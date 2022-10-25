Read full article on original website
Airbus uses its fleet of massive Beluga jets to carry oversized freight like satellites and helicopters around the world — take a look
Airbus' funky Beluga plane flew to the US for the first time in 13 years on Saturday to deliver a satellite for Eutelsat to the Kennedy Space Center.
Benzinga
Honda Aircraft Company Reveals Latest Aircraft - the HondaJet Elite II
Orlando, Florida, Oct 18, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Aircraft Company today revealed the "HondaJet Elite II" at the 2022 National Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), a new upgraded aircraft that features a host of key advancements in performance and comfort. The company also announced the introduction of automation technologies.
Aviation International News
Bell Brings Autonomous Cargo UAV To Air Medical Show
Bell has brought its Autonomous Pod Transport (APT) eVTOL this week to the 2022 Air Medical Transport Conference in Tampa, Florida. The company has been flying the aircraft for several years and aims for a production version that will deliver 100 pounds, 100 miles, at 100 knots per hour, said Bell executive Lane Evans.
Aviation International News
Helicopter Specialist Arrow Named Skytrac Service Center
Satcom and connectivity equipment provider Skytrac Systems named Louisiana-based helicopter maintenance specialist Arrow Aviation as an authorized service center (ASC) after partnering on repairs of the manufacturer’s ISAT-200A terminal. The ISAT-200A onboard server with satcom capabilities is designed for rotorcraft use and offers automated flight following, flight data monitoring,...
MilitaryTimes
US F-16 maintenance commander fired at South Korean base
Col. Jay Bertsch, commander of the 8th Maintenance Group at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, was fired Oct. 11 due to a “loss of confidence” in his leadership, Air Force Times has learned. Bertsch was reassigned outside of the unit after four months in the job, 8th Fighter...
Business Insider
Some of the US Air Force's biggest planes are being grounded over cracks in a part that holds their propellers
More than 100 of the Air Force's C-130 Hercules have stopped flying after the service discovered a crack in a part that holds the propeller and ordered the aircraft to be grounded last week, officials said. In total, 116 C-130Hs could be affected by the issue, Air Mobility Command spokeswoman...
travelnoire.com
Snake Found Aboard United Flight At Newark Airport
Snakes on a Plane immediately comes to mind when learning of a recent incident involving a snake on a flight. The creepy crawler was discovered slithering around by a passenger shortly after United Airlines flight 2038 from Tampa landed at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to CNN, operations employees along...
F-16 ‘Headbutted’ Wayward Cessna Three Times During Presidential Air Defense Mission
U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Michael CowleyRadio chatter reveals the lengths an F-16 pilot went to in order to get the attention of a Cessna that strayed into restricted airspace.
CNBC
Amazon hires Hawaiian Air to fly rented Airbus cargo jets to replace older freighters
Hawaiian said it will start flying Airbus A330 cargo jets for Amazon in 2023. Amazon could have up to a 15% stake in Hawaiian Airlines. Amazon said the planes will replace older jets. Hawaiian will fly at least 10 Airbus A330-300 converted freighters for Amazon, with the first ones starting...
The US Navy keeps finding traces of jet fuel in the water on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, even after it thought the water was safe
The USS Nimitz has been connected to San Diego's water supply, which "continues to provide fresh water to the crew that has been tested safe for use."
defensenews.com
US Air Force tests exoskeleton to give cargo-loading porters a boost
WASHINGTON — The Air Force this month demonstrated an exoskeleton it hopes will allow aerial porters to load cargo onto aircraft with fewer injuries and less fatigue. The Forge System exoskeleton is designed to augment the leg strength of aerial porters, who are in charge of managing and loading passengers and cargo on and off mobility aircraft, with pneumatically-powered leg braces and a backpack.
Air Force Acquires Australia’s MQ-28 Ghost Bat Drone For Testing
BoeingThe Air Force previously said it was eying the MQ-28 as a "risk-reduction mechanism" to support advanced crewed-uncrewed teaming developments.
Pilot has been safely recovered after ejecting from an F-35 crash at an Air Force Base in Utah
A pilot has been safely recovered after an F-35 combat aircraft crashed at the Hill Air Force Base south of Ogden, Utah, Wednesday, according to the 388th Fighter Wing.
The US Navy said 'traces' of jet fuel were found in the water on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz. A sailor says the problem was way worse.
"We were exposed to an unhealthy amount" of jet fuel, a sailor told Insider, adding that they believe the seriousness of the situation was downplayed.
Time Out Global
This is not a drill: Jetstar is slinging free international return flights for just 48 hours
Everyone, pack your bags: Jetstar is offering free return flights for just 48 hours, and we all have a bloody chance of scoring this deal for ourselves. The epic offer includes top international destinations like Hawaii, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and New Zealand. If you're looking to stay within Australia's borders, you can also snag super cheap flights to Darwin, Perth, Melbourne and the Gold Coast.
NORAD F-16 fighter jet intercepted plane in airspace near Biden speech in California
An F-16 fighter jet, under the direction of the Continental U.S. NORAD region, intercepted a small plane last Friday in restricted airspace over Southern California, close to a community college where President Biden had just begun speaking. The incident occurred over Santa Ana, Calif.; the president's event was in Irvine, just about 12 miles away.According to a NORAD, the fighter jet fired flares to "gain the attention" of the Cessna pilot. Air traffic control audio revealed the F-16 alerted the pilot numerous times he had been "intercepted" by the armed jet on guard and had entered restricted airspace. The pilot...
monitordaily.com
Altavair Signs Lease Agreement with Amazon Air for 10 Airbus A330-300 Aircraft
Altavair, a commercial aviation finance company, signed an agreement to lease 10 Airbus A330-300 aircraft to Amazon Air. The aircraft will be delivered following freighter conversion by Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH, a joint venture between ST Engineering Aerospace and Airbus. Altavair will act as lease servicer while the aircraft are owned by funds and accounts managed by KKR. The first of the A330 freighters will be placed in service with Amazon Air in late 2023.
dronedj.com
AgEagle’s eBee drones gain FAA consent to fly over people without waiver
In a huge milestone for the US commercial drone industry, the AgEagle Aerial Systems eBee drone series has secured FAA certification for flying over people or moving vehicles without any additional waivers. The eBee X series of fixed-wing drones include the eBee X, eBee GEO, and eBee TAC. As of...
Aviation International News
IAG Shareholders Approve Orders for Airbus, Boeing Jets
Shareholders of International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) have approved a pair of firm orders with Airbus and Boeing covering a total of 87 of the manufacturers’ respective narrowbody offerings. The orders, approved during IAG’s extraordinary shareholders' meeting on October 26, call for delivery of Airbus 37 A320neos and 50 Boeing 737 Max 8-200s and Max 10s. The order with Boeing also includes options for a further 100 Max jets.
Aviation International News
Poland Selects GE Power for AW149 Helicopters
Poland has selected GE Aerospace’s CT7-2E1 turboshaft engine to power its new fleet of 32 Leonardo AW149 military helicopters. Aircraft deliveries will start in 2023. The engine shares many commonalities with the CT7-8E engine installed on the Polish Navy's Leonardo AW101s and the T700-701D engines on the Sikorsky Black Hawk used by the Polish Special Forces and National Police.
