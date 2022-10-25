ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s Tower Theater to be open to public

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Officials with the city of Fresno held a public meeting to answer questions from residents regarding Fresno’s historic Tower Theater.  “It’s now going to be open to the community so now anyone in the community can ask to use the theater moving forward,” said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Councilmember for District […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno City College hosts Fall Carnival

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City College Fall Carnival kicks off Friday evening. The free event will be held at the University Mall in the middle of the Fresno City College campus. The event promises fun for the entire family with games, performers, photo booths, food trucks, a science demonstration, a haunted house, a […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Lemoore custom car owner heads to Las Vegas for major car show

LEMOORE, Calif. — A man from Lemoore is headed to Las Vegas next week to participate in the SEMA car show. It’s a major show, it highlights thousands of different cars that are new and iconic. Melvin Roman’s 2022 Kia Stinger GT2 Scorpion Edition will be one of...
LEMOORE, CA
KMPH.com

FNR Preview: Battle of the Bell — Tulare Western @ Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — The Friday Night Rivals crew is heading to Tulare this week for the Battle of the Bell — Tulare Western at Tulare. Live coverage on CW59 starts a little earlier, at 6:30 p.m. FOX26 sports reporter Vanessa Romo has a preview.
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Fair donates fish to feed thousands of people

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno fair may be over but it’s not done bringing joy to people’s faces and stomachs. After another successful year of the big Fresno fair, there is one thing left to do go fishing.  Fishing at the Big Fresno Fair is an exciting experience for those who don’t have the […]
FRESNO, CA
fresyes.com

Halloween Hidden Gem: The Walker Maze

Ted D Walker and his family love Halloween – it’s their favorite holiday. After years without seeing more trick or treaters than could be counted on one hand, Walker and his family (Sabrina Walker, Theresa Curls, & Cheryl Walker) decided they’d find a way to build community in their neighborhood by sharing their love for spooky season.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

$1 million Lottery Scratcher bought at Fresno market

Two more Central Valley residents have more money in their pockets due to the California Lottery. A mother and son have won $1 million and $1,000 off Bonus Blast Scratchers. Alex Rivera says his mom frequently buys scratchers for both of them, but to their surprise, this time was different.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno State preparing for Wednesday's exhibition game in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno State men's basketball team continues to prepare for next week's exhibition opener. The Bulldogs will host Stanislaus State on Wednesday, Nov. 2nd at the Save Mart Center. Head coach Justin Hutson says his team is playing together and playing hard. "You're not looking...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Haunted car wash giving customers a scare in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A carwash in Fresno is leaving cars clean and customers scared this Halloween season. The third annual haunted carwash has kicked off at Crews Magic Hand Car Wash at Ingram and Herndon avenues, behind the Walmart Supercenter. “There’s haunted houses, there’s trails and stuff like that, but I think for everybody […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Bread Wars: Fresno Baker Accuses Bay Area Rival of Stealing Trays

A Fresno baking company is accusing a Bay Area rival of stealing its plastic bread trays in a lawsuit filed Monday in San Mateo County Superior Court. “We’re not talking about isolated incidents – we’re talking about the ongoing, systematic theft of hundreds of bread trays … enough to fill a semi-trailer,” Fresno-based Athens Baking Company alleges in the lawsuit.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3 abandoned babies to be laid to rest in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A burial ceremony will be held for three abandoned babies in Fresno County on Saturday morning. The Garden of Innocence will be holding the ceremony for three babies named Jaxson, Race, and Sean at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. View Cemetery, located at 1411 W. Belmont Avenue. The ceremonies are held twice […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
thecampusjournal.com

559 Fights #91: Biniyam Shire, Results and More!

The 559 Fights promotion recently had an event titled “559 Fights #91” held at the Visalia Convention Center. It featured three title fights and the third MMA bout of reality television star Biniyam Shibre, most notably from TLC’s “90 Day Fiance”. The seats were packed with MMA fans and fans of the reality television show alike, with many people flocking over from miles to get a chance to meet the Ethiopian MMA hopeful.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Zoo animals join in on fall festivities, chomping on pumpkins

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Elephants, lions, monkeys, tortoises, and other ground animals will be enjoying a healthy serving of a pumpkin. The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has started its Fall Enrichment Festivities. This includes various methods by which an animal is stimulated. The Stomp and Chomp event will kick start...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

China Peak ski resort job fair Friday in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — China Peak Mountain Resort is holding a job fair for the upcoming season Friday, Oct. 28th at Sequoia Brewing Company at Champlain & Perrin in Fresno. The company will try to fill about 200 open positions at the job fair taking place from 9:00 a.m....
FRESNO, CA

