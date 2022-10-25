Read full article on original website
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
wvtm13.com
City of Birmingham hosts annual AWAKEN celebration honoring Dr. Shelley Stewart
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham hosted AWAKEN, its annual celebration to gather community members, have transformative conversations and empower the next generation of social justice advocates. This year’s event was themed “Family Reunion - Stories Never Told,” paying tribute to Birmingham families who played a significant role...
CBS42.com
Physical Education Teacher Wins ‘One Classroom at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!
Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama. This week’s winner is Ginger Aaron-Brush, the physical education teacher at Pelham...
wvtm13.com
State kicking in $3 million to help fund Birmingham amphitheater project
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Tourism Department has agreed to pitch in a crucial $3 million to help the proposed Birmingham amphitheater project move forward. Under the plan, the State will provide the money to the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau over a three-year period. The money will...
Bham Now
14 exciting Halloween weekend events in Birmingham—Oct. 28-30
Y’all, it’s officially Halloween weekend. I’m here to proclaim October to be the best month! Let’s finish it out strong with these spooky events in The Magic City, October 28-30. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to advertise? Send to hello@bhamnow.com. Gear up for...
Bham Now
30 New & Coming Soon Home Listings in Birmingham—Oct. 28-30
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 30 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Jana Hanna at 205-835-6188 or...
wbrc.com
Some schools dealing with uptick in flu cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, Alabama is a hotbed for flu. Some schools around the state are going remote to keep kids and teachers from getting sick. Birmingham metro schools are doing what they can to keep flu cases under control. So far, school is still in session and none have had to go remote yet.
Birmingham hosting food collection drive
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham will host a food collection drive from November 2-4 at Boutwell Auditorium. According to the city, food items will be collected for holiday boxes to be given to residents in need. Donations will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. each day. The Boutwell Auditorium is […]
birminghamtimes.com
Gov. Ivey Appoints Alisha Ruffin May to Jefferson County Judgeship
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Alisha Ruffin May to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the Jefferson County bench last year. The governor appointed Ruffin May to serve as circuit judge, domestic relations division, Place 20. The appointment is effective immediately. “As one of my appointees, you...
BCBS of Alabama, Leeds, National Fitness Campaign make fitness free Leeds citizens
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) of Alabama, the City of Leeds, and the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) announced a partnership to bring an outdoor Fitness Court® to the City of Leeds. The Fitness Court, located in Leeds Memorial Park at 1159 Montevallo Road, will officially open Tuesday, […]
What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree
Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
The night many in Alabama believed the world was ending
In reality, the cloud was the result of several forest fires in the area, according to news reports at the time. However, many in the area believed it was the end of the world.
Pediatric hospitals in Alabama struggle with wave of viral illness: ‘Setting records every day’
An early surge of viral illnesses, mostly flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), has pushed Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham to full capacity and caused long waits for patients in the emergency department. “We’re seeing families wait 8, 9 or 10 hours,” said Dr. Alicia Webb, a doctor in...
wbrc.com
Shipt facing lawsuit for allegedly denying shoppers full-time benefits
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A lawsuit was unveiled Thursday against Shipt for allegedly denying their workers full-time employee benefits. The grocery delivery service is based in Birmingham and says their shoppers are independent contractors. The District of Columbia’s Attorney General filed the lawsuit and the big question comes with the...
West Alabama Food Bank Introduces Hunger Alleviation Plan
The West Alabama Food Bank kicked off "Imagine West Alabama!", its 5-year campaign and capital plan to alleviate hunger at a reception last week. Approximately 75 civic and community leaders throughout West Alabama attended the event in support of the $10 million plan to alleviate hunger in the area. Imagine...
Tuscaloosa Gives 3 Local Agencies Nearly $1 Million, Including Coaches Fund
The City of Tuscaloosa voted to award almost $1 million in funding to three local agencies, including money for the ELEVATE Athletic Excellence Fund, which will aim to boost the salaries of coaches in Tuscaloosa City Schools. The funding will support TCS, Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority and the...
wbrc.com
Magic City Classic fans want to make sure they’re looking their best this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Barber and beauty shops were full Friday with people getting new haircuts and styles for the Magic City Classic. They want to make sure they’re looking their best for the weekend’s events. Nothing beats a fresh fade, new braids, a lock touch up, or...
Master P and Project Pat spread message of non-violence in Magic City
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After at least 115 homicides were reported by Birmingham Police in 2022, community groups are working to amplify the message “stop the violence.” Rappers Master P and Project Pat performed at Tuesday night’s Stop the Violence Summit to assist with the movement. The musicians were invited to attend the event at […]
Alabama faces ‘tripledemic’ of RSV, flu, and COVID, UAB says
Doctors are warning of a potential ‘tripledemic’ as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases surge alongside the continuing COVID pandemic. Hospitals across the state are seeing more patients and longer wait times - some up to 9 or 10 hours - due mostly to RSV and flu cases.
apr.org
Conjure Fest brings magic to the Magic City
The Christian faith and practice dominate much of Alabama and the South. But in downtown Birmingham, there’s a growing pagan and witch community looking to bring people together. That’s just what happened at Magic City Conjure Fest. The event happened at the beginning of October. “It's like an...
wvtm13.com
Audit reveals high rate of estimated BWWB water bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A billing audit presented to the Birmingham Water Works Board on Thursday showed more than 100,000 bills were estimated in one two-month period. According to an analysis performed for former General Manager Mac Underwood's consulting firm, there were 135,000 estimated bills between December 2021 and January 2022.
