P and Project Pat performed at Tuesday night’s Stop the Violence Summit to assist with the movement. The musicians were invited to attend the event at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
apr.org

Conjure Fest brings magic to the Magic City

The Christian faith and practice dominate much of Alabama and the South. But in downtown Birmingham, there’s a growing pagan and witch community looking to bring people together. That’s just what happened at Magic City Conjure Fest. The event happened at the beginning of October. “It's like an...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Audit reveals high rate of estimated BWWB water bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A billing audit presented to the Birmingham Water Works Board on Thursday showed more than 100,000 bills were estimated in one two-month period. According to an analysis performed for former General Manager Mac Underwood's consulting firm, there were 135,000 estimated bills between December 2021 and January 2022.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
