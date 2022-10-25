Read full article on original website
Alabama sweeps men's, women's SEC cross country championships
It was a very good morning for Alabama cross country. For the first time in program history, the Crimson Tide swept the Southeastern Conference team championships Friday at the Ole Miss Golf Course, in Oxford, Miss. The Alabama women used a dominant 36-point performance to win its first SEC title...
