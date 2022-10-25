Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in California
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash site
Douglas "Chief" Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge's order
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in Fresno
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.
Fresno’s Tower Theater to be open to public
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Officials with the city of Fresno held a public meeting to answer questions from residents regarding Fresno’s historic Tower Theater. “It’s now going to be open to the community so now anyone in the community can ask to use the theater moving forward,” said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Councilmember for District […]
Fresno City College hosts Fall Carnival
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City College Fall Carnival kicks off Friday evening. The free event will be held at the University Mall in the middle of the Fresno City College campus. The event promises fun for the entire family with games, performers, photo booths, food trucks, a science demonstration, a haunted house, a […]
$614K jackpot: Madera man wins big on $7 bet at Chukchansi
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera man had a major payoff on a $7 bet at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said Johnathan A. hit a $614,407.50 jackpot after making a $7 bet on the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine, located inside the Casa de Fuego gaming area. “Every […]
Baby born at Karol G concert in Fresno, star visits baby in hospital same night
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a baby was born in the Save Mart Center restroom on the Fresno stop of Karol G’s tour on Tuesday, the artist announced on her Instagram page that she went to visit the mother in the hospital later that night. In a video posted to her Instagram story, the Columbian […]
Lemoore custom car owner heads to Las Vegas for major car show
LEMOORE, Calif. — A man from Lemoore is headed to Las Vegas next week to participate in the SEMA car show. It’s a major show, it highlights thousands of different cars that are new and iconic. Melvin Roman’s 2022 Kia Stinger GT2 Scorpion Edition will be one of...
Singer Karol G visits hospital after a baby was born at her concert in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Singer Karol G posted on social media that a woman gave birth during her concert at the Save Mart Center Tuesday night in Fresno. The woman went into labor during the concert and delivered the child inside a bathroom at the Save Mart Center. On...
FNR Preview: Battle of the Bell — Tulare Western @ Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — The Friday Night Rivals crew is heading to Tulare this week for the Battle of the Bell — Tulare Western at Tulare. Live coverage on CW59 starts a little earlier, at 6:30 p.m. FOX26 sports reporter Vanessa Romo has a preview.
Fresno Fair donates fish to feed thousands of people
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno fair may be over but it’s not done bringing joy to people’s faces and stomachs. After another successful year of the big Fresno fair, there is one thing left to do go fishing. Fishing at the Big Fresno Fair is an exciting experience for those who don’t have the […]
Halloween Hidden Gem: The Walker Maze
Ted D Walker and his family love Halloween – it’s their favorite holiday. After years without seeing more trick or treaters than could be counted on one hand, Walker and his family (Sabrina Walker, Theresa Curls, & Cheryl Walker) decided they’d find a way to build community in their neighborhood by sharing their love for spooky season.
$1 million Lottery Scratcher bought at Fresno market
Two more Central Valley residents have more money in their pockets due to the California Lottery. A mother and son have won $1 million and $1,000 off Bonus Blast Scratchers. Alex Rivera says his mom frequently buys scratchers for both of them, but to their surprise, this time was different.
Fresno State preparing for Wednesday's exhibition game in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno State men's basketball team continues to prepare for next week's exhibition opener. The Bulldogs will host Stanislaus State on Wednesday, Nov. 2nd at the Save Mart Center. Head coach Justin Hutson says his team is playing together and playing hard. "You're not looking...
Haunted car wash giving customers a scare in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A carwash in Fresno is leaving cars clean and customers scared this Halloween season. The third annual haunted carwash has kicked off at Crews Magic Hand Car Wash at Ingram and Herndon avenues, behind the Walmart Supercenter. “There’s haunted houses, there’s trails and stuff like that, but I think for everybody […]
80-years-ago a Fresno veteran survived the sinking of his ship
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 80-years-ago a Fresno veteran survived the sinking of his ship during World War II. December 7th, 1941 the empire of Japan strikes at the heart of United States naval power with the deadly surprise attack at Pearl Harbor. The U.S. was stunned and pulled into World War II. In a desperate […]
Free Wi-Fi access for thousands in southwest Fresno thanks to Comcast donation
Two-hundred students in southwest Fresno were surprised with free laptops. A new "Lift Zone" has also been created at Saint Rest Baptist Church.
Bread Wars: Fresno Baker Accuses Bay Area Rival of Stealing Trays
A Fresno baking company is accusing a Bay Area rival of stealing its plastic bread trays in a lawsuit filed Monday in San Mateo County Superior Court. “We’re not talking about isolated incidents – we’re talking about the ongoing, systematic theft of hundreds of bread trays … enough to fill a semi-trailer,” Fresno-based Athens Baking Company alleges in the lawsuit.
3 abandoned babies to be laid to rest in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A burial ceremony will be held for three abandoned babies in Fresno County on Saturday morning. The Garden of Innocence will be holding the ceremony for three babies named Jaxson, Race, and Sean at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. View Cemetery, located at 1411 W. Belmont Avenue. The ceremonies are held twice […]
559 Fights #91: Biniyam Shire, Results and More!
The 559 Fights promotion recently had an event titled “559 Fights #91” held at the Visalia Convention Center. It featured three title fights and the third MMA bout of reality television star Biniyam Shibre, most notably from TLC’s “90 Day Fiance”. The seats were packed with MMA fans and fans of the reality television show alike, with many people flocking over from miles to get a chance to meet the Ethiopian MMA hopeful.
Friday Night Football 2022: Week 11
Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.
Zoo animals join in on fall festivities, chomping on pumpkins
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Elephants, lions, monkeys, tortoises, and other ground animals will be enjoying a healthy serving of a pumpkin. The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has started its Fall Enrichment Festivities. This includes various methods by which an animal is stimulated. The Stomp and Chomp event will kick start...
China Peak ski resort job fair Friday in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — China Peak Mountain Resort is holding a job fair for the upcoming season Friday, Oct. 28th at Sequoia Brewing Company at Champlain & Perrin in Fresno. The company will try to fill about 200 open positions at the job fair taking place from 9:00 a.m....
